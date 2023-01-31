ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby Whippets in complete control of Richland County Girls Basketball Power Poll

By Jake Furr, Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 3 days ago
MANSFIELD — A race that was as tight as could possibly be may have just ended early.

The Shelby Whippets and Mansfield Senior Tygers seemed deadlocked atop the Richland County Girls Basketball Power Poll, but Shelby's recent run has made it the clear favorite to win the title yet again.

Let's check out this week's power poll with just two weeks until we crown a champ.

1. Shelby (15-4)

The Whippets have started to pull away in the race for the power poll crown. Last week, they took a major step towards winning a fifth consecutive Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championship when they beat Highland 60-36 and proceeded to pull off a stunner in a 40-38 win over River Valley. Against Highland, Demi Hipp and Sophia Long led the way with 10 apiece. The Whippets put up 60 and only had two players in double-figures just proving how balanced they really are. Against River Valley, they erased an 8-point deficit with under two minutes left as Audi Albert scored a team-high 12 points in the win. Shelby now sits all alone in first place in the MOAC after Ontario upset Pleasant on Saturday so the Whippets are completely focused on traveling to Clear Fork on Friday to try and clinch at least a share of the league title.

2. Mansfield Senior (15-5)

The Tygers went 2-1 since the last power poll and the roller coaster ride continues. They squeaked by Madison 39-38 before traveling to West Holmes on Saturday and pulling off the sweep of the Ohio Cardinal Conference powerhouse, 42-35, to put them all alone in first place in the league championship race. But, they took a 46-42 loss to New Philadelphia on Monday night knocking them back into a tie with West Holmes. No need to panic though, the Tygers still have control of their title destiny and can clinch at least a share of their first league championship since 2003 when they host Ashland on Thursday. A win there could do wonders heading into the tournament where they play Madison in the opening round.

3. Clear Fork (12-7)

The Colts took the final blow to their MOAC title hopes last week, but still managed a 1-1 showing since the last power poll. The Colts fell to Pleasant 51-38 ending their quest for a league title but rebounded nicely with a 42-32 win over Marion Harding on Saturday. No Colt scored in double-figures in that game yet again proving their balance. Now, the Colts will turn their focus on playing spoiler and getting ready for the tournament. They host Shelby on Friday night with a chance to keep their MOAC rival from clinching a title on Clear Fork's home court. Then, they have two final tune-ups with Cardington and Highland as they go on a quest to return to the district championship game.

4. Mansfield Christian (8-7)

The Flames bounce back to No. 4 this week after going 101 since the last power poll. They beat St. Peter's 66-10 as Alexis Rippel had one of her best games since returning from an ankle injury with 20 points while Raegan Standridge chipped in with 11. Then, the Flames fell to Wellington 33-31 on Monday night with Rippel adding an 11-point performance to her stellar season. The Flames are still battling injuries to Kyleah Jones and Noelle Beare. They host Lucas on Saturday but hope to get a clean bill of health before the tournament starts in a couple of weeks.

5. Ontario (8-12)

The Warriors bounce back into the No. 5 this week after going 2-0 since the last power poll. After beating Galion 54-20 behind Mash Shaw's 17 points, the Warriors shook up the MOAC with a 29-27 win over Pleasant knocking the Spartans out of first place in the league race. Taylor Counts had 10 points in the win and led the spirited defensive effort. Those two wins might be just what the Warriors needed to get things rolling. They host Marion Harding on Friday in another winnable game that could do wonders for next week when they host Shelby in the season finale.

6. Lucas (7-12)

The Cubs took a pair of losses to two very good teams since the last power poll falling to Loudonville 62-28 and Fredericktown 69-36. Shelby Grover did have 21 points in the loss to Fredericktown. The Cubs are a very, very young team and at 7-12, that is a fine season as they try to continue to grow numbers within the program. They travel to Mansfield Christian on Saturday to see if they can pull off the season sweep over the Flames.

7. Lexington (5-16)

Lady Lex makes a nice jump up to No. 7 this week after going 101 since the last power poll. They beat Mount Vernon 43-40 as Madi Basilone led the way with 12 points. On Monday, Lex took another single-digit loss falling to Columbian 53-48 but Ava Brown had one of the best games of her young career with 18 points and 20 rebounds. Of Lady Lex's 16 losses, 11 have come by single digits so they are only a few made baskets in each game away from having one of the best records in Richland County. They travel to Wooster on Thursday to wrap up the regular season before preparing for a rematch with Shelby in the sectional semifinal.

8. Crestview (8-12)

The Cougars had a tough week since the last power poll going 0-2 with a 60-29 loss to Loudonville and a 47-22 loss to New London. Emma Aumend had 10 points against Loudonville to lead the way in the scoring column. The Cougars wrap up league play in their final two games with a trip to Mapleton on Saturday and Plymouth next week. If they can win both of those games, they can take some momentum into the postseason.

9. Plymouth (5-13)

The Big Red took a loss in their only game since the last power poll falling to Mapleton 20-19 in an offensive struggle. Sarah Hoak scored eight points in that game. With that loss, it is likely the Big Red clinched its 12th consecutive losing season. But, they can finish the season strong with a trip to Wynford on Thursday.

10. Madison (5-15)

The Rams were a few made buckets away from completely exploding the power poll. They took a 39-38 loss to Mansfield Senior where they made the Tygers have to make a late comeback to win. They then fell to Northwestern on Monday night 54-50 in another close one. Chloe Ebeling had 21 points including 14 in the third quarter alone to lead the way against NW. The Rams have been playing much better of late and travel to West Holmes on Thursday. They also get another crack at Mansfield Senior in the sectional semifinals in a couple of weeks.

11. St. Peter's (0-11)

The Spartans dropped their two games since the last power poll falling to Mansfield Christian 66-10 and Gilead Christian 42-27. Makenzie Hardin had all 10 points in the loss to MCS. The Spartans host Central Christian on Saturday in a winnable game.

Last Week's Rankings

  1. Shelby (13-4)
  2. Mansfield Senior (13-4)
  3. Clear Fork (11-6)
  4. Lucas (7-10)
  5. Crestview (8-10)
  6. Mansfield Christian (7-6)
  7. Madison (5-13)
  8. Ontario (6-12)
  9. Plymouth (5-12)
  10. Lexington (4-15)
  11. St. Peter's (0-9)

