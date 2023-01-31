Century-old home on 6 acres west of Sioux Falls sells for $985,000

A home west of Sioux Falls sold for $985,000, topping the Sioux Falls area sales for the week of Jan. 9-13.

The six-bedroom, four-bathroom home at 46567 269th Street sits on 5.96 acres of land near Wild Water West. The century-old house was built in 1915, and the property features an energy-efficient workshop.

This sale and the below listings are the top 10 property sales in the Sioux Falls metro area for the week of January 9, according to the Minnehaha County Office of Equalization and the Lincoln County Office of Equalization.

All addresses are in Sioux Falls unless otherwise noted.

Top Homes: