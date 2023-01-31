ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ouachita Parish, LA

Former Ouachita Parish deputy clerk accused of wiring over $300K in public funds to himself

By Ian Robinson, Monroe News-Star
The News-Star
 3 days ago
A former Ouachita Parish deputy clerk is accused of wiring public funds to himself between 2014 and 2018.

Donald Ryder, 46, of Gretna was charged with illegal transmission of monetary funds, computer fraud, malfeasance in office, theft and money laundering; transactions involving proceeds of criminal activity.

Ryder is accused of diverting $344,226 from the Clerk of Court to himself via PayPayl between Dec. 24, 2014 to Oct. 10, 2018.

Ryder worked for the Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court from June 18, 2001 until his employment ended on Oct. 11, 2018. Ryder’s duties as deputy clerk included handling the Clerk’s bookkeeping, payroll and bank deposits. Ryder was also responsible for the Clerk’s PayPal account and sometimes performed other accounting employees’ assigned duties when they were absent.

Ryder was taken into custody on Monday at Ouachita Correctional Center. No bail has been set.

The News-Star

