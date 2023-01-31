Read full article on original website
Related
wchstv.com
Fourteen COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported 14 more COVID-19-related deaths Thursday. The new deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,866, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 67-year-old man from Jackson County. a 93-year-old woman from...
connect-bridgeport.com
Governor, Other Officials Gather as Energy Company Comes to City Courtesy of Harrison County Native
It was irony, in a good way, a positive way. Jim Justice recognized it, as did the person he was sitting next to this Friday morning on a numbingly cold day in Bridgeport. The person he was sitting next to was Rusty Hutson. Hutson was in Bridgeport, from Alabama, on Friday at the ribbon cutting of NxtLvl, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Diversified Energy. Both grew up in the rural portions of West Virginia – Justice in Raleigh County and Hutson in Lumberport in Harrison County.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County resident among latest reported COVID-19 deaths
CHARLESTON — A resident from Wood County was confirmed among the deaths from the COVID-19 coronavirus reported on Tuesday morning by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department reported another 13 deaths from the virus in the 24-hour period from Monday morning to Tuesday morning,...
connect-bridgeport.com
Former Member of Clarksburg Police Department and Courthouse Security Officer, Stanley Chipps, Passes
Stanley Lewis Chipps, 83, of Clarksburg departed this life on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, in the United Hospital Center, Bridgeport. He was born on November 30, 1939, in Salem, a son of the late Ernest Lee and Susie May Bond Chipps. Surviving are two sons, Stanley Lewis Chipps Jr. (Jennifer...
WDTV
3-month-old baby among the latest to die from COVID-19 in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A three-month-old baby is among the latest of those who have died from COVID-19 in West Virginia. According to the West Virginia DHHR on Wednesday, a 44-year-old man from Kanawha County and an 84-year-old man from Greenbrier County also died from COVID-19 in addition to the baby from Kanawha County.
wchstv.com
Three COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; hospitalizations increase
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three more COVID-19-related deaths were added in West Virginia as hospitalizations from the virus ticked up Wednesday. The deaths – a 44-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 3-month-old girl from Kanawha County and an 84-year-old man from Greenbrier County – raised the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,852, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
Metro News
Kanawha jury awards former ALJ $2.2 million in retaliation case; Governor’s office says case will be appealed
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County jury has awarded a former chief administrative law judge $2.2 million in connection with her retaliation case she filed against the West Virginia Offices of the Insurance Commissioner. The six-member jury reached its decision in the Rebecca Roush case this week after a...
Man arrested in connection to drug trafficking in West Virginia, 2nd suspect still at large
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A wanted fugitive from West Virginia is now in custody and a second fugitive is still at large, according to U.S. Marshals. The U.S. Marshals for the Southern District of West Virginia says Elijah Tariq Figg, 23, of Huntington, West Virginia was arrested in Los Angeles, California, by US Marshals on […]
wchstv.com
Thirteen additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Thirteen more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia as hospitalizations and active virus cases dipped slightly. Department of Health and Human Resources officials confirmed the latest deaths Tuesday in a news release:. a 74-year-old man from Wayne County. a 72-year-old woman from Wood County.
New urgent care facility opens in Marion County
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A new urgent care clinic opened in Fairmont on Wednesday. EZ Care is located at 630 Fairmont Avenue. The clinic replaces the old MedExpress that closed in June of 2021. The walk-in clinic can treat minor illnesses and injuries and is open seven days a week. This is the fourth […]
West Virginia State Police investigating propane theft in Upshur County
The West Virginia State Police's Buckhannon detachment is investigating a propane theft that happened late Tuesday night in Upshur County.
Gov. Justice appoints two to Judicial Circuit Court
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has appointed Thomas Hoxie to the 19th Judicial Circuit Court which serves Barbour and Taylor counties. Hoxie is a lifelong resident of Barbour County and is a graduate of the West Virginia University College of Law. He worked as a civil attorney primarily in Barbour and Taylor Counties before being elected as Barbour County Prosecuting Attorney in 2016.
connect-bridgeport.com
Long-Time Educator in Harrison and Taylor Counties, Teresa “Terri” Burnside Shriver, Passes Away at 62
Teresa “Terri” Burnside Shriver left this earthly realm on January 31, 2023, due to complications from a lengthy illness. Terri passed away with her loving family by her side. She was 62 years old. It would be wrong to say that Terri lost her battle, because she never...
connect-bridgeport.com
State Attorney General Morrisey Announces February Stops for Mobile Office
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with north central West Virginia residents in February to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions. “These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey...
$2.3 million announced for transportation projects in Harrison County
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced $4.1 million for projects in West Virginia, including two projects in Harrison County.
Crowds at West Virginia state Capitol pleaded with lawmakers to show compassion for saving the lives of transgender children
Crowds at the West Virginia state Capitol pleaded with lawmakers Thursday to show as much compassion for saving the lives of transgender children as they showed for unborn fetuses when they voted to ban abortion just months ago. Over and over, dozens of doctors, parents and LGBTQ people told the Republican supermajority during a hearing that a […]
Rate of attempted rape in WV higher than in New York
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia’s Joint Committee on Health says the rate of sexual assault in the state is disturbingly high. The prevalence of rape exceeds that of several states, including Pennsylvania, Texas and New York. The state legislature says one in six West Virginia women will experience attempted or completed rape. But those […]
wchstv.com
Volunteers being sought for large-scale search planned for missing Wood County woman
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Parkersburg police are seeking volunteers for a large-scale effort planned for Saturday to search for a Wood County woman who has been missing for more than two months. Gretchen Fleming, 28, was last seen Dec. 4 leaving the My Way Lounge and Restaurant in Parkersburg....
UPDATE: WV Schools Closings & Delays
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Several schools throughout the state have announced updates to their regular schedules for Tuesday due to predictions for inclement weather. Counties to have announced delays or closings for Tuesday, January 31, 2023 as of Monday night include the following:. Barbour County – 2 Hour Delay...
connect-bridgeport.com
State Police: Missing Area Elderly Man Found Dead
WDTV is reporting that the West Virginia State Police say 88-year-old Clyde Nestor was found dead near his home. His body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston to determine a cause of death, troopers said. Authorities said foul play is not suspected. A Silver Alert...
Comments / 0