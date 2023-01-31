Read full article on original website
Vintage Pieces and Family Heirlooms Fill This Modern Treehouse in Austin
Like what you see? Take a peek at the talent behind the story… Interior Design: Jenna Barton Interior Design · Photography: Chase Daniel · Architect: Ryan Rodenberg. Rather than sweating the small stuff, building mid-pandemic kept Jenna Barton and her team focused on the big picture; creating a forever home for her clients. Taking cues from nature and juxtaposing them with sleek lines, she designed a modern-treehouse abode that feels right at home in its Austin neighborhood. Keep scrolling to see how patience and a positive mindset paid off in this earth inspired home.
