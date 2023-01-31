Read full article on original website
News4 Hometown Tour returns for another year
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Last year, News4 visited a different Wiregrass city each Friday in July. This year, the News4 team is excited to announce that Hometown Tour is back and better than ever. We will be broadcasting live in five cities, starting in Geneva, AL on April 28th. Next,...
Soup-er Bowl drive provides senior citizens with a hot meal
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -It’s Soup-er Bowl season in the Wiregrass!. The Wiregrass Area Food Bank’s Soup-er Bowl drive is a push during the winter months to provide canned soup to senior citizens. The food bank’s brown bag program gives extra groceries to over 1,000 senior citizens in Houston, Henry, Dale, Coffee, Geneva, and Barbour counties in Alabama.
1 in critical condition, 1 injured after roadside accident in Troy
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A roadside accident in downtown Troy landed two men in the hospital. According to the Troy police department, officers arrived on the scene at North Three Notch Street around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Witnesses told police that the two men were ejected out of the lift...
Celebrating Our People: John Glanton
Celebrating Our People: Rochester Johnson Jr. Rochester Johnson Jr. is honored by the legacy of his late father, Rochester Johnson, Sr. That legacy included being a minister at First Missionary Baptist Church and founder of the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance and Leadership Coalition (IMALC) to bring together all walks of faith and race.
Dothan City Schools announce 2023-2024 Teachers of the Year
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan City Schools announced their Teachers of the Year nominees for the 2023-2024 school year. The winners will represent the District Elementary and Secondary Teacher of the Years in the Alabama Teacher of the Year Program. The Alabama Teacher of the Year Program seeks nominees annually...
Celebrating Our People: Week 1
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News4 is celebrating the Wiregrass’s most influential African Americans as part of Black History Month. Throughout February, we’ll be highlighting some of the area’s most successful in their fields, and giving a spotlight to those who persevered to become the people they are today.
Goodman: We’re going after man accused of robbing, molesting Dothan bridal shop clerk
Troy man running the race of life and loving it
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you want to keep up with almost 84-year-old Luther Messick, you better be moving. He’s usually in the lead. His son calls his dad a freak who loves to compete. “Yes, sir,” said Troy resident Luther Messick. “I’ve always been, and I still do.”...
Dothan to host annual Wiregrass homeless count
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wiregrass 2-1-1 will host this year’s homeless count in Dothan Saturday, February 4th. Volunteers are needed for the annual count to be successful. Each year “The US Dept of Housing & Urban Development asks communities across the nation to count the homeless—those without a physical address at a particular point in time. The Southeast Alabama Coalition for the Homeless has arranged for the homeless count to take place on Saturday, February 4.”
News4 Hometown Tour 2023
Get ready to let the good times roll with the Mystics of Solomon Park's adorable Mardi Gras Parade. The Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine is hosting a free health fair in Ozark. Celebrating Our People: John Glanton. Updated: 4 hours ago. News4 had the privilege of learning about Mr. Glanton's...
Dothan Tech provides students with workforce experience
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Over 80 Dothan City Schools students took part in the second annual job shadow day on Thursday hosted by Dothan Technology Center. Students get the chance to shadow over 40 local businesses in order to learn what skills are needed in today’s workforce. Juniors and...
One murder suspect is indicted, another wants youthful treatment
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Solomon Cooper has been indicted for Capital Murder; a charge related to the death of a young Dothan man who had a promising future. Cooper, from Climax, Georgia, is accused of shooting 20-year-old Sincere Tyson, whose body was found at his home on October 9, 2021.
Southeast Health kicks off Heart Health Awareness Month
Healthy Heart Challenge
Flowers Hospital begins 28-day Healthy Heart Challenge
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Heart disease is a leading cause of death in the United States. Every year, about 805,000 people across the nation have a heart attack, that’s according to the CDC. This alarming number is why Flowers Hospital is working to reduce the risk of heart disease...
Talking Heart Health Awareness Month with Dr. Adam Eppler, Southeast Health
Throughout the month of February, News 4 will be taking a closer look at where Alabama and the Wiregrass stands when it comes to heart disease. Cervical Cancer kills thousands of women each year, doctors emphasize the importance of routine screenings. Updated: Feb. 1, 2023 at 12:24 AM UTC. January...
