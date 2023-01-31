ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CoinTelegraph

Why did Bitcoin price go down today? BTC traders brace for $23K retest

Bitcoin (BTC) headed toward $23,000 on Feb. 3, after a night of losses erased bulls’ latest progress. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hitting lows of $23,329 on Bitstamp. The pair had come off a second trip above the $24,000 mark at the Feb. 2 Wall...
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin’s big month: Did US institutions prevail over Asian retail traders?

Bitcoin experienced the second-strongest January in its history — and the best since 2013 — rising nearly 40% amid wide reports that institutional investors were back on board. Zhong Yang Chan, head of research at CoinGecko, told Cointelegraph that there were “net institutional inflows into digital asset funds...
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin awaits Fed Powell speech as sellers cement $23.5K resistance

Bitcoin (BTC) preserved its active trading range into the Feb. 1 Wall Street open as markets looked to the day’s key macroeconomic data. $23,500 becomes the level to beat for Bitcoin bulls. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as it continued to move in a narrow...
CoinTelegraph

Avalanche ‘bull trap’ risks pushing AVAX price down by 30% in February

Avalanche (AVAX) bulls should brace themselves for impact led by a growing divergence between several key indicators on the daily-timeframe chart. The daily AVAX chart shows a classic bearish divergence between its price and relative strength index (RSI), a momentum oscillator forming since Jan. 11. In other words, the price...
Motley Fool

Can Shiba Inu Hit $0.0001 in 2023?

Plenty of new developments are in store for the Shiba Inu ecosystem in 2023. These catalysts, combined with a risk-on sentiment among investors, could lead to positive near-term price action for SHIB. But this meme token may need to contend with a prolonged bear market if risk-off sentiment takes hold...
CNET

Current Mortgage Rates for Feb. 2, 2023: Key Rate Decreases

Mortgage rates this week were largely flat, but an important rate declined. Average 15-year fixed mortgage rates increased a little, while average 30-year fixed mortgage rates slumped. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages went up slightly. Mortgage rates increased dramatically in 2022, as the Federal Reserve...
CNBC

Mortgage rates drop to the 5% range for the first time since September

The average rate on the 30-year fixed rate mortgage has fallen to 5.99%, Mortgage News Daily said. The rate started this week at 6.21% and fell sharply Wednesday after the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said inflation "has eased somewhat but remains elevated." For someone buying a $400,000 home today...
CoinTelegraph

Value of WisdomTree’s crypto holdings fell 61.9% in Q4

United States fund manager WisdomTree saw the value of its digital asset holdings decline sharply in the fourth quarter, reflecting the prolonged bear market in Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies. WisdomTree’s cryptocurrency funds held $136 million worth of assets as of Dec. 31, 2022, down from $163 million at the...
CoinTelegraph

Protocol Labs, Chainalysis and Bittrex add to crypto layoff season

Several crypto firms have made job cuts this week amid the ongoing crypto winter, retaining “impactful” employees as they prepare for a “longer downturn.”. At least 216 jobs were slashed between three crypto firms – open-source software laboratory Protocol Labs, blockchain data firm Chainalysis and U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Bittrex, with reductions of 89, 83 and 44 employees respectively.
CoinTelegraph

Community mocks Charlie Munger for his obsession with China’s Bitcoin ban

The cryptocurrency community has ridiculed well-known Bitcoin (BTC) critic Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, for calling the United States to follow in the footsteps of China and ban crypto. In an op-ed article in The Wall Street Journal, the 99-year-old investment veteran has once again slammed crypto, calling...
CoinTelegraph

MicroStrategy says no plans to stop trading BTC as paper loss hits $1.3B

Software analytics company MicroStrategy recorded a paper loss of over a billion dollars on its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings in 2022 but says it has no plans to stop trading the digital asset. MicroStrategy released its 2022 Q4 and year-end earnings on Feb. 2 showing the recorded impairment charges on its...
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin bulls plan to flip $23K to support by aiming to win this week’s $1B options expiry

Bitcoin’s (BTC) price has been trading above $22,500 for 12 days. Of course, this situation can change even if Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell issues positive statements about the economy in today’s post-FOMC presser. Even if the decision matches the market consensus, the post-meeting statement should be investors’...

