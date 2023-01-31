ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker County, AL

Alabama man arrested during a welfare check, dies two weeks later in custody

By Lee Hedgepeth
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uDkzX_0kXOxPQ200

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — His family thought jail may be the safest place for him. But two weeks after his family called police for a welfare check and their loved one was subsequently arrested, Anthony “Tony” Mitchell was dead.

Mitchell died after two weeks in police custody, according to his family. A family member said Monday that police told his loved ones last week that “his organs are shutting down, and we’re taking him to the hospital.”

Culver’s makes big change to menu, nixes longtime offerings: ‘You just lost a customer’

Before long, their loved one was dead, a family member said.

In a statement issued to CBS 42 on Monday, a representative of the Walker County Sheriff’s Office said Mitchell was “provided a routine medical check” on Jan. 27.

“Medical staff determined the inmate needed to be transported to the hospital for further evaluation,” the statement said in part. Mitchell was “alert and conscious” when he left the Walker County Jail, the representative said, but suffered a “medical emergency and became unresponsive” after arriving at the hospital.

In a phone conversation, the representative of the sheriff’s office emphasized that the death did not occur in the Walker County Jail.

Limestone County jury finds man not guilty of murder in 2019 shooting following property dispute

‘The day ended with everyone safe’

Tony Mitchell’s recent interactions with Walker County law enforcement began on Jan. 13, according to a statement posted to the sheriff’s office’s social media account.

“Thursday, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned member of a Carbon Hill man,” the post said.

Law enforcement claimed that when they arrived on scene, Mitchell “immediately brandished a handgun, and fire at least one shot at Deputies (sic) before retreating into a wooded area behind his home.”

After a search for Mitchell that included both air and K9 units, Mitchell was arrested and charged with attempted murder, according to police and court records.

“Thankfully,” the sheriff’s office post said, “the day ended with everyone safe.”

Attorney General attempts to block Alabama prison inmates set to be released

The first and the last

In addition to the written statement, the Jan. 13 post by the Walker County Sheriff’s Office initially included an unedited, full-body photo of Mitchell, whose face appeared to be spray-painted black.

One of Mitchell’s family members said that the photo shocked her.

“I hadn’t seen him in two years, and that was the first time I’d seen him — and the last,” she said.

The photo, which was shared hundreds of times across social media and in multiple news outlets, garnered significant public pushback from those criticizing the “sensationalism” of the post.

According to Facebook records, the sheriff’s office edited the post later that day, cropping the photo to exclude Mitchell’s face.

‘We thought that was the safest place’

Court records show that Mitchell was brought before a judge on the day of his arrest but was listed as being “unable to sign” paperwork by court officials.

“We knew he was in jail, and we thought that was the safest place for him at the time,” his family member said. “But it turned out to be the worst place for him.”

Officials with the Walker County Coroner’s Office did not respond to requests for comment as of publication time, but the sheriff’s office confirmed Mitchell’s death in a statement sent Monday afternoon.

As in most Alabama counties, the local jail is operated by the sheriff’s office.

“On Thursday, January 27th, an inmate in the Walker County Jail was provided a routine medical check by jail medical staff. Medical staff determined the inmate needed to be transported to the hospital for further evaluation,” the statement said. “The inmate was alert and conscious when he left the facility and arrived at the hospital. Shortly after arrival at the hospital, the inmate suffered a medical emergency and became unresponsive. Life-saving efforts were performed by hospital staff and the inmate was ultimately revived. Unfortunately, a short time later, the inmate passed away.”

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Morning Newsletter

The statement went on to say that because Mitchell’s death occurred in police custody, the situation is being investigated by state police.

“It is unknown at this time what contributed to his death,” the statement concluded. “Even though the inmate’s death did not occur in the jail, he was still in police custody, so standard protocol was followed and ALEA was contacted. SBI agents began an immediate investigation into the incident.”

In a statement sent after this article’s initial publication, officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said they are conducting an “in-custody death investigation” in Walker County. Once the investigation is completed, its findings will be handed over to the Walker County District Attorney’s Office, the statement from state law enforcement said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 1

Shanan
2d ago

I'm sure he was sick before the jail nurse said he needed to go to the hospital . I just have a suspicion. His family needs to get a lawyer and start watching the cameras to see how their son was being treated at the jail. Your entire organs just do not start shutting down without any kind of warning at all ❗

Reply
3
Related
wbrc.com

Two arrested for murder of Robert Chandler

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police have arrested two suspects and charged them in the murder of 57-year-old Robert Chandler. Tanaraence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, both of Birmingham, were taken into custody and charged with capital murder. Chandler was killed on the morning of Tuesday, January...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
95.3 The Bear

Man Who Fired on Walker County Sheriff’s Deputies Dies in Police Custody

A man who was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly opened fire on deputies in Walker County last month has died in police custody, state police have confirmed. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, provided the Tuscaloosa Thread with a press release confirming that their State Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation into the death.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

2 men arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department announced two arrests made in connection to a homicide that occurred Tuesday. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested in Huntsville on warrants for capital murder (robbery). According to the BPD, Robert Chandler, 57, was found shot and killed in the 4200 Block of […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

73-year-old woman killed in Morgan County wreck

DANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 73-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on Alabama 157 on Friday morning. According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Wanda Harbison was fatally injured when the Ford Escape she was a passenger in was hit by another vehicle. At the time of the wreck, Harbison was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

2 people arrested for delivering concealed drugs to Walker County Jail

JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people have been charged after someone attempted to sneak drugs to an inmate at the Walker County Jail. Janice Niblett Johnson, 60, of Sumiton, brought protein drinks to the jail for inmate Nicholas Rice who is in custody for multiple charges, including trafficking fentanyl. The medical staff at the jail suspected the drinks and found they had been tampered with.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

Woman dead, 2 children injured in Tuesday night Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting that left an adult woman dead and two children injured Tuesday night. Officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department reported that responding officers arrived to an apartment in the 100 block of 9th Avenue West and found a woman that had been shot dead. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and Incidents reported Feb. 1, 2023

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Feb. 1, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeNo incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police DepartmentNo incidents reported. ArrestsJan. 31Westmoreland, Terena N.; 38• FTA- theft of property-4th degree Ford, Brandon L.; 49• FTA- criminal trespass-3rd degree (2 counts)• FTA- theft of property-4th degree (3 counts) Huddleston, Jason A.; 33• possession of drug paraphernalia Pate, Cody W.; 36• FTA- failure to have rabies tag• FTA- public intoxication• FTA- theft of property-4th degree• FTA- driving without license• FTA- DUI (2 counts)• FTA- fail to yield• FTA- driving while revoked Hanceville Police DepartmentIncidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

DA: Victim’s family wasn’t notified by ADOC of convicted murderer’s early release

BLOUNT CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Dozens of Alabama inmates are out of prison. They were released as part of a new sentencing guidelines law that took effect Tuesday. The Alabama Department of Corrections says it has not released any inmate without first notifying victim’s families, but Blount County’s district attorney says that’s not true for a man convicted of murder in the county.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

53K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy