ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reston, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Inside Nova

Bed Bath and Beyond closing three stores in Northern Virginia

Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 87 more stores, including three in Northern Virginia, as the struggling retailer faces bankruptcy. The announcement comes six months after the company closed 150 stores last year, and missed a Feb. 1 bond payment to lender JPMorgan Chase. Closures this round include the stores...
SPRINGFIELD, VA
mocoshow.com

Montgomery Mall Update (Openings, Closings, Coming Soon, and Celebrity Appearances)

Below is a list of businesses that have recently opened, closed, are being renovated, or are coming soon to Montgomery Mall in Bethesda:. Australian based jewelry chain Lovisa opened on January 12. According to its website, “We are the fashionable on-trend jewelry specialist. See our latest styles & curated range for every occasion. From earrings, necklaces, rings & more.” The store is located on the lower level of the mall, next to Journey’s. Additional jewelry stores in Montgomery Mall include Elite Jewelers, Francesca’s, Gold Palace, Icing, Jewelry Corner, Kay Jewelers, Lilenquist, & Beckstead, and Pandora.
BETHESDA, MD
progressivegrocer.com

Wegmans Cutting the Ribbon on New Virginia Store

Wegmans Food Markets is ready to celebrate the opening of its latest location in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Reston, Va. The 85,000-square-foot store is the grocer’s 110th store overall and its 15th location in Virginia. The Reston Wegmans, located at 11950 Hopper Street, employs approximately 425 team members...
RESTON, VA
theburn.com

The Dell Food & Brew Hall headed to the Village at Leesburg

Regular readers will recall when The Burn reported two weeks ago about a new brewery coming to the Village at Leesburg. Now the official name of the project has been announced — it will be called The Dell Food & Brew Hall. The brewery is going into the spot...
LEESBURG, VA
restonnow.com

Live Fairfax: Exploring the newest restaurants in Fairfax County

Live Fairfax is a bi-weekly column exploring Fairfax County. This recurring column is sponsored and written by Sharmane Medaris of McEnearney Associates. Questions? Reach Sharmane at 813-504-4479. Are you an inspired foodie like me?. If so, I am sure you are ready to experience some of the newest restaurants in...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
alxnow.com

Two Alexandria restaurants featured on Washingtonian’s ‘Very Best’ list

(Updated 10:55 a.m.) The 100 Very Best Restaurant list is back from Washingtonian and it features two Alexandria spots. The list, formerly limited only to sit-down restaurants, now includes carryout, pop-ups and food trucks. Both Alexandria locations, though, are restaurants in the traditional sense. The first is Nasime, a Japanese...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
theburn.com

Work begins on Loudoun’s latest Popeyes restaurant

Popeyes — the Louisiana-style fried chicken chain — continues its domination of the Loudoun County fried chicken scene. Work has gotten underway on another location — one of at least two coming soon to the area. The latest spot is kitty corner from One Loudoun at the...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Data center company eyeing western Prince William expansion

Iron Mountain Data Centers is looking to expand its Prince William County footprint. At its Jan. 25 meeting, the Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of an application related to the company’s project off Wellington Road. The 37-acre property is owned by KH Data Capital Development Land LLC. However, the...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

MangoLina holds grand opening in Sterling

A new Salvadoran snack shop specializing in sweet drinks like “mangonadas” and horchata, as well as desserts, opens today in Sterling. It’s called MangoLina and this is the brand’s fourth location in the region. The Burn told you about MangoLina back in December when we learned...
STERLING, VA
alxnow.com

Alexandria Housing Development Corporation gets rebranded as ‘Housing Alexandria’

The Alexandria Housing Development Corporation has been rebranded as “Housing Alexandria.”. No official word on the name change has yet to be released on AHDC’s website, but residents at its numerous properties were notified via email. Additionally, Housing Alexandria’s 14-story Park Vue apartment complex (511 Four Mile Road) in Arlandria has been renamed “The Square at 511.”
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA9

Chef Gordon Ramsay opens Hell’s Kitchen restaurant at DC Wharf

WASHINGTON — British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay opened his fine dining restaurant based on his hit TV series Hell’s Kitchen in D.C. over the weekend. The restaurant is located at the Wharf in Southwest D.C., a 14,000 square feet two-story space that provides views overlooking the Potomac River. Its design should be recognizable to fans of the TV show with dining room, patio, or terrace seating.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Snow Big Deal: DC, Suburbs Wake Up to Winter's First Measurable Snowfall

February brought a long-awaited dose of winter to the Washington, D.C. area — bringing excitement to some Virginia students getting a two-hour school delay. Several school districts announced they would open two hours late, including Culpeper, Fauquier, Manassas and Manassas Park schools. Here's a full list of closures and delays.
WASHINGTON, DC
PWLiving

Keeping the Pupusas Authentic

Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. When Dona Azucena started delivering pupusas to her neighbors as gifts, she didn’t think about how. someday locals would associate her name with the...
WOODBRIDGE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy