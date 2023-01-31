Read full article on original website
eastlansinginfo.news
Ask ELi: What We Found Out About The Uvalde Foundation for Kids
On Sunday, Jan. 29, we received a press release indicating an organization based in Temple, Texas, called The Uvalde Foundation for Kids had launched an investigation into violence and safety concerns at East Lansing High School. The press release seemed newsworthy – the scene has gotten so intense here, people...
One killed, two hospitalized in pipeline explosion
PEARSALL, Texas — One person was killed and two more were injured after a pipeline explosion in Pearsall, southwest of San Antonio. The OSHA San Antonio area office is investigating the explosion in Pearsall that killed one employee and sent two more to the hospital. County Commissioner Raul Carrizales...
ktbb.com
Ten-year-old Uvalde shooting survivor healing from trauma with EMDR therapy
(UVALDE, Texas) -- Gladys Gonzales says she felt the urgent need within hours to find mental health services for her 10-year-old daughter, Caitlyne Gonzales, who survived the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. "I came home to the realization of what had transpired, and it hit me that...
WPMI
'Operation Identification': Identifying migrants killed while crossing border into US
EAGLE PASS, Texas (TND) — The National Desk's Kristine Frazao went to the Maverick County Cemetery in Eagle Pass, Texas, which has been closed for several days. She was allowed inside on Friday to get a firsthand look at a program called "Operation Identification," a small group of people -- including collage students -- who are working to identify migrants who were killed or died as they tried to make their way to the United States.
KSAT 12
1 killed, 2 injured in pipeline explosion in Pearsall
PEARSALL, Texas – An explosion in Pearsall has left one person dead and two others injured, a federal official said. According to an email from Juan J. Rodriguez of the US Department of Labor, the explosion happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday but didn’t indicate where. The injured were...
news4sanantonio.com
WINTER STORM WARNING: Ice buildup, wet roads make for dangerous driving conditions
SAN ANTONIO - Winter Storm Warning through Thursday includes Bexar County, as well as Guadalupe, Comal, Val Verde, Uvalde, Medina, Fayette, Wilson, and Gonzales Counties. Periods of freezing rain are expected to continue over a good portion of the local area. Significant ice accumulation impacts are now considered likely over the Hill Country and Central Texas, including the Austin and San Antonio metropolitan areas.
news4sanantonio.com
Human smugglers arrested after leading Texas DPS in high-speed chase in Zavala County
A dangerous highspeed chase in Zavala County had DPS troopers reaching speeds of 110 miles per hour. When troopers attempted to pull over a Dodge Ram on US-57, the vehicle stopped and at least nine passengers leapt out and fled into the woods. The driver kept going, leading law enforcement...
