ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
mymix1041.com

Gov. Lee names Tennessee Supreme Court, Court of Criminal Appeals Appointees

Governor Lee announced the appointment of Dwight E. Tarwater to the Tennessee Supreme Court and Matthew Wilson to the Court of Criminal Appeals, Western Section. “Dwight is a highly qualified attorney who will bring significant experience to the Tennessee Supreme Court. His understanding of the judiciary’s appropriate role and commitment to the conservative principles of judicial restraint make him well-suited for the state’s highest court, and I am proud to appoint him to this position.”
TENNESSEE STATE
mymix1041.com

Tennessee first lady, Maria Lee, to undergo bone marrow transplant

Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee will get a bone marrow treatment for Lymphoma as she begins the second phase of her cancer treatment. Yesterday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released the following statement:. “Maria and I are grateful for the outpouring of prayers and support we have received since her lymphoma...
TENNESSEE STATE
mymix1041.com

Bishop’s BBQ Food Truck to Help Bradley Bears Wrestling

We were joined by South Cleveland’s Pastor Edwin Lipsey to talk about the Bishop’s BBQ Food Truck efforts to raise money for the Bradley Bears Wrestling program. The wrestling team is traveling this weekend to compete for a state title. Learn more about Bishop’s Food Truck online at https://www.facebook.com/TheBishopsBBQ/
SOUTH CLEVELAND, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy