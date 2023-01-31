ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Croydon Brewery Has New Romantic Beer Out Just in Time for Valentine’s Day

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MFA5k_0kXOyncN00
The new beer is a great addition to a fun date night at home.Photo byNeshaminy Creek Brewing Company

A popular Bucks County brewery is bringing in the most romantic time of the year with a new beer that is perfect for the fun holiday. Staff reporters from American Craft Beer wrote about the new brew.

With the start of the new year, American craft brewers – including those in Bucks County – are already busy preparing exciting new beers that should be on a must-try list of any true beer lover. Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company in Croydon has prepared a romantic new release just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The award-winning craft brewery and taproom has named its latest brew to capture the feeling and swagger that accompany the joy of putting on the right pair of jeans to meet the right person for a special occasion.

Neshaminy Creek Date Jeans are available in all three of the brewery’s taprooms in Croydon, Dublin, and New Hope. The company also has distribution throughout Pennsylvania and neighboring New Jersey and Maryland.

The romantic brew is a big and resinous Double Dry-Hopped India Pale Ale. It has a crisp 8.5 percent ABV and boasts juicy tropical notes along with a soft-as-clouds mouthfeel.

Read more about Neshaminy Creek Date Jeans in American Craft Beer.

Comments / 0

Related
VISTA.Today

Malvern Woman Finds Surprise Visitor in Her Flowerbed

A Malvern woman named Karen recently looked across her yard to see a wet, dirty, and freezing cold dog nestled in the flowerbeds, writes Maeve Dunigan for The Dodo. She brought the pooch a blanket and a bowl of chicken soup before calling Buddha Dog Rescue & Recovery for help.
MALVERN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Doylestown Clothing Store is a One-Stop Shop for Eagles Fans Looking to Rep Their Favorite Team

A clothing store in Bucks County is selling every type of clothing for the most die-hard Eagles fan looking for something for every occasion. Monkey’s Uncle, located at 123 South Main Street in Doylestown, is known for their wide array of sportswear for all fans. For those who will be cheering on the Philadelphia Eagles, the store carries all types of clothes for all seasons bearing the team’s name and logos.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Bucks County wants “fresh, new ideas” at Almshouse Road site

Bucks County envisions an “innovative” use of its property along the corner of Almshouse and Easton roads in Doylestown Township. “We’d like to transcend a traditional, normal development; we already have plenty of retail and commercial,” said Evan Stone, executive director of the Bucks County Planning Commission, during an interview Tuesday. There are two shopping centers on the opposite side of Route 611.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board Launches Valentine’s Day-inspired Consumer Marketing Campaign

The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Boards latest promotional campaign stresses romantic getaways around Feb.'s Valentine's Day. During the month of February, a traditionally slow travel period in the region, the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board (VFTCB) is targeting partners, individuals, and families with a consumer marketing program promoting easy-to-plan romantic getaways and date ideas in Montgomery County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Peddler’s Village to Host Fourth Annual PEEPS in the Village Event this Spring

The event will be a family-fun activity that is sure to make this spring a special time. Peddler’s Village, a countryside shopping, dining, lodging, and family entertainment destination in the heart of historic Bucks County, that is widely recognized for its popular festivals and events, is preparing for the annual return of PEEPS® in the Village, a popular contest and display that is now in its fourth year.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Piece of Doylestown’s past goes with Barn Cinema

When the Regal Barn Cinema closes its doors for the last time on Feb. 9, it will take with it a slice of Doylestown history and countless memories. From its opening in 1967 until today, the theater has been a haven for moviegoers, although it has been through many changes over the decades.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Philadelphia Sports Bar Expanding to Bensalem

The popular South Street bar will open a new location in Bucks County. A longtime Philadelphia sports bar will be opening its latest location in Bucks County, its first expansion outside of the city. Emma Dooling wrote about the new location for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Founding Fathers, a sports...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Skull found on Pennsylvania riverbank linked to 37 year-old mystery

Morrisville, Pa. – The mystery of a skull found on the banks of the Delaware River has finally been solved and linked to a missing person from 1984. On Monday, Jan. 30, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub announced that the skull belonged to Richard Thomas Alt, who was 31 years old and went missing in early 1985. The identification brought closure to Alt’s family who had been searching for...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County Agency Warns Residents To Be on the Lookout for a Particular Scam Around Valentine’s Day

As the season of love fast approaches, a Bucks County authority is warning residents of a unique scam that pulls on the heartstrings. The Consumer Investigators of the Bucks County Consumer Protection Department are warning local residents of the yearly “sweetheart scam”, a popular scam that takes place every year around Valentine’s Day.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy