CoinTelegraph
Why did Bitcoin price go down today? BTC traders brace for $23K retest
Bitcoin (BTC) headed toward $23,000 on Feb. 3, after a night of losses erased bulls’ latest progress. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hitting lows of $23,329 on Bitstamp. The pair had come off a second trip above the $24,000 mark at the Feb. 2 Wall...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin’s big month: Did US institutions prevail over Asian retail traders?
Bitcoin experienced the second-strongest January in its history — and the best since 2013 — rising nearly 40% amid wide reports that institutional investors were back on board. Zhong Yang Chan, head of research at CoinGecko, told Cointelegraph that there were “net institutional inflows into digital asset funds...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin pro traders warm up the $24K level, suggesting that the current BTC rally has legs
On Feb. 1 and Feb 2. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price surpassed even the most bullish price projections after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced plans to raise interest rates by 25 basis points. Even though Fed chair Jerome Powell told investors not to wait for interest rate cuts in 2023, during...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin awaits Fed Powell speech as sellers cement $23.5K resistance
Bitcoin (BTC) preserved its active trading range into the Feb. 1 Wall Street open as markets looked to the day’s key macroeconomic data. $23,500 becomes the level to beat for Bitcoin bulls. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as it continued to move in a narrow...
CoinTelegraph
Avalanche ‘bull trap’ risks pushing AVAX price down by 30% in February
Avalanche (AVAX) bulls should brace themselves for impact led by a growing divergence between several key indicators on the daily-timeframe chart. The daily AVAX chart shows a classic bearish divergence between its price and relative strength index (RSI), a momentum oscillator forming since Jan. 11. In other words, the price...
msn.com
If You Invested $1,000 When Elon Musk Said Tesla's Stock Price Was Too High, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk bought social media platform Twitter in 2022, a place where he likes to share his thoughts and opinions. On May 1, 2020, Musk tweeted that he thought the share price of Tesla was too high. The tweet came as a surprise, as many...
House Prices Will Rise Fastest in These 6 Cities
The areas that remained the most affordable during the boom in the housing market will see lower home-price declines in 2023, according to an investment bank.
5 Stocks You Can Buy Now and Hold for a Lifetime
With inflation showing signs of easing, the Fed is highly anticipated to slow its rate hikes. With the market expected to rebound this year, fundamentally strong stocks Walmart (WMT), Coca-Cola...
CNBC
States have $70 billion in unclaimed assets. How to check if any is yours
About 1 in 7 people have unclaimed property being held by a state. The average value of each asset that ends up being claimed is $2,080, although that ranges from a couple of pennies to more than $1 million. Here's how to check if a state is holding an asset...
Motley Fool
Can Shiba Inu Hit $0.0001 in 2023?
Plenty of new developments are in store for the Shiba Inu ecosystem in 2023. These catalysts, combined with a risk-on sentiment among investors, could lead to positive near-term price action for SHIB. But this meme token may need to contend with a prolonged bear market if risk-off sentiment takes hold...
Want to Get Richer? Where to Invest $10,000 in 2023
The start of a new year is the perfect time to refresh your portfolio.
The Richest Man in the World Takes on Elon Musk
Bernard Arnault, the CEO of luxury giant LVMH, has just invested in the luxury car manufacturer Lotus, which is betting on EVs.
CNET
Current Mortgage Rates for Feb. 2, 2023: Key Rate Decreases
Mortgage rates this week were largely flat, but an important rate declined. Average 15-year fixed mortgage rates increased a little, while average 30-year fixed mortgage rates slumped. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages went up slightly. Mortgage rates increased dramatically in 2022, as the Federal Reserve...
CNBC
Mortgage rates drop to the 5% range for the first time since September
The average rate on the 30-year fixed rate mortgage has fallen to 5.99%, Mortgage News Daily said. The rate started this week at 6.21% and fell sharply Wednesday after the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said inflation "has eased somewhat but remains elevated." For someone buying a $400,000 home today...
US housing market seeing ‘meaningful’ damage that’s ‘not normal,’ CEO of investment firm warns
Pulte Capital CEO Bill Pulte discusses the U.S. housing market as mortgage rates continue to fall for the fourth week in a row.
CoinTelegraph
Value of WisdomTree’s crypto holdings fell 61.9% in Q4
United States fund manager WisdomTree saw the value of its digital asset holdings decline sharply in the fourth quarter, reflecting the prolonged bear market in Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies. WisdomTree’s cryptocurrency funds held $136 million worth of assets as of Dec. 31, 2022, down from $163 million at the...
CoinTelegraph
Protocol Labs, Chainalysis and Bittrex add to crypto layoff season
Several crypto firms have made job cuts this week amid the ongoing crypto winter, retaining “impactful” employees as they prepare for a “longer downturn.”. At least 216 jobs were slashed between three crypto firms – open-source software laboratory Protocol Labs, blockchain data firm Chainalysis and U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Bittrex, with reductions of 89, 83 and 44 employees respectively.
CoinTelegraph
Community mocks Charlie Munger for his obsession with China’s Bitcoin ban
The cryptocurrency community has ridiculed well-known Bitcoin (BTC) critic Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, for calling the United States to follow in the footsteps of China and ban crypto. In an op-ed article in The Wall Street Journal, the 99-year-old investment veteran has once again slammed crypto, calling...
CoinTelegraph
MicroStrategy says no plans to stop trading BTC as paper loss hits $1.3B
Software analytics company MicroStrategy recorded a paper loss of over a billion dollars on its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings in 2022 but says it has no plans to stop trading the digital asset. MicroStrategy released its 2022 Q4 and year-end earnings on Feb. 2 showing the recorded impairment charges on its...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin bulls plan to flip $23K to support by aiming to win this week’s $1B options expiry
Bitcoin’s (BTC) price has been trading above $22,500 for 12 days. Of course, this situation can change even if Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell issues positive statements about the economy in today’s post-FOMC presser. Even if the decision matches the market consensus, the post-meeting statement should be investors’...
