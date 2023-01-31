Breeze Airways extends discounts

Breeze Airways has extended some discounted some flights from John Glenn Columbus International Airport.

The Utah-based airline is expanding three deals for one-way flights from Columbus: starting at $39 (down from $42) to Charleston, South Carolina; starting at $49 (down from $52) to New Orleans; starting at $49 (down from $55) to West Palm Beach, Florida.

The prices are an extension of a deal offered earlier this month that expired Jan. 5.

The current promotion runs through Feb. 6 for flights through Feb. 28, but does not apply from Feb. 16 through Feb. 20.

Breeze started serving Columbus in the summer of 2021 with flights to five cities: Charleston; New Orleans; Tampa, Florida; Hartford, Connecticut; and Norfolk, Virginia. The airline no longer flies direct from Columbus to Tampa, but has added service to Jacksonville and West Palm Beach, Florida; Providence, Rhode Island; and Provo, Utah.

This spring, Breeze will also add direct flights to Orange County, California, and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina.

