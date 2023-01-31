ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Century-old home on 6 acres west of Sioux Falls sells for $985,000

By Symmone Gauer, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 3 days ago
A home west of Sioux Falls sold for $985,000, topping the Sioux Falls area sales for the week of Jan. 9-13.

The six-bedroom, four-bathroom home at 46567 269th Street sits on 5.96 acres of land near Wild Water West. The century-old house was built in 1915, and the property features an energy-efficient workshop.

This sale and the below listings are the top 10 property sales in the Sioux Falls metro area for the week of January 9, according to the Minnehaha County Office of Equalization and the Lincoln County Office of Equalization.

All addresses are in Sioux Falls unless otherwise noted.

Top Homes:

  1. 46567 269th Street, $985,000
  2. 7321 E. Twin Pines Court, $820,000
  3. 7505 E. Donnelly Drive, $805,000
  4. 505 S. Sassafras Circle, $740,000
  5. 48276 278th Street, Canton; $739,500
  6. 5708 S. Tomar Road, $715,500
  7. 200 W. Hazeltine Lane, $700,000
  8. 6712 E. Spitfire Circle, $700,000
  9. 2604 S. 6th Avenue, $620,000
  10. 101 N. Tumble Creek Circle, $605,000

KELOLAND TV

Continuing to fill a grocery gap in west-central Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s now been a little over a month since Fair Market celebrated its soft opening at a second location in west-central Sioux Falls. The salvage grocery store allows people in the area to pick up household staples at cheap prices without having to travel far.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
delawarebusinessnow.com

Bancorp subsidiary completes move to Sioux Falls

The Bancorp Bank, N.A. a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Bancorp, Inc. announced its headquarters has relocated to Sioux Falls, SD, effective Feb. 1. The announcement follows the bank’s conversion to a national bank.With the relocation, The Bancorp Bank, N.A. is now the third-largest bank by asset size in the state that straddles the West and Upper Midwest.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls Dillard’s store expected to open in 2024 now

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The opening of a new department store in Sioux Falls has been delayed. The first Dillard’s store in the Upper Midwest is now expected to open in the spring of 2024. “As the opening approaches, we will have more information on the store...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

LifeLight bringing Skillet & more to new Downtown Sioux Falls festival

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –LifeLight was a Labor Day weekend tradition for many KELOLAND families for decades, but the popular Christian music festival on a farm near Worthing hasn’t happened since 2016. During Christmas last year, the Sioux Falls’ non-profit announced it’s bringing back the LifeLight festival for...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Baltic family loses home in fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A family is homeless following an overnight house fire in Baltic. According to the homeowner, three crews from the surrounding area responded to the fire, but some hoses froze in the frigid temperatures. The family says everyone is safe, but they did lose...
BALTIC, SD
KELOLAND TV

An inside look at overnight snow removal efforts in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Removing snow from Sioux Falls streets has been an ongoing task since mid-December. Crews are still working around the clock to widen streets and clear boulevards. Several feet of snow are piled up along city streets from some big storms this winter. And that’s...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crews respond to overnight fire in northeast Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews were called to a fire in the northeast part of Sioux Falls early Friday morning. The first arriving crews arrived around 2:20 a.m. and found the structure fully engulfed. The structure, located on East Hayes Place, collapsed inward shortly after Sioux Falls Fire...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

After record-breaking 2022, new business activity abounds in Tea

This paid piece is sponsored by Sioux Metro Growth Alliance. It probably shouldn’t be surprising that a couple with a passion for fitness moves fast. It took Tom and Karly Rychlik about six months after moving to the Sioux Falls metro area from Colorado to become business owners in Tea.
TEA, SD
B102.7

Bed Bath & Beyond to Close Additional Iowa, Minnesota Stores

Iowa and Minnesota, already scheduled to see three Bed Bath & Beyond locations close in 2023, got more bad news from the reeling retail giant this week. Business Insider is reporting that Bed Bath & Beyond is adding another 141 stores to its existing list of store closings, pushing the total to nearly 300 stores across the nation.
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Crawford’s announced as winner of DTSF Burger Battle

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Downtown Sioux Falls was the place to be for burgers all through January. And now a new winner has been crowned in this year’s Burger Battle. Thirty-two restaurants battled it out in hopes of claiming this year’s title. Crawford’s was awarded the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Just how much snow have some areas seen?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This year has been a busy year for snowfall. Several areas in south central to southeast KELOLAND has had more snow than what they know what to do with in January alone. Winner had the snowiest January on record. Last month Winner saw 31...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Family reunited with missing cat after seven months

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An Iowa family though their pet cat was gone forever after he was spooked by fireworks during a visit to Sioux Falls on the fourth of July. But thanks to the generosity of neighbors, and help from a Facebook page for lost pets, Leopold has found his way home.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
mykxlg.com

Complete Loss in Brookings Structure Fire

Early this morning, around 1:51 am, a fire broke out in a structure that held two lawnmowers, resulting in a complete loss. There was an estimated $11,500 in damage, and the power company reported $2,500 in damage to a power pole and electrical box. Brookings County Sheriff, Brookings Fire Department,...
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Taking care of wild birds during the winter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Phil and Linda Pudenz, the owners of the Wild Bird Connection, joined Dakota News Now on Wednesday morning. They talked about what you can do to help those birds in your yard during the winter months.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdpb.org

Six more weeks of winter? Ask a meteorologist instead of a rodent

This interview originally aired on "In the Moment" on SDPB Radio. This winter, South Dakota has endured higher-than-average snowfall and several bitter cold snaps. Since Punxsutawney Phil caught sight of his shadow this morning, are we due for six more weeks of this?. Andrew Kalin is a meteorologist with the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

What’s the Riverline District?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The eastern side of downtown Sioux Falls could look different in the future. The Riverline District, or area southwest of 10th and Cliff, is being eyed for major development. Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says the city’s downtown has seen tremendous growth and success...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
