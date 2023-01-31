The Senior Bowl wanted Bo Nix to participate this year

The former Auburn Tiger and current Oregon Duck was mentioned in the opening press conference during Senior Bowl week.

It's Senior Bowl week.

As the top college seniors fight to improve their draft stock, Executive Director of the Senior Bowl Jim Nagy discussed that they will be lacking a first-round quarterback in this year's game and wished former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix was in the game.

"We're not going to have a first-round quarterback, I think for the first time in seven years," Nagy said in the week's opening press conference.

"There are some day two guys that went back to school," Nagy said. "Bo Nix is a guy that we would have loved to have in the game. He went back to Oregon."

Nagy pointed out that NIL has played a major factor in college athletes staying in school longer. He shared that the number of guys leaving early has dropped and this should result in more talent coming to the all-star games in the coming years like the Senior Bowl.

Auburn will have two players participating in Senior Bowl Festivities this week. EDGE rushers Eku Leota and Derick Hall. Hall was recently tabbed as a potential first-round pick by ESPN's Mel Kiper.

Last season, Auburn's lone representative was Roger McCreary. He eventually went on to be a top-50 pick by the Tennessee Titans and had a successful rookie season.

