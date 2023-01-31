Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing 12-year-old in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Chloe Cruell, a missing 12-year-old last seen earlier tonight. Deputies said Cruell was last seen around 7:16 p.m. at 2309 Assembly View Drive. She was wearing a smoke gray hoodie with Chuckie on it, khaki pants, silver and black crocs, and was carrying a black backpack full of clothing.
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing man who escaped from ambulance Thursday
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office a missing man who escaped from an ambulance Thursday. They added that he was safe!. Deputies said the man escaped near the intersection of J. Verne Smith Parkway and Highway 14 at around 3 p.m. He was wearing a...
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating after argument leads to shooting in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person Friday afternoon. Deputies said they responded to Amelia Avenue after someone reported the shooting. When deputies arrived, they found a victim who’d been shot in the leg. Deputies applied a tourniquet to the victim’s leg, and they were taken to the hospital. However, their current condition is unknown.
11-year-old charged following incident near Greenville Co. school
An 11-year-old has been charged following an incident near a Greenville County school in January.
Deputies shoot, kill man who stabbed K9 after standoff in Spartanburg, sheriff’s office says
A man was shot and killed by deputies after they said he stabbed a K9 following a standoff in Spartanburg.
FOX Carolina
Suspect in custody in connection to nails, screws being left on road in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said they have arrested one person in connection to the screws and nails that have been found on the roads in the area. According to police, they are still investigating the incident. If anyone has information or has suffered car damage...
FOX Carolina
TRAFFIC: All lanes blocked on I-26 in Laurens Co. due to crash
CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials say all lanes are blocked on I-26 in Laurens County due to an early Friday morning crash. Troopers with Highway Patrols said the crash happened at 4:25 a.m. near exit 54 eastbound. There is no word on the seriousness of the crash or if...
FOX Carolina
Crews responding to fire in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews with Spartanburg City Fire is responding to an apartment fire on Friday morning. Officials said the fire happened on Fernwood Glendale Road. However, at this time, there is no word on injuries. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.
FOX Carolina
Death investigation underway after inmate dies in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said an inmate passed away on Tuesday morning. According to the coroner, 33-year-old Casey Michelle Tate was being treated at the hospital at the time of her death for a number of natural processes. She was pronounced dead at...
Suspect who died in officer involved shooting identified
A suspect has been shot and killed after a standoff ended with an officer involved shooting. Spartanburg County Warrant Officers responded just after 3 PM Thursday to a home on South Carolina Avenue to apprehend a wanted suspect.
FOX Carolina
'Screw bottle bandit’ accused of damaging cars charged in Greenwood, police say
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said charges have filed for the “screw bottle bandit”, a man believed to be responsible for leaving nails and screws in roadway debris and damaging tires on numerous vehicles. Police said they have been aware of these incidents since...
First Responder Friday: Spartanburg County 911
Krysta Cook took an unusual route to become a now decorated 911 operator for Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
Florida murder suspect taken into custody after chase into Rutherford Co.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect wanted for murder in Florida was taken into custody in the Ellenboro area earlier tonight. Deputies said law enforcement in Florida recently contacted the US Marshals Carolina Regional Task Force asking them for help...
Man accused of leaving nails, screws in roadway debris in Greenwood
A man is accused of leaving nails and screws in roadway debris in Greenwood.
Woman dies in Anderson Co. house fire, 2 others injured
A woman died during a house fire late Wednesday evening in Anderson County.
FOX Carolina
Crash blocks all lanes on I-26 in Laurens County
A concert tribute for Elvis Presley is coming to the Upstate. Crews responded to an apartment fire in Spartanburg. Upstate stroke attack survivor brings awareness to heart health. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. An Upstate stroke survivor is sharing her story and encouraging women to take care of their heart.
Woman faces drug charges following traffic stop in Spartanburg Co.
A woman is facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
Crews respond to overnight landfill fire in Anderson
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to an early morning landfill fire in Anderson County on Thursday, according to Homeland City Fire Department. The department said crews were dispatched to the fire located at a landfill at the Enterprise Material Handling Facility around 3 a.m. The fire...
Comments / 0