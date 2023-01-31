ZOO MIAMI FOUNDATION HOSTS FEAST WITH THE BEASTS ON MARCH 3, 2023 AT ZOO MIAMI, FOLLOWING A THREE YEAR HIATUS

With the slogan of Experience the Magic of Cinema, The Donald M. Ephraim Palm Beach Film Festival© Presented by MorseLife went from “Reel to Real” at last Sunday’s Florida Premiere of RALLY CAPS at the Movies of Lake Worth. A heartfelt and true coming-of-age story for the entire family about Jordy, who must overcome a serious injury he experiences during a Little League baseball tryout, the screening was attended by co-authors Jodi Cutler Del Dottore and Stephen J. Cutler and actors Colten Pride and Noelle Pride. The next Festival screening of this movie is Feb. 5, 1:30 pm at CMX at the Gardens, and on-site will be producers William Garcia and Katherine Borda, as well as Jodi and Stephen Cutler, and Colten and Noelle Pride. “Come see a great film and meet the filmmakers in person,” urges Founding Festival Director Ellen Wedner. The inaugural Donald M. Ephraim Palm Beach Film Festival continues through Feb. 16. For a full list of participating theaters and scheduled movies and to purchase tickets, visit DMEPBFF.org.

LAKE WORTH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO