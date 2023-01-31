ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Branch, IN

hot96.com

Pedestrian Hit On Evansville’s Northside Has Died

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a pedestrian had been hit by a van. This happened just after 6:00 Thursday night at the intersection of Petersburg and east Boonville New Harmony Road. The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died. A further investigation...
EVANSVILLE, IN
hot96.com

Drug Bust Puts Two People Behind Bars

The Evansville Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force received a tip that drug dealing was going on at a apartment complex. 32 year old Antonio Woods III was pulled over after leaving his apartment on Wednesday. During the stop police noticed a gun in the front seat and found meth and...
EVANSVILLE, IN

