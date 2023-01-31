OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – A Colorado woman was arrested in St. Landry Parish on charges of exploitation of the infirmed that allegedly stem back to 2020. According to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, the sheriff’s office received a complaint back in June of 2022 of financial exploitation of an 87-year-old elderly female in Opelousas. The suspect was identified as the victim’s daughter, Cypriane Kim Williams, 58 of Parker, CO.

SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO