Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band kick off first tour in six years
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band kicked off their first tour in six years with a mammoth 28-song set in Tampa, Florida yesterday (February 1). Opening with ‘No Surrender’, Springsteen and the band ran through some of their greatest hits alongside newer material from their 2020 album ‘Letter To You’ over the course of almost three hours.
Judas Priest share update after cancelled Ozzy Osbourne tour
Judas Priest have shared an update after Ozzy Osbourne’s revealed he could no longer tour due to his ongoing recovery from an accident. The Prince of Darkness cancelled all his upcoming shows and said it was “probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans”.
Ozzy Osbourne announces retirement from touring and cancels all remaining shows
Ozzy Osbourne has announced his retirement from touring and cancelled all upcoming European and UK show dates. The metal icon shared the news on Twitter today (February 1), writing that it was “probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans”.
Listen to Korn’s New Live EP ‘Requiem Mass’
Korn on Friday (Feb. 3) released Requiem Mass, a live EP that appears on streaming services as a companion to Requiem, the band's latest studio album. The five-song EP is also now available as part of a deluxe physical edition of Requiem. The Korn album celebrates its one-year anniversary Feb. 4.
Rocker Ozzy Osbourne'not physically capable' of upcoming tour
LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - British rocker Ozzy Osbourne said he was "not physically capable" of going on a European and UK tour this spring, as he was too weak for all the necessary travel involved in live shows.
Rebel on the Road: Billy Idol Plots 2023 North American Tour Dates
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Rock and roll stalwart Billy Idol has announced a North American tour featuring a mix of headlining dates and festival shows. The trek will kick off March 30 in Scottsdale, Arizona, at Arizona Bike Week at the Rockyard, and wrap May 20 with a previously-announced set at the Cruel World Festival in Pasadena, California (other headliners include Iggy Pop, Siouxsie, and Echo and the Bunnymen). In between, Idol will play a mix of theaters and amphitheaters in cities like...
Frail Ozzy Osbourne seen for the first time since cancelling UK and Ireland shows and retiring from touring
OZZY Osbourne has been seen for the first time since cancelling his upcoming shows and retiring from touring. The 74-year-old singer made the announcement this week and said he's "not physically capable" after a recent operation. Black Sabbath icon Ozzy was today photographed looking frail as he walked with the...
Bryan Adams announces US tour with Joan Jett
The So Happy It Hurts Tour, featuring Bryan Adams supported by Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, will arrive in The US in June
‘Touring days … ended’: Ozzy Osbourne cancels 2023 European tour dates, cites injury
Hard rock legend Ozzy Osbourne announced the cancellation of his 2023 tour dates in the U.K. and continental Europe.
Gene Simmons: Kiss ruled the world by choosing not to play the game
Kiss bassist Gene Simmons says the band's path to mega success without a string of number 1 singles was all part of the plan
A Timeline of the Decades-Long Beef Between Oasis’ Noel + Liam Gallagher
Oh brother! Sibling rivalry can be tough, as exemplified by brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher of '90s and '00s hitmaking band Oasis. Though the likely bickered well before hitting the spotlight, their internal and sometimes external squabbles made headlines pretty much throughout their run as a band, and those they're no longer in a group together, the jabs may have only intensified through the use of social media.
Fleshgod Apocalypse Vocalist Surprised With Onstage Marriage Proposal During Show
We've heard of quite a few marriage proposals happening during concerts and music festivals over the last few years, but what about the artist being proposed to themselves? Fleshgod Apocalypse vocalist Veronica Bordacchini was taken by surprise a few days ago when her partner popped the question onstage during one of their shows.
