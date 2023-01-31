Read full article on original website
Related
Suspect in murder of East Baltimore 17-year-old arrested in Harford County
BALTIMORE — Police arrested a 26-year-old man for the murder of a 17-year-old girl in East Baltimore on New Year's Day.Andre Bailey was charged with first-degree murder for the death of teenager D'Asia Garrison.She was Baltimore's first homicide victim of 2023, happening just three hours into the new year. Around 3:30 a.m. on New Year's Day, officers responded to a shooting in the 700 block of North Glover Street. When they arrived, they found 17-year-old Garrison suffering from gunshot wounds. She was rushed to the hospital where she later died. Police say around the same time, a 31-year-old man showed up...
Second suspect charged in deadly November shooting in East Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Police arrested a second suspect in connection with a November murder in East Baltimore.Clipper Jordan, 32, was arrested Tuesday at a home in the 5400 block of Force Road, and has been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the shooting death of 25-year-old Donte Miller.In December, police charged 34-year-old Tyrone Fenner, who was already in jail for a handgun violence, of first-degree murder.Miller was shot on November 15, 2022, in the 2600 block of East Hoffman Street. He was taken to the hospital where he died.
NBC Washington
Gunman Goes on Rampage at DC Metro Station Leaving Worker Dead and 3 Injured
A gunman went on a rampage Wednesday morning in Southeast D.C., shooting people seemingly at random after altercations on a public bus and at the Potomac Avenue Metro station. In the end, authorities said a Metro employee was killed and three other people were injured. The suspected shooter, identified by authorities as 31-year-old Isaiah Trotman, of Southeast D.C., was tackled by passengers on the Metro train and is in custody.
Woman dies after West Baltimore shooting and crash; children remain in critical condition
BALTIMORE -- A woman who was shot Saturday as she was driving with her two young children in West Baltimore has died, police said Tuesday. The children, a three-year-old and a 14-month-old infant, remain hospitalized in critical condition. Police initially reported the infant was two months old. The agency released surveillance images of a group of suspects. The images show the suspects in a storefront before the shooting, and out on a street with what appear to be guns drawn.The woman, identified as 23-year-old Mya Morton, was sitting in her car waiting on a carryout food order on the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue when gunfire erupted on the block, police said. Morton was shot as she was driving away, causing a crash that injured her two children. One of the men involved in the shooting died Saturday. He was identified Tuesday as 43-year-old Gerald Fowlkes.Police said Saturday said someone has been detained by police, but said they were still determining if this person is involved in the shooting, or a victim themselves. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police.
Washington City Paper
‘I Am a Kid,’ Karon Blake Yelled As His Shooter Fired
On the night he killed Karon Blake, Jason Lewis told police he was in bed when he heard a noise coming from outside. It was almost 4 a.m., and the longtime D.C. government employee feared someone might be trying to break into his house, so he grabbed his gun, a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson M&P.
Mother of Ashli Babbitt, slain Jan. 6 rioter, arrested on anniversary of Capitol attack
Video footage of Witthoeft's arrest shows Capitol Police officers telling her and other protestors to move to the "sidewalk now, or you're under arrest."
Baltimore officer handed 42 year sentence in death of teenage stepson
BALTIMORE -- A suspended Baltimore City police officer has been sentenced to 42 years in prison for the murder of his teenage stepson two years ago, the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's office announced Friday. Officer Eric Banks Jr. entered an Alford plea to second-degree murder and attempting to disarm a police officer last year. Banks is charged with murdering his 15-year-old stepson Dasan "DJ" Jones in July 2021 at their home in Curtis Bay. Prosecutors say Banks stuffed Jones' body into an attic crawlspace and then tried to cover it up.According to police, Banks became combative with a responding officer when...
Heartbroken family members mourn a young mother who died fleeing gunfire in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Family and friends held a vigil for Maya Morton, 23, a young mother killed in West Baltimore.Her 1-year-old son and 3-year-old son were with her when she was shot. They remain in critical condition in the hospital.Balloons and flowers cover a pole at the corner of Laurens Street and North Fremont Avenue in Upton."I'm outraged," Morton's sister, Shay, said. "I want justice, whatever that might be."The memorial marks the spot where Morton crashed her car after she was shot on Saturday. Her two kids in the car with her were injured in the crash.Maya died two days later."I...
Trump served wrongful death lawsuit in connection to death of Capitol Police Officer
WASHINGTON — Former President Trump's attorneys have accepted service of a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the longtime partner of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died a day after the siege on the U.S. Capitol in 2021. According to court documents, the lawsuit accuses Trump and co-conspirators of...
Montana man who took his juvenile son on 3-day road trip to the US Capitol for Jan. 6 is arrested and charged
Patrick William O'Brien and his son spent nearly 30 minutes inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, walking in hallways and waving a flag, prosecutors said.
Missing Maryland Woman’s Body Found After Last Possible Sighting On New Year’s Eve
Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez’s body was found in Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley Park after officers from multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a “suspicious situation.”. No arrests have been made after the body of a missing 20-year-old Maryland woman was found in a neighborhood park over the weekend.
NBC Washington
‘A Little Bit and You Can Die': 5 Students in Mont. Co. Have Died From ODs This Month
There's a push to save lives after five students in Montgomery County, Maryland, died from opioid overdoses just this month, Councilmember Will Jawando says. On Monday, Jawando visited Northwood High School in Silver Spring as part of a listening tour and to share an urgent warning for students on the dangers of fentanyl: "It takes a little bit and you can die," Jawando said.
Family of Baltimore County teen demands justice, prepares for burial
BALTIMORE -- The family of 15-year-old Lamar Leslie-Allen is preparing to bury him.His mother, Tiona Allen, spoke with WJZ about her only child."I won't get to get his permit," Tiona Allen said. "I won't get to buy him a car. I won't get to go to prom. I won't get to see him get married and I won't have grandchildren. I have no legacy."Leslie-Allen was shot and killed on Shadwell Court in Windsor Mill on Jan. 21. Investigators have yet to make an arrest.Leslie-Allen's family said he was fun, loving, smart and so much more wrapped up into one person....
NBC12
Virginia Supreme Court reverses $1M award in police shooting
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Supreme Court of Virginia has reversed a jury’s decision to award $1 million in damages to the family of a man fatally shot during a 2019 standoff with police. The Virginian-Pilot reports that the 4-3 ruling involving the shooting of Jeffrey Tyree by Virginia...
Essence
D.C. Employee Faces Murder Charges For The Fatal Shooting Of 13-Year-Old Karon Blake
Authorities report that Jason Lewis turned himself after being charged with second-degree murder in the death of 13-year-old Karon Blake. On January 7, just minutes before 4 am, Karon Blake was gunned down outside the home of 41-year-old Jason Lewis in Northeast Washington’s Brookland neighborhood. Lewis claims “he heard noises and was afraid someone was trying to get into his home.”
'Coward': Police continue investigation into deadly shooting, car crash in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE – A 23-year-old woman was driving with two young children Saturday evening in West Baltimore when she was shot, causing her to crash the car.The young children – ages 3 years old and 2 months old – were injured in the crash at the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street.A 43-year-old man at the scene was shot and killed, while a 65-year-old man was also injured.Police believe a gunman or multiple gunmen opened fire but do not know if the intended targets were people in a vehicle or individuals who were on the sidewalk.A day later, police are...
Heroic Metro Employee Shot, Killed
A Metro transit employee was tragically killed at a Washington, D.C. train station while trying to stop a gunman who had already shot and wounded others. According to reports, the incident occurred at the Capitol South Station, where the shooter began firing at people on the platform. The Metro transit employee, who has not been identified, bravely attempted to intervene and stop the shooter. Sadly, the employee was shot and killed in the process.
WJLA
Prince George's County middle schooler brings loaded gun to school, source says
RIVERDALE, Md. (7News) — A student at William Wirt Middle School brought a loaded gun to school Thursday, sources told 7News Maryland Bureau Chief Brad Bell. The gun, which was loaded with six bullets, belongs to the child's father and the student brought the weapon in order to show it off to friends in the cafeteria, the source said.
Man who assaulted Capitol Police officer Sicknick sentenced to 80 months in prison
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The man who carried out a pepper-spray attack on a U.S. Capitol Police officer who died the day after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot was sentenced to 80 months in prison on Friday with credit for time already served in pretrial detention.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia man sentenced for his part in the Capitol insurrection
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Joshua Haynes of Covington, Virginia, was sentenced to 32 months behind bars and 36 months of supervised release for his part in the January 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection. Prosecutors said Haynes entered the U.S. Capitol, smashed and stomped equipment at a media staging area, and helped...
Comments / 0