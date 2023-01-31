ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Columbus needs big ideas, but is a second outerbelt one of them?| William Murdock

By William Murdock
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SP7AV_0kXOykyC00

William Murdock is executive director of Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission.

This is an exciting time for Central Ohio.

Together we’ve built a growing region vibrant with opportunities, one that’s attracting new people and businesses and enticing our children and graduates to stay. Investments from Intel, Honda, and others confirm what we already know: this is a great place to call home.

Growth brings urgent clarity to invest in both necessary and transformative projects. We need big thinking so as we grow bigger, we can get better.

At the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission, we work with communities to create an environment for prosperity. One way is through our transportation planning: using big ideas to create better options for everyone.

One big idea.

Improve our current system project by project across the region.

With Intel, supporting the transportation needs of Licking County and nearby communities is vital. Significant work is underway to ensure the project is well-served, but we should rally around efforts to improve the roads, bridges, trails, and transit needed for growth, safety, and quality of life.

Existing roads and highways around the region need upgrades. Plans envision major improvements to existing routes, smart technology projects, and new connections in growing Delaware and Fairfield Counties.

They include important freight routes at Rickenbacker and beyond. With focus, we could finish long-awaited projects along I-70 and I-71.

Intel VP:Intel a year later: Bury the Rust Belt. Ohio future changing before our eyes

Another big idea?

Create new options with trains, transit, and trails. We should expect a system that serves everyone with more choices, from the heart of the city to growing hometowns.

We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reconnect Columbus and rural Ohio to the nation’s passenger rail network, starting with quick service to Cleveland, Dayton, Cincinnati, and possibly Chicago, Detroit, or Pittsburgh.

LinkUS could create new rapid, reliable transit to spur needed housing, new access to jobs, and better service for those who need it most. We should invest in a robust regional transit network to improve rural transit and build upon the Central Ohio Transit Authority ’s innovative mobility projects.

We could build out the regional trails system with plans for 500 new miles, create dedicated bike lanes, and invest in transformative efforts like RAPID5. These would elevate access to nature, drive economic development, and connect neighborhoods left behind.

And there are big ideas to improve safety. Furthering initiatives like Vision Zero Columbus could prevent 100s of deaths and 1000s of injuries annually. Extensive projects for walking and biking safety are critical.

What’s not a big new idea?

The second outerbelt, a topic of recent conversation and has been discussed many times since I-270 was proposed in the 1950s.

By MORPC’s preliminary estimates, a second outerbelt would involve building more than 150 miles of new highway at a potential cost of $10 to $15 billion.

That’s about five times what the Ohio Department of Transportation spent last year on highways for all of Ohio.

It could disrupt over 10,000 acres of prime farmland and beautiful natural areas. A project of such size and impact could make some hometowns unrecognizable, involve extensive use of eminent domain, and divert resources away from other necessary projects.

A second outerbelt is an idea that neither fixes today's problems nor readies us for the future. 1950s thinking is not the way to prepare for 2050.

For much less, we can move forward with all the better big ideas above to dramatically improve everyone’s quality of life.

We can fix frustrating transportation mistakes around the region, improve safety and commutes, create new options from trains to trails, build new routes for freight and transit, and be more competitive for businesses and jobs.

Getting better as we grow bigger?

That’s a big idea worthy of investment.

William Murdock is executive director of Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission.

Comments / 3

Related
pointandshoreland.com

Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers

Following are field reports from the Ohio Division of Wildlife officers according to districts. In November 2022, State Wildlife Officer Adam Smith, assigned to Logan County, received a call regarding three white-tailed deer found dead near downed power lines. Officer Smith found a 15-point buck, eight-point buck and doe in the ditch beneath the power lines. After the scene was safe, the deer were examined, and it was determined that they died from electrocution. The Richland Township Fire Department plans to display mounts of the antlered deer at the fire station as a reminder of the dangers of downed power lines. The venison from the three deer was salvaged and given to a local resident.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Shake Shack opening seventh Ohio location

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Shake Shack is opening a new central Ohio location next week, featuring the chain’s first drive-thru in the state. The new location is welcoming guests at 3734 W. Dublin-Granville Rd. beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday. Dublin’s Shack marks the chain’s seventh location in Ohio. To celebrate, the first 200 guests […]
DUBLIN, OH
Cleveland.com

Best museums in Ohio, according to Tripadvisor

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Forget those bad memories of grade school field trips to stuffy institutions to view dusty dioramas or Renaissance portraits of ladies of the court. From classic Impressionism to creative takes on sculpture to the latest dinosaur discoveries, there is something everyone will appreciate at a museum these days. And many of them are now wired for the 21st Century, outfitted with all manner of high-tech and interactive exhibits and displays.
OHIO STATE
OnlyInYourState

This Walkable Stretch Of Shops And Restaurants In Small-Town Ohio Is The Perfect Day Trip Destination

There’s nothing like exploring one of Ohio’s charming downtowns on foot, wandering without aim or purpose, and stopping into whatever shops or restaurants catch your eye. There are many walkable downtown districts in Ohio, but today we’re going to introduce you to Maderia. This small town north of Cincinnati, Ohio, is home to a vibrant downtown that’s walkable, charming, and teeming with all sorts of shops and spots sure to capture your attention.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Ohio’s Own Buckeye Chuck Groundhog Predicted Today Also

OHIO – Much like Pennsylvania’s Phil groundhog, the Buckeye State has its own rodent. Located in Marion Ohio Buckeye Chuck also made his prediction this morning. Buckeye Chuck started predicting weather in 1979 by an act of Ohio State Legislation. According to the Facebook site, Buckeye Chuck has a 75% accuracy since that time.
OHIO STATE
ideastream.org

Racism was the primary reason Ohio neighborhoods were redlined, new study shows

A new study confirms what many Clevelanders have long suspected — that their neighborhoods were redlined because of anti-Black prejudice. Around the time of the Great Depression, a federal agency called the Home Owners’ Loan Corporation (HOLC) created maps of cities across the country and drew red lines around the neighborhoods that local real estate appraisers said were undesirable for mortgage lending.
OHIO STATE
TechSpot

Ohio ISP admits lying to FCC about its fiber service area to squash rival expansion grants

TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Shady: We've all been suspicious of cell and internet coverage maps. Every provider claims to have the best coverage, which is impossible, so there is good reason not to trust any of them. But fudging their coverage borders is more than just about getting your business. Some ISPs are laying undue claim to competing service providers' regions to prevent them from receiving grants to expand and improve local area broadband.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

ODNR tackles fracking on public lands

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With fracking soon becoming a reality in Ohio state parks and forests, the public had a chance to voice their concerns this morning during a commission meeting of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). At the meeting, activists and people who enjoy public parks statewide asked the commission to add […]
OHIO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Dinosaurs that Lived in Ohio (And Where to See Fossils Today)

Dinosaurs that Lived in Ohio (And Where to See Fossils Today) Ohio’s fossil record starts in the Cambrian Period, as no Precambrian fossils have been found in the region so far. On top of that, in the Late Cambrian, Ohio was submerged and entirely covered by seawater. During the...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

State of the State: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Tuesday two different Ohio ‘State of the State’ proceedings took place. At noon in Columbus, Governor Mike DeWine gave his annual ‘State of the State’ address. Down in Cincinnati, the second ‘State of the State’ gathering resumed with the racketeering trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder.
OHIO STATE
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy