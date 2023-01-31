Read full article on original website
PhillyBite
8 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WDTV
The Donut Spot in Buckhannon opens under Par Mar stores
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Donut Spot opened on Friday, replacing the very popular Donut Shop that had operated in the same building for decades before closing in December. The new business is being operated by Par Mar Stores. Aside from that, not much has changed. There are even a...
WDTV
Monongah Mine Memorial Bell repaired
MONONGAH, W.Va (WDTV) - A bell commemorating the Monongah Mine Disaster is ringing once again. The bell hasn’t rung in about three years since a lightning storm fried the motor. But now, it’ll ring everyday at 10:28 a.m. It’s to remember the 361 people who lost their lives...
WDTV
The Queen of Clean: Fabric Stains
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of The Queen of Clean, the Queen reveals the secret of fabric stains. Watch the video above to hear her advice.
WDTV
‘Next LVL Energy’ bringing hundreds of jobs to Harrison County
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A major energy business just cut the ribbon for a new facility in Harrison County. Diversified Energy has tens of thousands of oil and gas wells across Appalachia. It held a ribbon cutting Friday morning for its new subsidiary called “Next LVL Energy.”. Its mission...
Mannington, West Virginia trust featured on Good Morning America 3
An incredible story about a Marion County education trust is making national headlines.
Magic Shine Auto Spa celebrates grand opening in Morgantown
Magic Shine Auto Spa opened in Morgantown on Wednesday, offering many services crucial to maintaining a clean vehicle.
wajr.com
Arrest made after Hazel’s House of Hope disturbance
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. A Morgantown man is facing multiple charges after an altercation at Hazel’s House of Hope on Wednesday. Staff members called the Morgantown Police Department when Richard Arthur Kempf, 53, became unruly and would not leave the Scptt Avenue facility when asked. When police arrived and asked Kempf...
connect-bridgeport.com
French Creek Freddie Says Early West Virginia Spring
Get ready for an early spring. French Creek Freddie, West Virginia’s most popular weather-predicting mammal, called for warmer temperatures during his annual Groundhog Day celebration at the state’s Wildlife Center in Upshur County on Thursday. "When it comes to predicting the weather, Freddie’s a pro,” said Trevor Moore,...
WDTV
Eugene P. Scott
Eugene P. Scott died on February 2, 2023. He was born on October 8, 1932. Eugene lived each of his 90 years to the fullest. His resume was long and complete with many distinguished titles, including decorated U.S. Army Ranger (Korean War), law enforcement officer, elected official, salesman, and technology innovator and implementer. He was an active leader who enjoyed accomplishing results that improved the community and could be enjoyed by all.
Mon EMS now able to transport patients to Hope Hill Sobering Center
Intoxicated patients in Morgantown can now be sent to a new sobering center rather than ending up in the emergency room, or worse.
morgantownmag.com
Five Reasons to Love Bruceton Mills
Shop, de-stress, eat, and drink in this little town on the Big Sandy. The village of Bruceton Mills lies on wide Big Sandy Creek just a half-hour’s drive east of Morgantown in Preston County. Originally settled as Milford in the 1700s, the town still has a picturesque dam across the creek and plenty more to make the drive worthwhile.
Police release name of person in critical condition after getting struck by a vehicle in West Virginia
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) -Moundsville police have released the name of the person who got struck by a vehicle in Marshall County. Man in critical condition after getting struck by a vehicle in Marshall County The man is 63-year-old Harold Franklin Williams Williams was struck by a vehicle on First Street and Jefferson Avenue on Thursday. […]
New urgent care facility opens in Marion County
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A new urgent care clinic opened in Fairmont on Wednesday. EZ Care is located at 630 Fairmont Avenue. The clinic replaces the old MedExpress that closed in June of 2021. The walk-in clinic can treat minor illnesses and injuries and is open seven days a week. This is the fourth […]
Clarksburg Police ask for help finding person wanted for questioning
The Clarksburg Police Department is asking for help from the public finding someone who is wanted for questioning in connection to a larceny investigation.
wchstv.com
W.Va.'s prognosticating groundhog French Creek Freddie predicts early spring
FRENCH CREEK, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 10:15 a.m. 2/2/23. French Creek Freddie scoffed at his Pennsylvania counterpart’s call for more winter weather and predicted an early spring. Coaxed out of his enclosure Thursday at the West Virginia Wildlife Center in Upshur County, West Virginia’s prognosticating groundhog did not...
WDTV
David Lee VanGilder
David Lee VanGilder was called to the Lord on the morning of February 1, 2023 at the age of 88. Ethelyn, his loving and devoted wife of over 65 years, was by his side as he made his journey. David was born on May 22, 1934 as middle child to William “Mac” and Doris (Weaver) VanGilder. He and his siblings, William (Bill) and Beulah (Boots), were raised in Owings, West Virginia. Following graduation from Shinnston High School, where he played football and joined a local baseball team in Owings, he enlisted with the Navy and was stationed on the USS Witek. After serving, David attended carpentry school and electrician school where he acquired his electrician license. He worked as a Master Electrician with Barnes and Brass from 1960 until retiring in 1997. David and Ethelyn met while working at the Meadow Gold Dairy. They were married November 30, 1957 at Hammond Methodist Church in Clarksburg, West Virginia. Throughout their beautiful journey they attended many family reunions, church events, school sporting events, and recitals. They traveled to many places around the country to visit historic sites, friends and family, and music venues to watch country music artists. David was an avid West Virginia University sports fan and always asked if visitors would want to “watch the ball game.” David was an active member of Janes Memorial United Methodist Church with the United Methodist Men, church administration board, and ran the crafts table with Ethelyn at the Celebration of Mission Event for the Mon Valley District. His woodworking talent is well known in the regional church community and neighborhood. Creation of wooden baskets, jewelry boxes, peach seed jewelry, wooden bows, pineapples, and any other design he would think of were pieced with beautiful craftsmanship. In addition to his wife Ethelyn, David leaves behind a devoted family including three children: Rodney (Lois) VanGilder of Fairmont, Todd VanGilder of Mannington, and Julie Gregory of Clarksburg. Nine grandchildren: Zac Hardesty, Heather (Thom) McDonald, Meghann Gregory, Tara (Josh) Phillips, Mitchell (Britney) Gregory, David N. VanGilder, Ory (Eliza) Cercone-VanGilder, Chelsey Gregory, and Hadessah VanGilder. Six great-grandchildren and countless nieces, nephews, and cousins. He also leaves behind his sister, Beulah Reilly of Monticello, Florida. David will be joyfully greeted in Heaven by many including his parents, Mac and Doris, his brother William, his brother-in-law Gene, his daughter-in-law Connie, and many other friends and family members. The family extends their thanks to the many who committed their time to visiting and care over the past year. Those include the numerous kind neighbors, the Tennant and Belcastro families, Debbie Edwards, Margery Broadwater, the loving church family who brought him many puzzles to work on, and the loving nurses at Interim HealthCare and Amedisys Hospice. Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Friday from 4 – 8 p.m., where services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2023, with Reverend Dr. Michael Richards presiding. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. The family has entrusted arrangements to Burnside Funeral Home in Bridgeport, West Virginia.
WDTV
Local man turns hobby for treasuring hunting into passion
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - What some said was just a piece of metal was treasure to Monty DeWitt. Eight year old DeWitt was attending his aunt’s wedding reception and looked outside and found what eventually became his hobby. “I saw a guy out by the community building at the...
Rate of attempted rape in WV higher than in New York
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia’s Joint Committee on Health says the rate of sexual assault in the state is disturbingly high. The prevalence of rape exceeds that of several states, including Pennsylvania, Texas and New York. The state legislature says one in six West Virginia women will experience attempted or completed rape. But those […]
WTRF
Pet of the Week: Oreo
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Oreo from the Wetzel County Animal Shelter is the Pet of the Week. Oreo is a 2-year-old blue heeler, lab mix. She is gentle and loves riding in cars and. is housebroken. If you’d like to give Oreo a home, call the Wetzel County Animal...
