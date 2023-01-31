ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

YMCA – Livestrong Program

We were joined by Dina Dell with the Cleveland Family YMCA to talk about the Livestrong program available to cancer survivors. 2023 Classes will begin on February 27. You can apply for the program by calling the Cleveland Family YMCA at (423) 476-5573 and leaving a message. This program is available at no-cost to participants.
CLEVELAND, TN
RefinedLooks Plastic Surgery and Spa

We were joined in the Mix Studio by Dr. Mark Brzezienski & Dr. Jason Rehm with RefinedLooks Plastic Surgery. They are opening a new office here in Cleveland, learn more online at https://refinedlooks.com/
CLEVELAND, OH
Bradley County/Cleveland City Schools closed today due to illness

Bradley County and Cleveland City School systems are closed today due to the increased amount of illness throughout the school systems. In a joint release yesterday, both systems said they will conduct thorough cleaning inside the buildings. Athletic and evening events at schools will still take place, but students and...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
Bishop’s BBQ Food Truck to Help Bradley Bears Wrestling

We were joined by South Cleveland’s Pastor Edwin Lipsey to talk about the Bishop’s BBQ Food Truck efforts to raise money for the Bradley Bears Wrestling program. The wrestling team is traveling this weekend to compete for a state title. Learn more about Bishop’s Food Truck online at https://www.facebook.com/TheBishopsBBQ/
SOUTH CLEVELAND, TN
Cleveland State and Tennessee Wesleyan announce articulation agreement

Cleveland State Community College and Tennessee Wesleyan University signed an agreement on Monday that will allow a smooth transition for students graduating from Cleveland State and transferring to Tennessee Wesleyan to receive their bachelor’s degree.   The agreement allows students studying in the criminal justice program or law enforcement program at CSCC to transfer to TWU to receive their bachelor of science degree in Professional Leadership in Criminal Justice (PLCJ). The agreement benefits students completing an associate of science in criminal justice or an associate of applied science in law enforcement.
CLEVELAND, TN
Lee University Names Christa Fabre as New Volleyball Coach

We were joined by Lee Flames Assistant Athletic Director Carmen Lastoria and the newest volleyball coach at Lee University Christa Fabre. Learn more about Lee Sports online at http://Leeuflames.com. Details:. Christa (Hutchison) Fabre is coming home. The former Lee volleyball standout has been named the fourth head coach in the...
CLEVELAND, TN
Lee University Online ranked among the best in U.S. News best online programs

From Local 3 News: Lee University Online has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the Best Online Bachelor’s Programs in their 2023 rankings. This honor was based on factors such as the effectiveness of the program in awarding affordable degrees in a reasonable amount of time, student services and technology, student engagement, peer assessment, and faculty credentials and training.
CLEVELAND, TN

