FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bill Introduced in U.S. Senate to Make Washington, D.C., the 51st StateJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Catholic School and ACLJ to Sue D.C.’s Smithsonian Institution After Being Kicked Out for Wearing Pro-Life Knit CapsWild Orchid MediaGreenville, SC
Ted Bulletin Holds Soft Opening Specials at One LoudounUplift LoudounAshburn, VA
The Diary Of Lincoln's AssassinSiddhartha SapkotaWashington, DC
Heroic Citizens disarm shooter and save lives in DC Metro station shooting incidentChristopher ShanksWashington, DC
Leading grocery store chain opens new location in Virginia
A major grocery store chain recently opened another new supermarket location in Virginia. However, some customers have left critical reviews of the new grocery store location. Read on to learn more.
Inside Nova
Bed Bath and Beyond closing three stores in Northern Virginia
Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 87 more stores, including three in Northern Virginia, as the struggling retailer faces bankruptcy. The announcement comes six months after the company closed 150 stores last year, and missed a Feb. 1 bond payment to lender JPMorgan Chase. Closures this round include the stores...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery Mall Update (Openings, Closings, Coming Soon, and Celebrity Appearances)
Below is a list of businesses that have recently opened, closed, are being renovated, or are coming soon to Montgomery Mall in Bethesda:. Australian based jewelry chain Lovisa opened on January 12. According to its website, “We are the fashionable on-trend jewelry specialist. See our latest styles & curated range for every occasion. From earrings, necklaces, rings & more.” The store is located on the lower level of the mall, next to Journey’s. Additional jewelry stores in Montgomery Mall include Elite Jewelers, Francesca’s, Gold Palace, Icing, Jewelry Corner, Kay Jewelers, Lilenquist, & Beckstead, and Pandora.
Ted Bulletin Holds Soft Opening Specials at One Loudoun
The popular restaurant is ready to open its door to the public at its newest location. Ted Bulletin has multiple locations throughout DC and is now ready to serve the One Loudoun community. To hype up and prepare for the big day, the restaurant has scheduled a few preview events.
progressivegrocer.com
Wegmans Cutting the Ribbon on New Virginia Store
Wegmans Food Markets is ready to celebrate the opening of its latest location in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Reston, Va. The 85,000-square-foot store is the grocer’s 110th store overall and its 15th location in Virginia. The Reston Wegmans, located at 11950 Hopper Street, employs approximately 425 team members...
theburn.com
The Dell Food & Brew Hall headed to the Village at Leesburg
Regular readers will recall when The Burn reported two weeks ago about a new brewery coming to the Village at Leesburg. Now the official name of the project has been announced — it will be called The Dell Food & Brew Hall. The brewery is going into the spot...
alxnow.com
Notes: New comfort food and cocktail spot RailBird Kitchen opens in Braddock neighborhood
🌥 Today’s weather: Overcast throughout the day. High of 42 and low of 31. 🌤 Tomorrow: Clear throughout the day. High of 41 and low of 23. Sunrise at 7:14 am and sunset at 5:32 pm. 🚨 You need to know. RailBird Kitchen, the newest restaurant...
restonnow.com
Live Fairfax: Exploring the newest restaurants in Fairfax County
Live Fairfax is a bi-weekly column exploring Fairfax County. This recurring column is sponsored and written by Sharmane Medaris of McEnearney Associates. Questions? Reach Sharmane at 813-504-4479. Are you an inspired foodie like me?. If so, I am sure you are ready to experience some of the newest restaurants in...
alxnow.com
Two Alexandria restaurants featured on Washingtonian’s ‘Very Best’ list
(Updated 10:55 a.m.) The 100 Very Best Restaurant list is back from Washingtonian and it features two Alexandria spots. The list, formerly limited only to sit-down restaurants, now includes carryout, pop-ups and food trucks. Both Alexandria locations, though, are restaurants in the traditional sense. The first is Nasime, a Japanese...
theburn.com
Work begins on Loudoun’s latest Popeyes restaurant
Popeyes — the Louisiana-style fried chicken chain — continues its domination of the Loudoun County fried chicken scene. Work has gotten underway on another location — one of at least two coming soon to the area. The latest spot is kitty corner from One Loudoun at the...
5 of Our Favorite Brunch Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - Where Are the Best Brunch Spots in Maryland? Whether traveling to Maryland or just exploring the state, several great brunch spots are worth checking out. But where should you go?
ffxnow.com
Most and least expensive homes sold in Fairfax County (Jan-Feb 2023)
This past week saw 145 homes sold in Fairfax County. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $152,500 while the most expensive was $4,250,000. Over the past month, meanwhile, a total of 262 single-family homes were sold. Let’s take a look at...
Trash or recycle that empty pizza box? Here's what you need to know.
WASHINGTON — When it comes time to clean up, for years, it’s been a sad ending, tossing cardboard pizza boxes in the trash--because of a little grease. Turns out, that might not actually be an issue in every municipality. THE QUESTION:. Are greasy pizza boxes unrecyclable?. THE SOURCES:
Inside Nova
Data center company eyeing western Prince William expansion
Iron Mountain Data Centers is looking to expand its Prince William County footprint. At its Jan. 25 meeting, the Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of an application related to the company’s project off Wellington Road. The 37-acre property is owned by KH Data Capital Development Land LLC. However, the...
theburn.com
MangoLina holds grand opening in Sterling
A new Salvadoran snack shop specializing in sweet drinks like “mangonadas” and horchata, as well as desserts, opens today in Sterling. It’s called MangoLina and this is the brand’s fourth location in the region. The Burn told you about MangoLina back in December when we learned...
alxnow.com
Alexandria Housing Development Corporation gets rebranded as ‘Housing Alexandria’
The Alexandria Housing Development Corporation has been rebranded as “Housing Alexandria.”. No official word on the name change has yet to be released on AHDC’s website, but residents at its numerous properties were notified via email. Additionally, Housing Alexandria’s 14-story Park Vue apartment complex (511 Four Mile Road) in Arlandria has been renamed “The Square at 511.”
Chef Gordon Ramsay opens Hell’s Kitchen restaurant at DC Wharf
WASHINGTON — British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay opened his fine dining restaurant based on his hit TV series Hell’s Kitchen in D.C. over the weekend. The restaurant is located at the Wharf in Southwest D.C., a 14,000 square feet two-story space that provides views overlooking the Potomac River. Its design should be recognizable to fans of the TV show with dining room, patio, or terrace seating.
restonnow.com
Development proposal that could’ve closed key road between Reston and Wolf Trap withdrawn
Fairfax County is no longer considering a proposal to allow more housing in Wolf Trap’s Crowells Corner neighborhood. The Site-Specific Plan Amendment (SSPA) submission has been withdrawn by its nominator, county planner David Stinson said at a virtual meeting last night (Tuesday) to discuss requested land use changes in east Reston and along Hunter Mill Road.
NBC Washington
Snow Big Deal: DC, Suburbs Wake Up to Winter's First Measurable Snowfall
February brought a long-awaited dose of winter to the Washington, D.C. area — bringing excitement to some Virginia students getting a two-hour school delay. Several school districts announced they would open two hours late, including Culpeper, Fauquier, Manassas and Manassas Park schools. Here's a full list of closures and delays.
Keeping the Pupusas Authentic
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. When Dona Azucena started delivering pupusas to her neighbors as gifts, she didn’t think about how. someday locals would associate her name with the...
