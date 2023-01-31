Read full article on original website
Woman pleads guilty to charges in connection to March 2022 double murder in Vinton County, Ohio
VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A woman pleaded guilty to charges in connection to a March 2022 double murder in McArthur, Ohio. According to the Vinton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Shania Nicole Jones pled guilty on Wednesday to two counts of conspiracy to commit murder. This is in connection to the Mar. 1, 2022, shooting […]
Portsmouth Times
Portsmouth man arrested after shooting
PORTSMOUTH-Scioto County Sheriff, David Thoroughman, states that his Office received a 9-1-1 call at 3:09 am on Friday, January 27th, from 2090 Riddlebarger Road, from a female reporting that her daughter had been shot. Sheriff Thoroughman stated that deputies, along with emergency medical, responded to this location. Upon deputy’s arrival,...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two men arrested for drug trafficking following traffic stop in Hocking Co.
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — Two Ohio men were arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine following a traffic stop by Hocking County Sheriff’s Interdiction Unit. On Wednesday, February 1st, the detectives pulled over a vehicle on Route 33 for multiple traffic violations and found probable cause to search the car. During the search, they uncovered over 4 pounds of suspected methamphetamine.
WSAZ
Part of U.S. 23 shut down after trooper-involved shooting
Interstate 64 West is back open Friday night after a two-vehicle crash between the Hal Greer Boulevard and 29th Street exits, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say. U.S. 60 crash victims hospitalized with serious injuries. Updated: 4 hours ago. Two drivers remain hospitalized with serious injuries after a head-on crash late...
Pounds of meth turn up during Logan traffic stop, detectives say
LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men face felony drug trafficking charges after Hocking County sheriff’s detectives said they found more than four pounds of methamphetamine in their car while pulling them over. Detectives with the Hocking County Sheriff’s Interdiction Unit arrested Dayshawn Bland, of Columbus, and Malik Bryant, of Warren, on Wednesday, after stopping their […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Deputies responded to a reported drive-by shooting in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported drive-by shooting Tuesday evening. It was shortly after 8:30 p.m. when dispatchers received a call from a resident in the 1400 block of Normal Hill Road. According to the caller, an SUV (described as a...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Suspect in Portsmouth shooting taken into custody
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — In a shocking turn of events, a local woman was shot by her live-in boyfriend on January 27th, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred after a heated argument, during which the suspect threatened the victim with a firearm. The victim, 34-year-old, Sara Swallows, was rushed to a nearby hospital following the shooting.
2 taken to hospital after Barboursville, West Virginia crash
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Rt. 60 in the Barboursville area. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the two-vehicle, head-on crash happened at around 11 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Rt. 60 and Shawnee Dr. The Barboursville Fire Department says that the two people had […]
iheart.com
Ross County Grand Jury: Hammer Assault
The Ross County Grand Jury returned all 17 of their cases Friday, with only one open. In it, according to the Ross County Prosecutor's Office:. On October 10th, Chillicothe Police Officers responded to a call in the 700 block of East 4th Street. Two victims reported they got into an argument with 57-year-old Jefferson L. Coy. He had then assaulted them with a hammer, telling them to leave...then he himself left.
Kentucky fugitive arrested in Mason County, West Virginia
MASON, WV (WOWK) – An accused fugitive from Kentucky has been arrested in Mason County, West Virginia. According to the Mason Police Department, officers pulled a vehicle over in the area of 3rd Street and Hickory Lane in Mason around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Police say during the stop, they learned the driver, […]
WSAZ
Woman dead in two-vehicle crash; name released
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - More details have been released about a deadly two-vehicle crash that happened Thursday on U.S. 50 at the intersection of Torch Road, including the name of a woman who died. Linda Lou Russell, 78, of New Haven, West Virginia, was taken to Marietta Memorial Hospital...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Investigation continues into fatal officer-involved shooting in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) has assumed control of an investigation into a fatal shooting incident in Jackson County. The officer-involved shooting took place after a standoff between law enforcement and a suspect on Jisco West Road. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was...
sciotopost.com
Update – Possible Impairment in Evening Chillicothe Crash
Chillicothe – A two-vehicle crash occured around 9:49 pm in the area of SR-159 and North Bridge street, police are reporting that speed and possible impairment are factors. According to the Chillicothe police department a 2015 Jeep Wrangler operated by Brady Cook 27, of Chillicothe was SouthBound on SR 159/ N. Bridge St. and slowed in traffic in the left turn lane to US 50/ E. Main St. A 2010 Crystler Sebring operated by Ashley Steele 37 of Chillicothe was SouthBound on 159/ N. Bridge St.
WTAP
UPDATE: One person reported dead in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 50 off Torch Road
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - UPDATE: According to our sister station WSAZ, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting a fatality in Thursday evening’s crash along State Route 50 off Torch Road. Original Story: February 2, 2023, at 7:53 p.m. Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on...
WTAP
Three people arrested for involvement in drug activity and theft in Athens County
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Three people were arrested for their involvement in drug activity and theft at a home on May Avenue in Chauncey, Ohio on Tuesday, according to Athens County Sheriff, Rodney Smith. Law enforcement had received information that numerous persons staying in a tent in the back...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Prosecutor’s Office responds to former Chillicothe principal’s motion to overturn conviction
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Prosecutor’s Office responds to former Chillicothe principal Jeff Fisher’s motion to vacate his plea and overturn his conviction. In December of last year, Former Chillicothe High School principal Jeffrey Fisher filed a nearly 400-page motion to the Ross County Court of Common Pleas asking to vacate his plea and have his case dismissed, saying that new evidence proves his innocence.
Police seek volunteers for ‘large-scale’ search for missing Wood County, West Virginia, woman
WOOD COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Parkersburg Police Department is putting together a volunteer search group to help locate a missing woman. The Parkersburg Police Department says a “large-scale search effort” to find Gretchen Fleming will take place Saturday, Feb. 4, and they are looking for volunteers who are capable of searching rugged, wooded terrain […]
meigsindypress.com
Tanker rollover at the Hot Spot
GREAT BEND, Ohio – A tanker hauling fuel has rolled over near the intersection of US 33 and State Route 124 at the Hot Spot gas station. The Racine Volunteer Fire Department, Meigs EMS, and Meigs EMA are on scene. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is also responding. The fire department has reported no leakage of the gasoline and diesel being hauled by the tanker.
Man wanted after robbing business in South Charleston, West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man is wanted after allegedly robbing Wild Wiley’s in South Charleston, West Virginia. The South Charleston Police Department says, on Jan. 22, a robbery happened at Wild Wiley’s on Short Street in South Charleston. They say they got a warrant on Dustin Ray Bassham for first-degree robbery. Police say […]
cartercountytimes.com
Arrest made in Olive Hill stabbing
An Olive Hill woman is in custody after allegedly stabbing one man and cutting another in an unprovoked attack last week. According to Olive Hill police chief Bruce Palmer the department received a call last Thursday at 2:15 p.m. from a residence on Sapphire Drive indicating that a male subject had been stabbed.
