Baton Rouge, LA

3 Tigers baseball players make First-Team All-America squad

BATON ROUGE, La. – Three LSU players have received 2023 Preseason All-America recognition from D1Baseball.com. Junior centerfielder Dylan Crews, junior right-handed pitcher/utility player Paul Skenes, and sophomore third baseman/DH Tommy White were voted to the First-Team All-America squad. LSU leads the nation with three first-team selections; Tennessee, Florida, Wake...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Kaplan oilfield worker, Desert Storm vet running for governor

KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) — An oilfield worker and Army veteran with Acadiana roots is running for governor as an independent. Jeffery Istre, 56, grew up in Lafayette and graduated in Kaplan in 1984, according to a press release announcing his candidacy. Istre, who described himself as “a hard working,...
LOUISIANA STATE
Colorado woman arrested in St. Landry Parish on exploitation of the infirmed charges

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – A Colorado woman was arrested in St. Landry Parish on charges of exploitation of the infirmed that allegedly stem back to 2020. According to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, the sheriff’s office received a complaint back in June of 2022 of financial exploitation of an 87-year-old elderly female in Opelousas. The suspect was identified as the victim’s daughter, Cypriane Kim Williams, 58 of Parker, CO.
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
UPDATE: Son of former Opelousas Police Chief Martin McClendon found guilty

UPDATE 2/2/2023, 2:40 p.m.: McClendon was found guilty on both counts of first-degree murder. According to the St. Landry Parish District Attorney Chad Pitre, McClendon was found guilty “for the ambush-style killing of Nakia Ramer, 19 and Shawn Parish, 21 during the early morning hours of September 24, 2016.”
OPELOUSAS, LA

