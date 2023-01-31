ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TN

Lee University Names Christa Fabre as New Volleyball Coach

We were joined by Lee Flames Assistant Athletic Director Carmen Lastoria and the newest volleyball coach at Lee University Christa Fabre. Learn more about Lee Sports online at http://Leeuflames.com. Details:. Christa (Hutchison) Fabre is coming home. The former Lee volleyball standout has been named the fourth head coach in the...
CLEVELAND, TN
Cleveland State and Tennessee Wesleyan announce articulation agreement

Cleveland State Community College and Tennessee Wesleyan University signed an agreement on Monday that will allow a smooth transition for students graduating from Cleveland State and transferring to Tennessee Wesleyan to receive their bachelor’s degree.   The agreement allows students studying in the criminal justice program or law enforcement program at CSCC to transfer to TWU to receive their bachelor of science degree in Professional Leadership in Criminal Justice (PLCJ). The agreement benefits students completing an associate of science in criminal justice or an associate of applied science in law enforcement.
CLEVELAND, TN
Bradley County/Cleveland City Schools closed today due to illness

Bradley County and Cleveland City School systems are closed today due to the increased amount of illness throughout the school systems. In a joint release yesterday, both systems said they will conduct thorough cleaning inside the buildings. Athletic and evening events at schools will still take place, but students and...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
Lee University Online ranked among the best in U.S. News best online programs

From Local 3 News: Lee University Online has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the Best Online Bachelor’s Programs in their 2023 rankings. This honor was based on factors such as the effectiveness of the program in awarding affordable degrees in a reasonable amount of time, student services and technology, student engagement, peer assessment, and faculty credentials and training.
CLEVELAND, TN
TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Sweetwater

From News Channel 12: The TBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting yesterday morning in Sweetwater. US Marshals and Monroe County deputies were serving a warrant at a home on Hiwassee Road. The officers say they encountered the man they were looking for and were trying to negotiate his surrender when...
SWEETWATER, TN

