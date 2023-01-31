Cleveland Heights is known to be one of the better teams in the Cleveland area. Jan. 3 at home, Lorain fell to the superior Tigers, 77-59, in a Lake Erie League showdown. Cleveland’s Heights set the tone from the opening tip. Lorain’s defense did its best, but Jaedon Lawson scored a 3-pointer to initiate a 9-0 run near the halfway point in the first quarter.

LORAIN, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO