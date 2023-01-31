Read full article on original website
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is getting a hot Honor competitor this month
Honor is one of several Chinese phone makers that have gotten involved in the foldable phone market for the past few years, alongside Oppo, Xiaomi, and Vivo. However, its first foldable device was limited to the Chinese market. Only Samsung has made a significant push in the foldable race in North America and elsewhere, with the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip lines consistently ranking among our top picks for the best Android phones. Late last year, Honor finally took the wraps off the Magic Vs, its first foldable phone bound for a global release to challenge Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold line. The device was initially available only in China, but Honor is now set to unveil the foldable phone to the rest of the world at the end of February.
Best Mastodon apps for Android in 2023
Contemporary Android smartphones come pre-installed with a variety of social media apps. Understandable, as posting on social, be it Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter, has become part of our routine. Established in 2006, Twitter has been at the forefront of social media.
One UI 5.1 will bring co-editing to Samsung Notes on Google Meet calls
In revealing the Galaxy S23 series, Samsung also shined a light on one neat One UI 5.1 feature that will let fellow busy Galaxy phone and tablet owners collaborate over Google Meet and Samsung Notes.
OnePlus pulls OxygenOS 13 update that was bricking OnePlus 9 series phones
In 2022, Samsung may have taken the cake for delivering Android updates at an impressive pace after rolling out One UI 5 so quickly. Meanwhile, even Google struggled to deliver the January Play system update to the Pixel 6 and 7. Unfortunately, attempts by OnePlus to get its older flagships up to date with modern software have gone awry. The company had to halt the release of its latest OxygenOS 13 firmware upgrade for the OnePlus 9 series because some devices refused to boot after applying the OTA.
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3 has arrived for Google Pixel phones
Today might be unquestionably Samsung's, with the launch of the Galaxy S23 series still dominating our attention, but not even a big event like that is going to sideline Google and its efforts to bring Pixel users the very latest Android enhancements. For the past couple months now we've been following Google's progress with Android 13 QPR2 betas, ahead of March's anticipated feature drop, and today we get our very latest build with the release of QPR2 Beta 3.
Netflix explains exactly how it's going to ruin everyone's account-sharing good time
Piracy and account sharing have been the two biggest revenue killers for the best streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and Disney+. In the last few years, we've seen Netflix take a hard stand against account sharing and dabbling with countermeasures to limit the practice. Those efforts are getting more and more serious, and while we've known that change is coming, it's been unclear exactly how this clampdown would look. We're now starting to get our first sense of these restrictions, as Netflix shares its device-blocking strategy for shared accounts.
Your Facebook 2FA protection was briefly at risk
Two-factor authentication (2FA) is often marketed to consumers as one of the strongest tools for protecting your digital life, adding an extra layer of security on top of your password. However, 2FA isn't foolproof, as some loopholes may occasionally allow cybercriminals to get around this security measure. One such security flaw was recently spotted in Meta's privacy control hub, which could have allowed hackers to disable your Facebook account's 2FA protection.
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. Galaxy S22: Is the upgrade worth it?
The Samsung Galaxy S23 is poised to replace last year's model, but the minimal improvements don't make the S23 a must-have device. The slightly bigger battery is a nice touch, but if you have a perfectly good S22 right now, you don't need to upgrade.
How to factory reset a Motorola phone
There's no shame in admitting defeat when it comes to faulty technology. You tried the software updates. Then you turned it on and off enough times to know that there's nothing else to do. Sometimes, your best move is to start from scratch, and that's where a factory reset comes in handy. With a factory reset, you'll send the device back in time to the moment before you added your apps, accounts, and photos. This reset can fix any problem you might have with your phone.
How to delete a page in Google Docs
Google Docs offers many tools for improving your documents to letter perfection. As you type, your document splits into pages and saves automatically. But if you want to escape the boundaries of page breaks, you can switch to Google Docs' pageless setup. Mistakes are inevitable and may cost you a page or two. Sometimes, you want to remove content you no longer need.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, two days in: The start of something familiar
Following months of leaks and rumors, the Galaxy S23 series made its grand debut earlier this week. While my colleagues at Android Police managed to get some early hands-on time with all three of Samsung's latest phones, I flew to San Francisco to watch the event unfold live and in-person. After, I headed over to explore the company's Galaxy Experience pop-up, where I was handed my very own Galaxy S23 Ultra. Though you'll have to wait a little longer for our full review, here's everything I've noticed during my first 48 hours.
How to forward messages on your Android phone or tablet
Some messaging apps are more common in certain parts of the world than others. Even within the same region, we tend to use the platforms our family, friends, and coworkers are on. Whichever one you use, every messaging app has a forwarding feature that allows you to share one message with as many contacts as possible without typing the same thing multiple times or going through the copy-and-paste routine.
Leak suggests Meta hasn't scrapped its dual-camera smartwatch after all
For at least a couple of years, we've been hearing about Facebook owner Meta working on a smartwatch that looks very different from the best Android smartwatches right now. Considering Facebook's reputation, the smartwatch could've had some serious privacy implications with its weird dual-camera setup. But then, the company reportedly scrapped it late last year — or so it was believed. A new leak suggests that the Meta smartwatch is not only alive, but the company is working on a second, more refined version.
How the best accessibility features on iOS compare to Android
It's hard to imagine life without a smartphone. It's also difficult to imagine using this tech without accessibility features while bouncing around the best Android apps. If you own any of the latest Android smartphones, or an iPhone, chances are that you're also taking advantage of the device's built-in accessibility features.
This is how Android 13's custom lock screen shortcuts will work
You can customize and tweak almost every aspect of Android to your liking. It is only the lock screen where the OS falls short, with even iPhones providing more customization options with widgets and custom clock sizes. Google has been working on addressing this shortcoming, though. Android 13 QPR2 beta revealed some new personalization options coming to Pixels, including the ability to change the lock screen shortcuts. The third beta of Android 13 QPR2 provides more insight into how you can change and activate the lock screen shortcuts.
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. Google Pixel 7: The best for most
The Galaxy series is synonymous with power, utility, and all-around usability. The Galaxy S23 is its most powerful device yet with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and it is especially enticing to lovers of smaller phones.
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3 preps some smart changes for how you choose wallpapers
Is there any customization option more important to making a phone really feel "yours" than the choice of wallpaper? Whether on the lock screen or home screen, that's an image we'll probably see dozens to hundreds of times a day, and it helps set the mood for our interactions with our devices. Earlier today, Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3 became available for testers on Pixel phones, and as we hear more and more about the changes contained within, we're learning about a nice-looking overhaul coming to the wallpaper picker.
What's new in Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3
While we're all eagerly awaiting the Android 14 developer preview, which should hopefully launch soon, Google is still busy with its extended Android 13 beta program to prepare the Android 13 Quarterly Platform Release 2 (QPR2), or the March Feature Drop. The latest release to come to us is the Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3, which is mostly concerned with fixing bugs, but it also has a few novelties hidden in the code. Here's all we learned about Beta 3.
The Vivo X90 is here to take on the Samsung Galaxy S23 head on
This week is decidedly Samsung week, with the South Korean company finally launching its hotly anticipated but very familiar feeling Samsung Galaxy S23 series. OnePlus sister company Vivo was daring enough to place its own flagship launch right at the end of that same week, though, sending its Vivo X90 and X90 Pro into the race for the best smartphone in 2023 — the only caveat is that it's not coming to the US.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs. Galaxy S22 Ultra: Spot the difference on expert mode
The S23 Ultra finally brings Qualcomm's chips to the rest of the world. The Galaxy S23 Ultra isn't a massive upgrade over its predecessor, but...
