Clutch, Classic Duck to close Montgomery Village locations

By SARA EDWARDS THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 3 days ago
Two local merchants in Montgomery Village are closing as the shopping center continues to transform its retail space.

Clutch and The Classic Duck, two Sonoma County favorites, are closing due to lease terminations and unsuccessful attempts to sell the business.

“Clutch and Classic Duck, beloved by the community, have storied histories with 60-plus years between them serving Sonoma County across multiple locations,” Brittany Mundarain, general manager of Montgomery Village said in a Jan. 26 statement.

“We wish them both the very best in their next chapters – Classic Duck in retirement, and Clutch with their new location in southern Arizona where they now reside – and thank them for their many contributions to The Village and this community.”

Clutch owner Xin Wu said Montgomery Village didn’t want to renew the lease and will close the shop at the end of February.

Wu said the shop never bumped back to pre-COVID sales numbers but was still able to break even and had hoped to renew its lease for another year or two.

“Maybe my shop does not fit the vision they want it to be,” Wu said. “I think the times are just changing.”

Clutch is a women’s clothing boutique that has been selling designer clothes, bags, shoes and jewelry in Sonoma County for 20 years.

The boutique was housed in downtown Healdsburg since 1999 with Wu acquiring the business in 2014. It moved and opened in Montgomery Village in 2017 right before the Tubbs Fire.

Wu said Clutch will continue operating out of its Tucson, Arizona, location and focus on increase its online presence so Sonoma County customers can continue to shop. The store is currently selling clothes for 50% off and handbags for 20% off.

“As a small-business owner, I always appreciated the customers that we’ve had over the years,” Wu said.

Lynette Boisvert has been the owner of The Classic Duck since its opening in 1981 with her sister and moved to Montgomery Village 13 years ago.

She said it was time for her to retire and move on to other things.

“I’ve done this for 41 years, and I don’t have the energy I used to,” Boisvert said.

“I have really been semiretired for the past few years, I don’t do anywhere near what I used to do.”

Boisvert’s shop has been known for her holiday decorations, such gift selections as candles and lotions, and women’s clothing and accessories.

She originally wanted to sell it and let the store continue being a source of holiday decorations and gifts for the county, but she said the current economy and the sheer size of The Classic Duck’s business has made it difficult to find a buyer.

“Nobody could handle it unless they grew into (the business) like I did,” Boisvert said. “I will miss the customers for sure, because they’re very gracious and complimentary.”

Boisvert says she plans to spend more time with her granddaughter, who lives on the East Coast, as well as doing some extra traveling once she officially closes the shop.

She doesn’t have an exact closing date, but is having her “Final Sale Ever” starting Feb. 1 with up to 50% off merchandise. Boisvert predicts it will take around eight to 12 weeks to sell everything.

“We’re going to sell every little piece in there and get rid of everything,” Boisvert said. “I just want everybody to come in and say goodbye.”

You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat. com. On Twitter @sedwards380.

