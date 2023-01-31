Read full article on original website
Man Pleads Guilty to Starting Fatal Fire in Pemberton, NJ
Authorities in Burlington County say a 23-year-old man from Burlington Township has admitted to starting a fire in an apartment in Pemberton last year that killed a person. Under an agreement, Newlin Evans IV pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter in exchange for a 22-year sentence in state prison, of which 85 percent must be served before he becomes eligible for parole.
Two People Critically Wounded In South Jersey Shooting
Two people are in critical condition after a shooting in South Jersey, authorities said.Bridgeton police responded to a home on Bank Street around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 for a shooting.Police officers found two Bridgeton men, 33 and 39, suffering from gunshot wounds.Both victims were airlifted…
2 victims airlifted after shooting in South Jersey
Two men are hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a shooting Wednesday night in Bridgeton. Officers responded to a residence on Bank Street around 9:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found two Bridgeton men, ages 33 and 39, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police. Both were airlifted...
Man found guilty of manslaughter in fatal stabbing of motorist in N.J. road rage incident
A jury found a Gloucester County man guilty of manslaughter and two weapons charges Thursday in the stabbing death of a motorist in a 2018 road rage incident. Everett E. Moore Jr., 58, of Clayton, was accused of slashing 32-year-old Joseph Pirri, of Blackwood, in the face as the victim sat in his car.
southjerseyobserver.com
35-Year-Old Sicklerville Man Faces First-Degree Attempted Murder & Weapons Offenses in Connection With Shooting
A Sicklerville man has been arrested and charged with the shooting of a man on November 4, 2022, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Winslow Township Police Chief Donald Lemons. On January 4, 2023, following an investigation by the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the...
Atlantic City, NJ, Police: 2 Arrested After Holding Woman Against Her Will
Two people are facing charges after police in Atlantic City say they held a woman against her will after an argument. The incident happened around 12:30 Monday afternoon, January 30th, in the first block of North Missouri Avenue. According to the Atlantic City Police Department,. police communications received a 911...
2 teenagers charged in shooting death of N.J. high school student
Authorities have charged two juveniles in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old and the wounding of another last weekend in Bridgeton. Police allege that three people opened fire on two teens standing outside of a home on the 300 block of North Pearl Street shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
19-year-old Arrested in Connection to January Shooting in Atlantic City, NJ
Officials in Atlantic City say a man wanted in connection to a shooting in the city last month is now off of the streets. The shooting happened in the early morning hours of January 13th in the 3900 block of Ventnor Avenue. At the scene, officers located a 20-year-old man...
Two More Suspects Arrested In Bridgeton Killing: Prosecutor
Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on Sunday,, Jan. 29, in Bridgeton, authorities said. On Wednesday, Feb. 1, two 17-year-old juveniles from Bridgeton were charged with murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae. As previously announced, Iban Perez, 21,...
Off-duty Pemberton Township police patrolman dies following car crash
PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) - A Pemberton Township police patrolman died following a car crash while off-duty Thursday evening.The crash happened along Jackson Road near the Atco Speedway in Waterford Township.Pemberton Township identified the patrolman as Brian Lucykanish, who, the department said, was a father and Air Force veteran.Investigators haven't released the cause of the crash, which shut down Jackson Road for several hours.At Pemberton Township's municipal building, flags were flying at half-staff, and a purple and black banner was flying outside police headquarters.Funeral arrangements for Patrolman Lucykanish haven't yet been announced.
HS 'Active Shooter' Lockdown In South Jersey Results In Arrest Of Philadelphia Woman
A 29-year-old woman from Philadelphia has been arrested in connection with a false "active shooter" report last week. On Jan. 23, Cape May County Dispatch received a phone call reporting an active shooter at the Lower Cape May Regional High School. The school was locked down. An immediate multi-agency response...
Atlantic City teen already detained is ordered held in double shooting
An Atlantic City teen already held on a gun charge was ordered detained Friday in a shooting that wounded a man and woman in December. Quadri Cooper, 18, and two others ambushed the pair sitting in a car in the 400 block of North New Jersey Avenue just after 3 p.m. Dec. 16, according to information released in court.
1 teen dead, 15-year-old injured in separate Philadelphia shootings
"The fact that this victim was shot multiple times by gunfire, it appears that the 17-year-old was the intended target," Chief Inspector Scott Small said. The teen was shot and killed near his Point Breeze home.
Pair allegedly took woman from Atlantic City, held her captive in Mays Landing
A Mays Landing man with a long criminal history is accused of chasing an acquaintance with a gun in Atlantic City and then holding the woman against her will. Another woman was also charged with criminal restraint and simple assault. The victim called 911 at about 12:36 p.m. Monday, saying...
US Marshals Arrest Fugitive In Winslow Shooting
A Gloucester County man has been arrested by U.S. Marshals in connection with a fall shooting in Camden County, authorities said. Khadafy Jones, 35, of Sicklerville was charged with the shooting of a man on Nov. 4, 2022, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Winslow Township Police Chief Donald Lemons.
Fugitive wanted in Smyrna park shooting arrested by police
SMYRNA, DE – A New Castle man was arrested and charged for a shooting that took place in Smyrna Municipal Park last June. Wyatt Reeves, 18, was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, reckless endangerment, theft of a firearm and multiple other charges. “Smyrna Police detectives, with the assistance of Dover Police and members of the US Marshals First State fugitive task force, arrested a man wanted by both agencies. During the month of December, SPD investigators learned of a shooting incident that occurred in the area of the Smyrna Municipal Park in this The post Fugitive wanted in Smyrna park shooting arrested by police appeared first on Shore News Network.
Affidavit: Victim was targeted in daylight shooting blocks from Atlantic City grade school
An Atlantic City man charged in a shooting allegedly targeted his victim, according to information obtained by BreakingAC. Ivan Tinitigan, 19, was arrested Wednesday in the Jan. 13 daylight shooting that put nearby Richmond Avenue School on lockdown. No motive of the shooting was mentioned in the affidavit of probable...
firststateupdate.com
Man Shot Dead In Wilmington Late Wednesday
Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 9:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Bowers Street. Police located a 34-year-old male gunshot victim, who succumbed to his injuries at the scene. This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when possible.
Teenage Pair Arrested In Shooting In Atlantic City
A pair of teenagers was arrested in connection with a shooting in Atlantic City, authorities said. An investigation conducted by detectives of the Violent Crimes Unit led to the identification of a suspect wanted for a shooting that occurred on January 13, 2023. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 7:46 p.m.,...
Atlantic County, NJ man charged with starving dogs
MULLICA — An Atlantic County man was arrested and charged with animal cruelty. Following a tip to police that 50-year-old John Roblin, of Mullica Township, was not caring for his dogs, authorities responded to his home and discovered a severely malnourished dog and the body of a deceased dog in Roblin’s yard.
