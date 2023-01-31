Read full article on original website
House passes resolution to end COVID-19 national emergency
CORRECTION: This article has been updated to reflect that multiple Democrats joined Republicans in voting for the resolution. The Republican-controlled House on Wednesday passed a resolution that would immediately end the COVID-19 national emergency first declared in March 2020, brushing aside the Biden administration’s announcement that the declaration would expire in May.
Bill Clinton back at White House to push paid family leave
WASHINGTON (AP) — Three decades after Bill Clinton signed the nation’s family and medical leave law, he was back at the White House on Thursday to hold forth on what it’s meant to the country, unspooling his trademark blend of storytelling and wonkiness. The 42nd president, now...
