ZOO MIAMI FOUNDATION HOSTS FEAST WITH THE BEASTS ON MARCH 3, 2023 AT ZOO MIAMI, FOLLOWING A THREE YEAR HIATUS

The Miami couple giving away their billion dollar fortuneAsh JurbergMiami, FL
Fugitive Friday: 29-year-old man wanted for attempted robbery with a firearmZoey FieldsClay County, FL
The 5 highest ranked burger joints in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
Joe’s Stone Crab Since 1913, The Amazing Story Behind one Of Miami’s Most Famous RestaurantMadocMiami, FL
Miami, Orlando, and Tampa experiencing some of the highest rental price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodOrlando, FL
Performers Named for 7th Annual Miami Beach Youth Music Festival
The Miami Beach Rock Ensemble will headline the upcoming 7th Annual Miami Beach Youth Music Festival on Saturday, March 11 at the Miami Beach Bandshell. The event is sponsored by the City of Miami Beach and The Rhythm Foundation to highlight talented young people from the Miami Beach area. “The...
Cynthia Seymour Leads Coconut Grove’s Business Improvement District into its Brightest Days
Under dappled sunlight that breaks through the evergreen canopy of old oak trees breathes Miami’s oldest neighborhood, Coconut Grove. Annexed by the City of Miami in 1925, the Grove strikes the daily commuter as a jewel that increases in brilliance – so one naturally wonders, “how is it that Coconut Grove thrives more each day?”
The Miami couple giving away their billion dollar fortune
In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a couple from Miami and the good they are doing for the community.
Route 664 Host Les Winston welcomes Briggith Ripamonti of The Angels Reach Foundation
Route 664 Host Les Winston welcomes Briggith Ripamonti of The Angels Reach Foundation
This Is Florida's Best 'Mom And Pop' Restaurant
LoveFood has the scoop on every state's top 'mom and pop' restaurant.
Miami-Dade Teacher of the Year wins New Car from Kendall Toyota
Since 2011, Kendall Toyota has donated a brand new car to the Teacher of the Year for Miami-Dade County Public Schools. This year during the 2024 Francisco R. Walker Teacher of the Year event, fifth-grade teacher Don Clerveaux was selected as the winner and took home the grand prize. Clerveaux...
Inaugural Donald M. Ephraim Palm Beach Film Festival© Welcomes Co-Stars of RALLY CAPS at Lake Worth Premiere
With the slogan of Experience the Magic of Cinema, The Donald M. Ephraim Palm Beach Film Festival© Presented by MorseLife went from “Reel to Real” at last Sunday’s Florida Premiere of RALLY CAPS at the Movies of Lake Worth. A heartfelt and true coming-of-age story for the entire family about Jordy, who must overcome a serious injury he experiences during a Little League baseball tryout, the screening was attended by co-authors Jodi Cutler Del Dottore and Stephen J. Cutler and actors Colten Pride and Noelle Pride. The next Festival screening of this movie is Feb. 5, 1:30 pm at CMX at the Gardens, and on-site will be producers William Garcia and Katherine Borda, as well as Jodi and Stephen Cutler, and Colten and Noelle Pride. “Come see a great film and meet the filmmakers in person,” urges Founding Festival Director Ellen Wedner. The inaugural Donald M. Ephraim Palm Beach Film Festival continues through Feb. 16. For a full list of participating theaters and scheduled movies and to purchase tickets, visit DMEPBFF.org.
TROPICAL DISTILLERS OPENS IN MIAMI’S URBAN CORE OF ALLAPATTAH
Distillery, Cocktail Bar and Premium Brand Experience Featuring Tours, Tastings, Cocktail Classes, Tropical Drinks, Food Trucks and More!. In a city full of clubs, bars and restaurants serving locals and tourists from around the globe, Tropical Distillers, Miami’s Distillery ™ is opening its doors as Florida’s newest and most advanced distillery and bar. Centrally located in the heart of Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood, Tropical Distillers is educational and immersive, a memorable destination to showcase the best of what Magic City has to offer. Jointly owned by NFL All-Pros Mike and Maurkice Pouncey and luxury real estate expert Kim Rodestein, Tropical Distillers is Miami’s first distillery, offering guests a one-of-a-kind premium liqueur brand experience that includes tastings, tours, events, an indoor-outdoor cocktail bar, food trucks and a gift shop. Tropical Distillers is home to J.F. Haden’s Liqueur, America’s Craft Liqueur Company ™, featuring Mango, Espresso and Citrus liqueur available onsite and for distribution nationwide.
Downtown Dadeland Welcomes Six New Restaurants and Concepts to the Neighborhood
Kendall: Downtown Dadeland is excited to welcome six new concepts to the neighborhood. Crema Gourmet, Eleventh Street Pizza, Mensch, Osso Steakhouse, Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, and Epic Laser are all open or soon to be opening at Downtown Dadeland. “We are excited to welcome new concepts like cafes, restaurants,...
Carlos Ribero speaks with Carlos Sanchez, President of Miami Water Heater
Carlos Ribero, president of nextMedia, speaks with Carlos Sanchez, President of Miami Water Heater.
National Summary on final 2023 Miami football class
The Miami football program finished as the top class in the ACC after the traditional National Signing Day concluded on Wednesday. Brian Dohn of 247 Sports examined the “Class rankings, top prospects, incoming QBs: 2023 ACC Signing Day Superlatives” in a post on Wednesday afternoon. Miami finished with...
Miami Proud: For trailblazing attorney Yolanda Cash Jackson, it's OK to be first, but never last
MIAMI - As the first Black woman to hold the position of chair of The Miami-Dade Beacon Council, the economic engine for the county, Yolanda Cash Jackson checks off another first on her list. The Miami native grew up in Liberty City, graduated from Miami Edison High and is a double graduate from the University of Florida for both her bachelor's degree and juris doctor.In 1990 her first job as a clerk at a law firm in Miami, she was the only female Black lawyer.A few firm moves later, she joined then Becker and Poliakoff (Becker Law), where she found her niche...
MANDRAKE IS MIAMI BEACH’S PREMIERE SPOT FOR THE SOCIAL SCENE
Mandrake, an eccentric restaurant serving world-class cuisine, and vibrant live entertainment with a buzzy atmosphere, takes pride in being recognized as one of the top restaurants quickly taking over the Miami scene and celebrity sightings. Melissa Granda and Nahim Jorge Bonilla are the visionaries behind Mandrake Miami. They are genuinely...
Gulfstream Park is Revving Up to Host 2023 Supercar Saturdays Florida, a Free Monthly Gathering of More than 200 Elite Cars and Owners, Auto Enthusiasts and More
Gulfstream Park Village, South Florida’s premier entertainment, dining and restaurant destination located on the border of Broward and Miami-Dade Counties, is now the new home to Supercar Saturdays Florida (SSF), a one-of-a-kind monthly gathering of more than 200 elite cars and their owners, auto enthusiasts and patrons. The casual and family-friendly event, free and open to the public, is presented by Warren Henry Automotive Group.
Miami football 2023 class signed bedrock OL per national CFB analyst
Brandon Marcello of 247 Sports named the offensive linemen signed by the Miami football program as part of his “National Signing Day 2023: Evaluating the recruiting cycle’s Bedrock Classes“ Marcello highlighted five-star offensive tackle signees Francis Mauigoa and Samson Okunlola. Mauigoa and Okunlola are the two highest-rated...
1,000+ Room Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida Sold
A joint venture between non-US offered real estate funds managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management and real estate funds managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC today announced the acquisition of The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida from a Brookfield private real estate fund. The deal is one of the...
Gay Ocho Festival Returns to Calle Ocho
The nation’s largest diversity and inclusion festival Gay8 Festival, is FREE and back on SUNDAY February 19th, 2023 at the famous CALLE OCHO from SW 12th AVE to SW 17th AVE (11AM-11PM). Join us as we ask people from all over the world to come to Little Havana to #LiveYourStoryHere for the fiesta of a lifetime. The festival features Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute, live latin music, 8 performance stages, international DJs, a fashion show, a street parade, free films, a comedy show, great bites and so much more. Don’t miss it!! Make sure to purchase VIP tickets for a great experience. Find stage performance times and other important information at Gay8festival.com.
Florida Supervisor of Elections Scholarship Opportunities for College Students in Broward
The Florida Supervisors of Elections Association will offer four $1,200 scholarships for 2023 to college students. Applicants must be registered Florida voters and live in the state for at least the preceding two years. Applicants must be either a Political Science, Public Administration, Business Administration, or Journalism/Mass Communication major and...
Miami mocked for Africa-themed police for Black History month: 'THIS CANNOT BE'
Twitter erupted in both jokes and anger after a 'tone-deaf' Miami police car was unveiled with an Africa-theme for Black History Month.
Miami-Dade's first courthouse was originally slave quarters
MIAMI - As he ran his hands over the rough west wall of what most in South Florida regard as Miami-Dade's first courthouse, Dr. Marvin Dunn said he feels the pain. Dr. Dunn, a retired Florida International University professor, historian, and author of several books on the Black experience in Florida said, "I think about the hands that built this." Constructed in 1844 by slaves for slaves, the sturdy stone structure was originally located further east on the Miami River. It was moved in 1925 for preservation. It is one of Miami's most prominent historical buildings. ...
