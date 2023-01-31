Read full article on original website
‘That ’90s Show’ Is Thriving – But Netflix Is Missing the Full Benefit | Chart
Demand for the reboot is also driving views of the original ”That ’70s Show“ on Peacock. In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.
Why It’s So Important for DC’s New Regime to Get Its Reboot Right | Charts
Management of the valuable Warner Bros. Discovery franchise may have been messy, but demand for its movies and shows remains strong. DC Entertainment is looking to rethink its operating model, with DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran advancing “one creative vision,” as Safran recently put it. This means, among other things, that the newly formed Warner Bros. Discovery unit will oversee the development of different types of content instead of having the development process spread along several subsidiaries.
Netflix’s New Tactic to Thwart Password Sharing Could Get Your Account Blocked After 31 Days
Netflix has finally introduced new measures to curb widespread password sharing, and they largely revolve around digital geo-fencing. Subscribers will now only be permitted to log into their accounts using one home wi-fi network, per a report from TheStreamable. The new regulations, which are currently instated in countries subject to the streamer’s password sharing crackdown including Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru, are also broken down on the streamer’s Help Center page. More countries are expected to be added to that list soon. Currently, the FAQ page for the United States confirms that verification will be requested for persistent account use outside the primary household.
Netflix Touts the Co-CEO Model – But Are 2 Heads Truly Better Than One?
”Finding two CEOs who are exceptionally good and share the burden of decision making on a 50-50 basis in all areas is almost impossible,“ one expert says. Netflix has long touted the benefits of its co-CEO model, which saw Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos working side by side under the title from July 2020 until last month.
‘The Flash’ Producer Michael Disco Joins Russo Brothers’ AGBO as President of Film
AGBO, an independent studio founded by “Avengers: Endgame” directors Joe and Anthony Russo, has tapped “The Flash” producer Michael Disco as its new president of film. Disco, who has over two decades of film producing experience, will oversee the creative direction and business strategy of AGBO’s film department as it works to “foster dynamic partnerships and innovative storytelling.”
Why ‘Freeridge’ Maintains the Spirit and Legacy of ‘On My Block’ – But Won’t ‘Replace’ It
(Spoiler alert: This article contains Season 1 spoilers for “Freeridge”). “Freeridge,” the spinoff to Netflix’s coming-of-age dramedy “On My Block,” is not trying to recreate the mystical realism of its predecessor, according to leads Keyla Monterroso Mejia and Bryana Salaz, who anchor the series with their brutally honest portrayal of two sisters often at odds with one another.
January Box Office – Fueled by ‘Avatar 2’ and Fresh Hits – Jumps 50% From Last Year
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment CEO on Watching Industry Trends: ‘Position Yourself to Benefit’. Monthly totals nearly hit $600 million, but remain 28% down from 2019. If the January box office is any indication of how the rest of 2023 will play out, movie theaters should see a...
How to Watch ‘Knock at the Cabin': Is the M. Night Shyamalan Film Streaming?
M. Night Shyamalan’s “Knock at the Cabin” is the “Sixth Sense” and “Unbreakable” director’s latest foray into fear. It asks the question: Save your family or save humanity? If you’re looking to find out how, where and when you can watch the new M. Night Shyamalan movie, we’ve got all your questions answered below.
Here’s What’s New on Hulu in February 2023
A slew of new movies, series premieres and more fill out Hulu’s list of new arrivals this month. Top of the list if the final season of the FX series “Snowfall,” which debuts on Feb. 23. Towards the end of the month, you’ll also get the premieres of new ABC series “A Million Little Pieces,” the new season of “American Idol” and a new round of “Masked Singer” madness if you subscribe to Hulu with Live TV.
Colbert Fakes Out Audience by Teasing Beyoncé ‘Renaissance’ Tour Stop: ‘The Whole World – That Includes This Theater’ (Video)
”It is in the world,“ Colbert jokes, ”so it’s gotta be part of the tour“. Stephen Colbert was as delighted on Thursday as you probably are by the news that Beyoncé is embarking a new world tour in support of her hit album “Renaissance.” And he was delighted to announce that Beyoncé will be making an appearance on “The Late Show” as a result.
Zach Creggar and New Line Biggest Deal Not Made at Sundance
The biggest deal that occurred during the Sundance Film Festival wasn’t one that went down at the event itself. New Line Cinema emerged triumphant amid an intense bidding war to grab “Weapons” which will be the next film from “Barbarian” director Zach Cregger. Days later, New Line signed a first-look deal with the whole BoulderLight studio itself.
Annette Bening to Star in Peacock’s Limited Series ‘Apples Never Fall’
Four-time Academy Award nominee Annette Bening will star in Peacock’s upcoming limited drama series “Apples Never Fall,” based on “Big Little Lies” and “Nine Perfect Strangers” author Liane Moriarty’s No. 1 New York Times bestselling novel. The role marks “The Kids Are...
A Tale of Two YouTubes: Ads Down, Subs Showing ‘Momentum’ as Alphabet Revenue Stalls
Alphabet Inc. reported Thursday that revenues stalled in the fourth quarter of 2022, though up significantly for the full year. Profits shrank as expenses grew, though CEO Sundar Pichai sought to reassure shareholders that its “investments in deep computer science” made it “well-positioned as AI reaches an inflection point.”
‘Star Wars: Visions’ Returns With New Shorts From the Makers of ‘Wallace and Gromit,’ ‘Trollhunters’ and ‘Wolfwalkers’
When “Star Wars: Visions” debuted back in 2021, it was just what the doctor ordered. A collection of gorgeously animated shorts by some of Japan’s leading animation studios, the shorts offered up new sensibilities and visual styles that existed outside the comparatively stodgy realms of the live-action “Star Wars” franchise.
What’s New on Amazon Prime Video in February 2023
Horror delights, rom-coms and a new sci-fi series starring Christoph Waltz are just a few of the highlights arriving on Amazon Prime Video in February. This month sees the debut of the second and final season of “Carnival Row” on Feb. 17, while Feb. 24 is when “The Consultant” – a “Severance”-like thriller series starring Waltz and directed by “WandaVision’s” Matt Shakman – drops.
You Can Buy Ant-Man’s ‘100% Real’ Book That Was Once Just a Movie Prop: ‘How’s That for Meta?’ (Video)
Paul Rudd’s Marvel character Scott Lang, also known as Ant-Man, is coming out with a “100% real” book, and it’s all about his life and adventures. “Hi, I’m Paul Rudd. You might know me as Scott Lang, a.k.a. Ant-Man. Now, Scott is many things: former convict, a dad, an Avenger, but he’s also a best-selling author. And now you can purchase, my, his, very real book ‘Look Out for the Little Guy,’” Rudd said in a promotional video for the book and upcoming film that was posted by Marvel Studios’ Twitter account.
‘That ’90s Show’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix (Video)
“That ’90s Show” has been renewed for a second season, Netflix said Friday. The streamer shared a video of clips from the follow-up to “That ’70s Show” to TikTok, Instagram and Facebook to celebrate the news. “All of us at ‘That ‘90s Show’ were beyond...
Netflix Partners With GM to Add Electric Vehicles to Popular Shows ‘Where Relevant’
Get ready to see an abundance of General Motors’ electric vehicles popping up in your favorite Netflix programming. The Detroit automaker and the video-streaming service announced Thursday that a fleet of EVs will be seen in popular Netflix series as part of a “strategic alliance,” and the two companies launched the initiative with a Will Ferrell-starring Super Bowl ad.
Kimmel Warns Netflix’s New Account Sharing Rules Could Cost Nick Cannon ‘Millions of Dollars’ (Video)
With news that Netflix may soon be enacting a (frankly, idiotic) new crackdown on account sharing, Jimmy Kimmel warned in his monologue on Thursday night that the streamer’s new rules could cost Nick Cannon millions of dollars. You know, because Cannon famously has a lot of kids. A lot.
‘Ant-Man’ Sequel and ‘Knock at the Cabin’ Lead Most-Anticipated Movies in February | Chart
An eclectic slate of releases this month includes the final “Magic Mike” movie and Reese Witherspoon in “Your Place or Mine”. A four-and-a-half-year wait hasn’t dampened enthusiasm for “Ant-Man,” with the latest Marvel sequel, once again featuring Paul Rudd in the leading role, topping Whip Media’s list of the most anticipated new movies coming out this month.
