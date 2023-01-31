ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

Suspect strikes Akron home with gunfire after shooting at man, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are searching for a suspect who shot at a 22-year-old man and struck an occupied home with gunfire during a shooting, according to a news release. Police say a 22-year-old man reported that an unknown suspect shot at him while exiting a residence in...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

2 guitars stolen out of car on Cleveland’s West Side, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are searching for the suspect(s) who broke into a car and stole two guitars, and need the community’s help finding them. The theft happened on West 24th Street and the Superior Viaduct on Jan. 23, according to police. Take a close look at...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Missing Cleveland 14-year-old found, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say they are looking for a missing 14-year-old. Sa’Love Johnson is missing from her home on the 15000 block of Whitcomb Road in Cleveland, officials say. Police say she may be traveling in a vehicle with someone but they do not have a...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland police: 30-year-old man shot on West 25th Street

CLEVELAND — An investigation is underway after a man was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Cleveland Police told 3News that a 30-year-old man was shot...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Police: 31-year-old man arrested in connection to Akron shooting

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police arrested a 31-year-old man in connection to a Wednesday night shooting. Akron police Lt. Michael Miller said the Feb. 1 incident, which occurred at around 8:25 p.m. in the 100 block of Bittman Street, hospitalized a 58-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

3 Cleveland teens surrender to Fairview Park police after chase

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Three Cleveland teenagers surrendered to Fairview Park police after a car chase early Thursday morning, according to a Fairview Park Police Department press release. At 4:55 a.m. three boys were seen running between cars in the 200 West Apartments parking lot, according to the report.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police search for missing 32-year-old woman

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are requesting the public’s help in locating a 32-year-old woman who is missing. According to police, Cecilia Kimmel was last seen around 2 p.m. Wednesday at Rising Star Coffee on West 29th Street. A friend told officers she may be a danger to...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police seek to ID persons of interest in shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police released two photos Wednesday of persons of interest in a Jan. 14 shooting. According to police, the shooting took place around 1 a.m. near East 71st Street and St. Clair Avenue outside of the Caribbean Vibes bar. Cleveland police said officers are seeking to...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

2 taken to hospital after RTA bus crash Tuesday morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were taken to Metro Hospital following a car crash involving an RTA bus early Tuesday morning. 19 News was on scene minutes after the crash at West 99th and Lorain Avenue. Minor damage was done to the bus, but the car was in much...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspect steals items from 2 cars, Cleveland Police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of trespassing into two cars and stealing several items is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need hep identifying the suspect. The crime happened in the 2900 block of West 41st Street at 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 24, according to police.
CLEVELAND, OH

