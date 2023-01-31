ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon, OH

Morning Journal

Lorain High junior among students whose work display at Elyria Arts Council

Lorain High School junior Mariela Frias, a student in Claire Vien’s Drawing and Painting I class, recently had two artworks selected for the Leaders of Today Public Arts & Culture Program Exhibition. This exhibit, at the Elyria Arts Council, 336 Broad St. in downtown Elyria, runs through February. Mariela...
ELYRIA, OH
Morning Journal

Christine Libeg set to join Avon School Board

Pending Avon Local Schools Board of Education approval Feb. 15, Christine Libeg will be sworn in as a member of the school board, according to a news release. Libeg replaces Art Goforth who resigned in December 2022 after serving the district for 14 years. Libeg moved to Avon in 2008...
AVON, OH
Morning Journal

Scholastic Games radio quiz continues on WEOL

The Scholastic Games radio quiz continues on WEOL (AM930 and FM 100.3). The weekly program featuring academic teams from Lorain County high schools returns to Mondays from 6-7 p.m. with remote broadcasts from the Rotary Room in the Elyria Public Library main branch. Competing in this year’s maiden broadcast were...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
Morning Journal

LCCC discusses successes, eyes partnership with p-Chip

Lorain County Community College is making a name for itself in the manufacturing world. At the Board of Trustees meeting Feb. 3, LCCC President Marcia Ballinger, Ph.D., and Tracy Green, vice president of Strategic and Institutional Development, discussed the current successes moving forward with a partnership with tech manufacturing giant Intel, which began a year ago.
ELYRIA, OH
Morning Journal

Cleveland: IWASM plans next ‘Dinner with a Slice of History’

The International Women’s Air & Space Museum will host its first “Dinner with a Slice of History” program of 2023 on Feb. 24 in Cleveland. Entitled “Stars in the Sky: Casey Grant’s Story,” the program welcomes one of Delta Airlines first Black female flight attendants, Casey Grant, and will be held both in-person and via Zoom, according to a news release.
CLEVELAND, OH
Morning Journal

Avon Lake High School has successful showing at Regional Scholastic Art Show

The Avon Lake High School Art Department is pleased to announce a successful showing at the 55th annual Regional Scholastic Art Show, sponsored by Nordson Corporation, currently on display in the Stocker Arts Center at Lorain County Community College. Student artists from 22 high schools from Lorain, Huron and Erie...
AVON LAKE, OH
Morning Journal

Lorain vs. Cleveland Heights boys basketball: Titans drop third straight

Cleveland Heights is known to be one of the better teams in the Cleveland area. Jan. 3 at home, Lorain fell to the superior Tigers, 77-59, in a Lake Erie League showdown. Cleveland’s Heights set the tone from the opening tip. Lorain’s defense did its best, but Jaedon Lawson scored a 3-pointer to initiate a 9-0 run near the halfway point in the first quarter.
LORAIN, OH
Morning Journal

The Adventure Factory opens in Avon Lake

Tucked away in an industrial business park in Avon Lake, Sheryl Bott and Shelley Stewart have brought a new kind of factory to the area. The Adventure Factory, 32925 Pin Oak Parkway, opened Feb. 3 with an official ribbon-cutting and fanfare from parents and children. The building process started in...
AVON LAKE, OH

