Croydon Brewery Has New Romantic Beer Out Just in Time for Valentine’s Day

The new beer is a great addition to a fun date night at home. Photo by Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company

A popular Bucks County brewery is bringing in the most romantic time of the year with a new beer that is perfect for the fun holiday. Staff reporters from American Craft Beer wrote about the new brew.

With the start of the new year, American craft brewers – including those in Bucks County – are already busy preparing exciting new beers that should be on a must-try list of any true beer lover. Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company in Croydon has prepared a romantic new release just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The award-winning craft brewery and taproom has named its latest brew to capture the feeling and swagger that accompany the joy of putting on the right pair of jeans to meet the right person for a special occasion.

Neshaminy Creek Date Jeans are available in all three of the brewery’s taprooms in Croydon, Dublin, and New Hope. The company also has distribution throughout Pennsylvania and neighboring New Jersey and Maryland.

The romantic brew is a big and resinous Double Dry-Hopped India Pale Ale. It has a crisp 8.5 percent ABV and boasts juicy tropical notes along with a soft-as-clouds mouthfeel.