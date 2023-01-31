SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Who doesn’t want to go to a beach party in the dead of winter?. “When it’s so cold here in South Dakota, the kids just love it when they get to bring their shorts, and pretend we’re not in this cold winter. And forget about all of the boots, and snowsuits they have to wear, and just have fun,” said Vickie.

ELKTON, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO