EAGLE PASS, Texas (TND) — The National Desk's Kristine Frazao went to the Maverick County Cemetery in Eagle Pass, Texas, which has been closed for several days. She was allowed inside on Friday to get a firsthand look at a program called "Operation Identification," a small group of people -- including collage students -- who are working to identify migrants who were killed or died as they tried to make their way to the United States.

EAGLE PASS, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO