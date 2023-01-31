Below is a list of businesses that have recently opened, closed, are being renovated, or are coming soon to Montgomery Mall in Bethesda:. Australian based jewelry chain Lovisa opened on January 12. According to its website, “We are the fashionable on-trend jewelry specialist. See our latest styles & curated range for every occasion. From earrings, necklaces, rings & more.” The store is located on the lower level of the mall, next to Journey’s. Additional jewelry stores in Montgomery Mall include Elite Jewelers, Francesca’s, Gold Palace, Icing, Jewelry Corner, Kay Jewelers, Lilenquist, & Beckstead, and Pandora.

BETHESDA, MD ・ 18 HOURS AGO