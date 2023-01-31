ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Large number of illnesses at Hopewell Elementary School linked to norovirus

By From Staff Reports
Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
HOPEWELL TWP. – Members of the Pennsylvania Department of Health have closed the case on their investigation at Hopewell Elementary School.

In an email to parents, Hopewell Area Superintendent Jeffery Beltz informed parents that the Department of Health had closed its case regarding the illnesses that began on Dec. 15. According to an environmental health specialist for the group, these illnesses were most likely caused by an outbreak of the norovirus among students.

Strange smell:Hopewell Area School District still working to identify strange smell in elementary school

"We want to inform you that we’ve received notification from our Infectious Disease Epidemiology Team that the Hopewell Elementary School GI outbreak has been closed in the PA electronic disease surveillance system, and that all signs indicate it was an outbreak of Norovirus," the department said in a letter to the district.

Norovirus is the scientific name for the "stomach flu," which can rapidly spread among students through high-contact surfaces, infected food and other infected people. Symptoms of the virus can include nausea, diarrhea, vomiting and stomach pain.

Further recommendations were given to the district to ensure students stay happy and healthy at the elementary school. One of these suggestions is to conduct an air quality test inside the building, which Beltz says the district is planning to complete and release these results to parents.

Hopewell fun:Hopewell Community Park remains a 'labor of love' for local community

