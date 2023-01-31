ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, SC

Deputies searching for missing 12-year-old in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Chloe Cruell, a missing 12-year-old last seen earlier tonight. Deputies said Cruell was last seen around 7:16 p.m. at 2309 Assembly View Drive. She was wearing a smoke gray hoodie with Chuckie on it, khaki pants, silver and black crocs, and was carrying a black backpack full of clothing.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Deputies investigating after argument leads to shooting in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person Friday afternoon. Deputies said they responded to Amelia Avenue after someone reported the shooting. When deputies arrived, they found a victim who’d been shot in the leg. Deputies applied a tourniquet to the victim’s leg, and they were taken to the hospital. However, their current condition is unknown.
Crews responding to fire in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews with Spartanburg City Fire is responding to an apartment fire on Friday morning. Officials said the fire happened on Fernwood Glendale Road. However, at this time, there is no word on injuries. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.
SPARTANBURG, SC
Crash blocks all lanes on I-26 in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, SC
Crews respond to overnight landfill fire in Anderson

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to an early morning landfill fire in Anderson County on Thursday, according to Homeland City Fire Department. The department said crews were dispatched to the fire located at a landfill at the Enterprise Material Handling Facility around 3 a.m. The fire...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC

