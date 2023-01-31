Read full article on original website
Cleveland Heights officials identify driver accused in deadly hit-skip
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Heights officials said a 66-year-old man is dead after being injured in a hit-skip crash. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as David Eisler of Cleveland Heights. According to city officials, a 55-year-old man fled the scene after hitting Eisler as...
Suspect strikes Akron home with gunfire after shooting at man, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are searching for a suspect who shot at a 22-year-old man and struck an occupied home with gunfire during a shooting, according to a news release. Police say a 22-year-old man reported that an unknown suspect shot at him while exiting a residence in...
Mack Court mass shooting: New Cleveland police video appears to show suspect confess
"I got a call from two cousins. My son murdered them all. I don't know," said the suspect's mother when she got to the scene.
2 guitars stolen out of car on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are searching for the suspect(s) who broke into a car and stole two guitars, and need the community’s help finding them. The theft happened on West 24th Street and the Superior Viaduct on Jan. 23, according to police. Take a close look at...
Missing Cleveland 14-year-old found, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say they are looking for a missing 14-year-old. Sa’Love Johnson is missing from her home on the 15000 block of Whitcomb Road in Cleveland, officials say. Police say she may be traveling in a vehicle with someone but they do not have a...
Cleveland man found guilty in 2 shootings, 1 deadly, sentenced on Friday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Harold Williams was found guilty on all charges in connection with a murder outside a pizza on Cleveland’s West Side, and a gas station shooting and was sentenced on Friday. Judge Emily Hagan sentenced Williams to life in prison with the possibility of parole in...
Cleveland police: 30-year-old man shot on West 25th Street
CLEVELAND — An investigation is underway after a man was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Cleveland Police told 3News that a 30-year-old man was shot...
Police: 31-year-old man arrested in connection to Akron shooting
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police arrested a 31-year-old man in connection to a Wednesday night shooting. Akron police Lt. Michael Miller said the Feb. 1 incident, which occurred at around 8:25 p.m. in the 100 block of Bittman Street, hospitalized a 58-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.
3 Cleveland teens surrender to Fairview Park police after chase
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Three Cleveland teenagers surrendered to Fairview Park police after a car chase early Thursday morning, according to a Fairview Park Police Department press release. At 4:55 a.m. three boys were seen running between cars in the 200 West Apartments parking lot, according to the report.
Cleveland man arrested in Florida, charged with murder after woman found dead in Shaker Heights
Police have not indicated how Maria Valenzuela died, but said the incident was 'not a random attack.' 24-year-old Christian Warner is currently in custody.
Cleveland police search for missing 32-year-old woman
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are requesting the public’s help in locating a 32-year-old woman who is missing. According to police, Cecilia Kimmel was last seen around 2 p.m. Wednesday at Rising Star Coffee on West 29th Street. A friend told officers she may be a danger to...
Man steals bicycle from parking garage on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who stole a bicycle from a parking garage on the city’s West Side is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said the man walked into the garage in the area of West 25th Street and Detroit...
Suspect breaks into Cleveland apartment building, steals packages, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who broke into an apartment building and stole several packages is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The crime happened in the area of West 105th Street and Lake Avenue on Jan. 23, according to police. Take a...
Cleveland police seek to ID persons of interest in shooting
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police released two photos Wednesday of persons of interest in a Jan. 14 shooting. According to police, the shooting took place around 1 a.m. near East 71st Street and St. Clair Avenue outside of the Caribbean Vibes bar. Cleveland police said officers are seeking to...
2 taken to hospital after RTA bus crash Tuesday morning
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were taken to Metro Hospital following a car crash involving an RTA bus early Tuesday morning. 19 News was on scene minutes after the crash at West 99th and Lorain Avenue. Minor damage was done to the bus, but the car was in much...
Suspect steals items from 2 cars, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of trespassing into two cars and stealing several items is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need hep identifying the suspect. The crime happened in the 2900 block of West 41st Street at 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 24, according to police.
Fight breaks out when delivery man asks package recipient for identification: University Heights Police Blotter
At 4:50 p.m. Jan. 26, it was reported that a man, 29, had delivered a package to a Traymore Road home and needed proof of identity from the resident. Legal identification was not shown and a physical altercation ensued. The delivery man did not sustain an injury, but his glasses...
Suspect arrested in Shaker Heights woman’s murder: I-Team
Shaker Heights police confirm to the FOX 8 I-Team that a woman’s body was found inside an apartment Tuesday evening.
Woman robbed at gunpoint while parked at Cleveland ATM
Cleveland police are looking for a man after he robbed a woman at gunpoint and shot at her vehicle at an ATM on Saturday, January 21.
Teens lodge stolen Hyundai in Burger King drive-thru on two wheels after owner confronts them
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Surveillance cameras captured the moment last month when a man confronted teenagers driving his stolen Hyundai through the drive-thru line at a Cleveland Burger King. The victim, who reported his car stolen on Jan. 20, spotted it later that afternoon as he was out looking for it...
