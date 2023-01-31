ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Rep. George Santos Says He Won't Serve on House Committees While Investigations Are Ongoing

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC, Brian Schwartz,CNBC
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Southwest Faces Senate Hearing Next Week Following Holiday Meltdown

Southwest's COO will face questions from senators next week over the airline's holiday meltdown. The carrier canceled more than 16,700 flights during the last 10 days of December. The debacle has drawn scrutiny from lawmakers and the Biden administration. Southwest Airlines' chief operating officer, Andrew Watterson, will face questions from...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
106K+
Followers
89K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy