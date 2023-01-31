ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

wchstv.com

Fourteen COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported 14 more COVID-19-related deaths Thursday. The new deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,866, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 67-year-old man from Jackson County. a 93-year-old woman from...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
connect-bridgeport.com

Governor, Other Officials Gather as Energy Company Comes to City Courtesy of Harrison County Native

It was irony, in a good way, a positive way. Jim Justice recognized it, as did the person he was sitting next to this Friday morning on a numbingly cold day in Bridgeport. The person he was sitting next to was Rusty Hutson. Hutson was in Bridgeport, from Alabama, on Friday at the ribbon cutting of NxtLvl, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Diversified Energy. Both grew up in the rural portions of West Virginia – Justice in Raleigh County and Hutson in Lumberport in Harrison County.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County resident among latest reported COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON — A resident from Wood County was confirmed among the deaths from the COVID-19 coronavirus reported on Tuesday morning by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department reported another 13 deaths from the virus in the 24-hour period from Monday morning to Tuesday morning,...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Three COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; hospitalizations increase

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three more COVID-19-related deaths were added in West Virginia as hospitalizations from the virus ticked up Wednesday. The deaths – a 44-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 3-month-old girl from Kanawha County and an 84-year-old man from Greenbrier County – raised the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,852, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Thirteen additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Thirteen more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia as hospitalizations and active virus cases dipped slightly. Department of Health and Human Resources officials confirmed the latest deaths Tuesday in a news release:. a 74-year-old man from Wayne County. a 72-year-old woman from Wood County.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WBOY 12 News

New urgent care facility opens in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A new urgent care clinic opened in Fairmont on Wednesday.   EZ Care is located at 630 Fairmont Avenue. The clinic replaces the old MedExpress that closed in June of 2021.   The walk-in clinic can treat minor illnesses and injuries and is open seven days a week. This is the fourth […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Gov. Justice appoints two to Judicial Circuit Court

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has appointed Thomas Hoxie to the 19th Judicial Circuit Court which serves Barbour and Taylor counties. Hoxie is a lifelong resident of Barbour County and is a graduate of the West Virginia University College of Law. He worked as a civil attorney primarily in Barbour and Taylor Counties before being elected as Barbour County Prosecuting Attorney in 2016.
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

State Attorney General Morrisey Announces February Stops for Mobile Office

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with north central West Virginia residents in February to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions. “These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Crowds at West Virginia state Capitol pleaded with lawmakers to show compassion for saving the lives of transgender children

Crowds at the West Virginia state Capitol pleaded with lawmakers Thursday to show as much compassion for saving the lives of transgender children as they showed for unborn fetuses when they voted to ban abortion just months ago. Over and over, dozens of doctors, parents and LGBTQ people told the Republican supermajority during a hearing that a […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Rate of attempted rape in WV higher than in New York

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia’s Joint Committee on Health says the rate of sexual assault in the state is disturbingly high. The prevalence of rape exceeds that of several states, including Pennsylvania, Texas and New York. The state legislature says one in six West Virginia women will experience attempted or completed rape. But those […]
WHEELING, WV
Lootpress

UPDATE: WV Schools Closings & Delays

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Several schools throughout the state have announced updates to their regular schedules for Tuesday due to predictions for inclement weather. Counties to have announced delays or closings for Tuesday, January 31, 2023 as of Monday night include the following:. Barbour County – 2 Hour Delay...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
connect-bridgeport.com

State Police: Missing Area Elderly Man Found Dead

WDTV is reporting that the West Virginia State Police say 88-year-old Clyde Nestor was found dead near his home. His body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston to determine a cause of death, troopers said. Authorities said foul play is not suspected. A Silver Alert...
PARSONS, WV

