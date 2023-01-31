Tammy Cullen Obituary

Mrs. Tammy S. Cullen, age 61, of Atlantic, IA, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023, at Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines, IA.

Tammy is the beloved wife of Mike Cullen of Atlantic, the mother of Chris (Nicole) Cullen, Kylie (Chris) Schmitz; and many more relatives and friends.

A full life story and service information will be published once completed.

Condolences may be left at www.schmidtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are pending with the Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Atlantic, IA.