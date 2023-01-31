ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quakertown Walmart One of Several Company Stores to Get Sleek New Design

 3 days ago

The chain is changing the look of several locations in an effort to increase business.Photo byiStock.

As Walmart continues to improve their business tactics, one of their Bucks County locations is reflecting a new look for a new year. Staff writers from Businesshala wrote about the business’ latest updates.

Walmart has turned five of its SuperCenters, including the one in Quakertown, into new flagship stores with brighter lighting, mannequins that display popular fashion, and colorful displays of cosmetics, pet supplies, and much more.

The giant retailer’s goal is to sell more discretionary items at its newly redesigned stores, such as jeans, lipstick, and baby strollers, which usually generate higher margins than groceries.

Walmart tested the new model at one of its larger stores near its headquarters in Arkansas. After receiving positive feedback, the company decided to bring this image to other markets.

According to Alvis Washington, Walmart’s vice president of marketing, store design, innovation, and experience, the company survey showed that nearly all shoppers were motivated by the updated storefronts and mannequins to browse longer.

“They appreciate the fact that we remain true to who we are at Walmart,” said Washington. “Great prices.”

The company is rolling out the new stores at a time when more high-income households are opting to shop at Walmart. Over the last two quarters, around 75 percent of the retail giant’s food market share growth came from households that earn over $100,000 a year.

Read more about Quakertown Walmart in Businesshala.

