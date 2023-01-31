ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeton, NJ

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Man Pleads Guilty to Starting Fatal Fire in Pemberton, NJ

Authorities in Burlington County say a 23-year-old man from Burlington Township has admitted to starting a fire in an apartment in Pemberton last year that killed a person. Under an agreement, Newlin Evans IV pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter in exchange for a 22-year sentence in state prison, of which 85 percent must be served before he becomes eligible for parole.
PEMBERTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Two People Critically Wounded In South Jersey Shooting

Two people are in critical condition after a shooting in South Jersey, authorities said.Bridgeton police responded to a home on Bank Street around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 for a shooting.Police officers found two Bridgeton men, 33 and 39, suffering from gunshot wounds.Both victims were airlifted…
BRIDGETON, NJ
NJ.com

2 victims airlifted after shooting in South Jersey

Two men are hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a shooting Wednesday night in Bridgeton. Officers responded to a residence on Bank Street around 9:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found two Bridgeton men, ages 33 and 39, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police. Both were airlifted...
BRIDGETON, NJ
Daily Voice

Two More Suspects Arrested In Bridgeton Killing: Prosecutor

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on Sunday,, Jan. 29, in Bridgeton, authorities said. On Wednesday, Feb. 1, two 17-year-old juveniles from Bridgeton were charged with murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae. As previously announced, Iban Perez, 21,...
BRIDGETON, NJ
CBS Philly

Off-duty Pemberton Township police patrolman dies following car crash

PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) - A Pemberton Township police patrolman died following a car crash while off-duty Thursday evening.The crash happened along Jackson Road near the Atco Speedway in Waterford Township.Pemberton Township identified the patrolman as Brian Lucykanish, who, the department said, was a father and Air Force veteran.Investigators haven't released the cause of the crash, which shut down Jackson Road for several hours.At Pemberton Township's municipal building, flags were flying at half-staff, and a purple and black banner was flying outside police headquarters.Funeral arrangements for Patrolman Lucykanish haven't yet been announced.
PEMBERTON, NJ
Daily Voice

US Marshals Arrest Fugitive In Winslow Shooting

A Gloucester County man has been arrested by U.S. Marshals in connection with a fall shooting in Camden County, authorities said. Khadafy Jones, 35, of Sicklerville was charged with the shooting of a man on Nov. 4, 2022, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Winslow Township Police Chief Donald Lemons.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Fugitive wanted in Smyrna park shooting arrested by police

SMYRNA, DE – A New Castle man was arrested and charged for a shooting that took place in Smyrna Municipal Park last June. Wyatt Reeves, 18, was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, reckless endangerment, theft of a firearm and multiple other charges. “Smyrna Police detectives, with the assistance of Dover Police and members of the US Marshals First State fugitive task force, arrested a man wanted by both agencies. During the month of December, SPD investigators learned of a shooting incident that occurred in the area of the Smyrna Municipal Park in this The post Fugitive wanted in Smyrna park shooting arrested by police appeared first on Shore News Network.
SMYRNA, DE
firststateupdate.com

Man Shot Dead In Wilmington Late Wednesday

Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 9:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Bowers Street. Police located a 34-year-old male gunshot victim, who succumbed to his injuries at the scene. This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when possible.
WILMINGTON, DE
Daily Voice

Teenage Pair Arrested In Shooting In Atlantic City

A pair of teenagers was arrested in connection with a shooting in Atlantic City, authorities said. An investigation conducted by detectives of the Violent Crimes Unit led to the identification of a suspect wanted for a shooting that occurred on January 13, 2023. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 7:46 p.m.,...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
