Winter Storm and Ice Storm warnings issued for area

The National Weather Service placed Wichita Falls and parts of North Texas in a Winter Storm Warning from midnight Tuesday until 6 a.m. Thursday. Most counties to the south and east of Wichita Falls have been placed in an Ice Storm Warning because thick accumulations are expected.

The weather service cautioned that travel could become "nearly impossible" and some power outages are likely because of heavy ice accumulation on power lines.

Most school districts in the area, including WFISD, cancelled classes for Wednesday while few opted for late starts. Many activities and services were also cancelled.

NWS warned of heavy mixed precipitation with snow up to an inch and ice accumulation up to .3-inch and predicted freezing precipitation will continue through the day Thursday, althought temperatures are expected to rise above freezing Thursday afternoon.

Conditions should improve Friday into the weekend.

