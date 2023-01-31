Rep. George Santos Says He Won't Serve on House Committees While Investigations Are Ongoing

Read full article on original website
Related
Biden, McCarthy Meet for First Time in White House Amid Debt Limit Clash
President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met face-to-face Wednesday for more than an hour of highly anticipated spending talks — "a good first meeting," the new Republican leader said — but expectations were low for significant progress as GOP lawmakers push for steep budget cuts in a deal to prevent a national debt limit crisis.
New York Office of Rep. George Santos Vandalized With Graffiti, Police Say
The New York district office of U.S. Rep. George Santos was vandalized with graffiti that spelled out a tri-lingual string of vulgarities against the embattled Republican congressman, police told CNBC. The words "Santos is," followed by the Greek, Mandarin and Spanish words for a scatalogical expletive, were found written on...
Southwest Faces Senate Hearing Next Week Following Holiday Meltdown
Southwest's COO will face questions from senators next week over the airline's holiday meltdown. The carrier canceled more than 16,700 flights during the last 10 days of December. The debacle has drawn scrutiny from lawmakers and the Biden administration. Southwest Airlines' chief operating officer, Andrew Watterson, will face questions from...
City Council Short-Circuits Lightfoot Plan for Quick Vote on ComEd Franchise Agreement
Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s push for a quick vote on a proposed 15-year franchise agreement with Commonwealth Edison was short-circuited in the City Council on Wednesday. Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) sent the complex agreement to the Rules Committee, where legislation normally goes to die. That adds another step to the...
Ambitious Proposal From Illinois Congressman Aims To Break Washington Gridlock
Suburban Democrat Sean Casten said it is frustration that led him to propose one of the biggest changes to Washington in more than a century. “Virtually every time I go home, people will say ‘why isn’t the government doing things the majority of the American people want?’”
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
106K+
Followers
89K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0