Governor Lee announced the appointment of Dwight E. Tarwater to the Tennessee Supreme Court and Matthew Wilson to the Court of Criminal Appeals, Western Section. “Dwight is a highly qualified attorney who will bring significant experience to the Tennessee Supreme Court. His understanding of the judiciary’s appropriate role and commitment to the conservative principles of judicial restraint make him well-suited for the state’s highest court, and I am proud to appoint him to this position.”

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO