Morning Journal
Lorain High junior among students whose work display at Elyria Arts Council
Lorain High School junior Mariela Frias, a student in Claire Vien’s Drawing and Painting I class, recently had two artworks selected for the Leaders of Today Public Arts & Culture Program Exhibition. This exhibit, at the Elyria Arts Council, 336 Broad St. in downtown Elyria, runs through February. Mariela...
Morning Journal
Christine Libeg set to join Avon School Board
Pending Avon Local Schools Board of Education approval Feb. 15, Christine Libeg will be sworn in as a member of the school board, according to a news release. Libeg replaces Art Goforth who resigned in December 2022 after serving the district for 14 years. Libeg moved to Avon in 2008...
Morning Journal
Scholastic Games radio quiz continues on WEOL
The Scholastic Games radio quiz continues on WEOL (AM930 and FM 100.3). The weekly program featuring academic teams from Lorain County high schools returns to Mondays from 6-7 p.m. with remote broadcasts from the Rotary Room in the Elyria Public Library main branch. Competing in this year’s maiden broadcast were...
Morning Journal
LCCC discusses successes, eyes partnership with p-Chip
Lorain County Community College is making a name for itself in the manufacturing world. At the Board of Trustees meeting Feb. 3, LCCC President Marcia Ballinger, Ph.D., and Tracy Green, vice president of Strategic and Institutional Development, discussed the current successes moving forward with a partnership with tech manufacturing giant Intel, which began a year ago.
Morning Journal
Cleveland: IWASM plans next ‘Dinner with a Slice of History’
The International Women’s Air & Space Museum will host its first “Dinner with a Slice of History” program of 2023 on Feb. 24 in Cleveland. Entitled “Stars in the Sky: Casey Grant’s Story,” the program welcomes one of Delta Airlines first Black female flight attendants, Casey Grant, and will be held both in-person and via Zoom, according to a news release.
Morning Journal
Avon Lake High School has successful showing at Regional Scholastic Art Show
The Avon Lake High School Art Department is pleased to announce a successful showing at the 55th annual Regional Scholastic Art Show, sponsored by Nordson Corporation, currently on display in the Stocker Arts Center at Lorain County Community College. Student artists from 22 high schools from Lorain, Huron and Erie...
Morning Journal
Midview High School teen could face charges of terroristic threats, aggravated menacing
A 15-year-old girl was arrested and transported to the Lorain County Detention Home on allegations of threatening to shoot a fellow student at Midview High School in Grafton, according to a news release. The teen was referred to the Detention Home with recommended charges of terroristic threats and aggravated menacing,...
Morning Journal
Lorain vs. Cleveland Heights boys basketball: Titans drop third straight
Cleveland Heights is known to be one of the better teams in the Cleveland area. Jan. 3 at home, Lorain fell to the superior Tigers, 77-59, in a Lake Erie League showdown. Cleveland’s Heights set the tone from the opening tip. Lorain’s defense did its best, but Jaedon Lawson scored a 3-pointer to initiate a 9-0 run near the halfway point in the first quarter.
Morning Journal
The Adventure Factory opens in Avon Lake
Tucked away in an industrial business park in Avon Lake, Sheryl Bott and Shelley Stewart have brought a new kind of factory to the area. The Adventure Factory, 32925 Pin Oak Parkway, opened Feb. 3 with an official ribbon-cutting and fanfare from parents and children. The building process started in...
Morning Journal
Elyria vs. North Ridgeville boys basketball: Rangers bring physicality, stay alive in SWC picture
In the final two weeks of the regular season with a conference championship on the line, every game matters. In a near must-win scenario for both teams, North Ridgeville kept its SWC hopes alive with a 69-54 win over Elyria on Feb. 3. The Rangers (15-3, 9-2 SWC) remain in...
Morning Journal
Wrestling: Michael Valerino returns from injury for final home dual as Avon Lake beats Keystone
That was how the atmosphere for the matinee Avon Lake and Keystone dual match Feb. 1 felt as the Shoremen student body provided an extra jolt to the matchup. Everyone felt it during the “Dual in the School” event, as Avon Lake came away with a 54-15 dual win, though the match was a lot closer than the score appeared.
Morning Journal
Avon signing day: Austin Mitchell, Cam Santee sign to play Division I football
This Avon football senior class won’t be forgotten anytime soon. Four seniors — Austin Mitchell, Cam Santee, Sam DeTillio and Ethan Holbrook — signed national letters of intent to continue their academic and football careers in the Avon High School auditorium on Feb. 1. The 2022 Eagles...
Morning Journal
Rocky River vs. Elyria Catholic girls basketball: Patti outduels McCray, but Panthers roar to GLC final
When was the last time that you’ve seen two girls on opposite teams score 30 or more points in the same game? Elyria Catholic coach Eric Rothgery and Rocky River coach Jamey Pfahl couldn’t recall either. That’s exactly what happened in EC’s 61-55 win over River in a GLC Tournament semifinal on Feb. 1.
Morning Journal
North Olmsted football: Joey Wengstrom signs letter of intent for Edinboro football
Sometimes all it takes is for a player to flip the switch at the right time. In the case of North Olmsted offensive tackle Joey Wengstrom, his switch flipped heading into his senior season. With hard work and dedication, he earned himself an offer the opportunity to sign and play...
Morning Journal
Wrestling: Olmsted Falls’ Corrigan pulls out decisive victory against Berea-Midpark for dual win on senior night
It was Olmsted Falls’ senior night Feb. 3 against Berea-Midpark, and senior Nate Corrigan wanted to send off not only himself but the rest of his fellow seniors off on a high note before the Southwestern Conference tournament in two weeks. Down, 2-1, entering the third period of his...
