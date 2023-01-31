Read full article on original website
Related
mykxlg.com
Watertown Holds First Elementary Consolidation Public Session
It was a "good turnout" at tonight's first of two "community listening sessions" by the Watertown School District regarding the potential consolidation of elementary schools. In 2015 the school district built the new middle school and consolidated the students from grades 5 and 6 to the former middle school building, now the intermediate.
KELOLAND TV
Overnight fire; Watertown burglaries; Former administrator banned from teaching in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, February 3. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Crews were called to a fire in the northeast part of Sioux Falls early Friday morning. Just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday,...
dakotanewsnow.com
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Jefferson edges Sioux Falls Christian, Brandon Valley rolls & Watertown wins at the buzzer
SIOUX FALLS, BRANDON & WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - From fantastic games to fantastic finishes, it was a solid night of prep basketball on Friday night in South Dakota! Click on the video viewer for highlights from:. -Kaden Year’s 23 points and Taylen Ashley’s 17 lead AA #1 Jefferson...
dakotanewsnow.com
Bushnell, SD fire shining a light on rural firefighters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An overnight fire in Bushnell, South Dakota has left two people without a home. It also brings attention to the difficulties of fighting fires in a rural community during below-zero temperatures. David Huebner, who runs a pottery shop in Bushnell, is the homeowner....
q957.com
South Dakota Department of Public Safety announces February sobriety checkpoints
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety has announced that 18 sobriety checkpoints will be held during the month of February. Checkpoints scheduled within the KELO listening area will take place in Brookings, Clay, Lincoln, and Minnehaha counties. Officials remind drivers not to drink...
mykxlg.com
Complete Loss in Brookings Structure Fire
Early this morning, around 1:51 am, a fire broke out in a structure that held two lawnmowers, resulting in a complete loss. There was an estimated $11,500 in damage, and the power company reported $2,500 in damage to a power pole and electrical box. Brookings County Sheriff, Brookings Fire Department,...
dakotanewsnow.com
GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Vermillion & Hamlin remain unbeaten heading into Saturday showdown
VERMILLION & HAYTI, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The top-ranked girls basketball teams in Class A, Hamlin and Vermillion, will face off Saturday in Madison at the DAK XII/NEC Classic. Both ensured on Thursday night that their game on Saturday will be a battle of unbeatens. Click on the video...
gowatertown.net
Sioux Valley school bus involved in hit and run accident
BROOKINGS, S.D.–The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run accident involving a school bus from the Sioux Valley School District. It happened last Thursday night just south of Arlington near the Highway 81 intersection with U.S. Highway 14. The school bus was transporting children back to Volga...
KELOLAND TV
Rape charges dismissed for school shooter; Sioux Falls, Watertown robberies; Cow cam returns
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, February 1. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Mason Buhl was scheduled to go on trial this week for a rape case out of Hughes county. The trial was canceled following a plea deal.
dakotanewsnow.com
SDSU getting healthy in the back half of Summit League schedule
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Jackrabbit men’s basketball team had six players score in double figures, led by Matthew Mors game high 23 points, and easily dispatched the University of North Dakota 96-73 on Thursday night in Summit League basketball action. The only headline...
dakotanewsnow.com
Someone You Should Know: One last day at the beach
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Who doesn’t want to go to a beach party in the dead of winter?. “When it’s so cold here in South Dakota, the kids just love it when they get to bring their shorts, and pretend we’re not in this cold winter. And forget about all of the boots, and snowsuits they have to wear, and just have fun,” said Vickie.
dakotanewsnow.com
Watertown police search for suspect involved in ATM robbery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Watertown Police Facebook post, a burglary alarm drew officers to an ATM early Thursday morning. At approximately 3:24 am, the Watertown Police Department responded to the alarm in the southeast region of the city and discovered the Dakotaland Credit Union ATM had been burglarized.
dakotanewsnow.com
Coyote men best Bison, women fall in overtime in Fargo
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - MEN’S RECAP. South Dakota responded in a big way after Monday’s game with a 71-62 win over North Dakota State Thursday night inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. The win snapped a five-game skid against NDSU for the Coyotes and improved their...
dakotanewsnow.com
Three new assistants join Jimmy Rogers first staff at SDSU
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - New head football coach Jimmy Rogers continued filling out his first staff at South Dakota State today with some familiar names. Robbie Rouse will be his new running back coach replacing Andre Crenshaw who left for Western Kentucky. Rouse played college football at Fresno State and played for the Sioux Falls Storm back in 2017. He’d soon after enter coaching and served as running backs coach at Augustana, North Dakota and, most recently, Cal Poly.
hubcityradio.com
Watertown man wanted for kidnapping
WATERTOWN, S.D.(KXLG)- Codington County Sheriff’s Department has an active arrest warrant out for Devon Burgher, 24, of Watertown, SD, for charges including kidnapping first-degree, simple assault domestic, false imprisonment, contributing to a delinquency of a minor, and harassing phone calls. According to the report, the Sheriff’s department was “dispatched...
SDSU football adds nine on Signing Day
BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State head football coach Jimmy Rogers announced the addition of nine new student-athletes to the Jackrabbit football program Wednesday, which marked the first day of the February signing period. The latest additions join a group of 16 high school standouts who committed in December. The lone high school standout […]
gowatertown.net
UPDATE: Arrests made in Watertown business burglaries
Watertown, S.D.–Watertown police have announced arrests have been made in connection with two recent business burglaries. Detective Sergeant Trevor Barthel says two 14 year old boys from Watertown have been arrested for breaking into Smokes 4 Less and America’s Pure CBD last week. In each case, the suspects...
dakotanewsnow.com
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley’s streak continues, Lincoln & Hamlin pull away for wins
ELK POINT, SIOUX FALLS & HAYTI, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An historic win streak, Division One talents and a battle for county bragging rights highlighted the night in South Dakota boys prep basketball. Click on the video viewer for highlights from:. -#1A Dakota Valley fighting off a pesky Elk...
dakotanewsnow.com
Brookings County home a total loss after fire
BUSHNELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A house fire that broke out early Thursday morning remains under investigation by the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office. The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office, Aurora Fire Department, Bruce Fire Department, Brookings Fire Department, Elkton Fire Department, White Fire Department, Sinai Fire Department, Volga Fire Department, Brookings Ambulance and Brookings County Emergency Management were dispatched to a residence on Railroad Ave. in Bushnell, South Dakota, just after midnight.
KELOLAND TV
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Brookings
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnesota man is behind bars in connection with a drug bust in Brookings. Police say on Wednesday, officers stopped a vehicle along I-29. That’s where authorities say they found meth, cocaine and heroin. Officers say there was also a two-year-old child in the vehicle.
Comments / 0