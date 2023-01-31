Read full article on original website
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two men arrested for drug trafficking following traffic stop in Hocking Co.
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — Two Ohio men were arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine following a traffic stop by Hocking County Sheriff’s Interdiction Unit. On Wednesday, February 1st, the detectives pulled over a vehicle on Route 33 for multiple traffic violations and found probable cause to search the car. During the search, they uncovered over 4 pounds of suspected methamphetamine.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Search continues for driver in a high-speed chase in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Law enforcement in Pickaway County was involved in a high-speed pursuit Friday afternoon. According to officials, what started as a standard traffic stop ended in a multi-county chase. The driver of an older Mitsubishi Eclipse was stopped by the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office for marked...
Woman pleads guilty to charges in connection to March 2022 double murder in Vinton County, Ohio
VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A woman pleaded guilty to charges in connection to a March 2022 double murder in McArthur, Ohio. According to the Vinton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Shania Nicole Jones pled guilty on Wednesday to two counts of conspiracy to commit murder. This is in connection to the Mar. 1, 2022, shooting […]
Detectives find 3 wanted people in Ohio backyard tent
CHAUNCEY, Ohio (WOWK) — Three people were arrested on Tuesday after detectives found drugs and drug trafficking materials in a tent in the backyard of a Chauncey, Ohio home. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says that the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force received information that several people staying in the tent were involved in alleged […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Name of suspect in deadly officer-involved shooting released by Jackson Co. officials
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — New details have been released in the deadly officer-involved shooting in Jackson County. According to the sheriff’s office, On Tuesday, January 31, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence at 1818 Jisco West Road for a man who had barricaded himself inside. The suspect, identified as 31-year-old William E. Beach, was shot and killed after deputies, with the assistance of the Ohio Highway Patrol, made entry into the residence.
iheart.com
Ross County Grand Jury: Hammer Assault
The Ross County Grand Jury returned all 17 of their cases Friday, with only one open. In it, according to the Ross County Prosecutor's Office:. On October 10th, Chillicothe Police Officers responded to a call in the 700 block of East 4th Street. Two victims reported they got into an argument with 57-year-old Jefferson L. Coy. He had then assaulted them with a hammer, telling them to leave...then he himself left.
WTAP
Three people arrested for involvement in drug activity and theft in Athens County
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Three people were arrested for their involvement in drug activity and theft at a home on May Avenue in Chauncey, Ohio on Tuesday, according to Athens County Sheriff, Rodney Smith. Law enforcement had received information that numerous persons staying in a tent in the back...
WSAZ
Part of U.S. 23 shut down after trooper-involved shooting
Interstate 64 West is back open Friday night after a two-vehicle crash between the Hal Greer Boulevard and 29th Street exits, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say. U.S. 60 crash victims hospitalized with serious injuries. Updated: 4 hours ago. Two drivers remain hospitalized with serious injuries after a head-on crash late...
Portsmouth Times
Portsmouth man arrested after shooting
PORTSMOUTH-Scioto County Sheriff, David Thoroughman, states that his Office received a 9-1-1 call at 3:09 am on Friday, January 27th, from 2090 Riddlebarger Road, from a female reporting that her daughter had been shot. Sheriff Thoroughman stated that deputies, along with emergency medical, responded to this location. Upon deputy’s arrival,...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Fairfield County School Locked Down after Man with Gun Fires Shots
Fairfield county – Police surrounded Ridgeview Junior High School around 10 am this morning after reports of shots fired at the school. When police arrived they found a person shot with a gun and unresponsive. Muliple police departments arrived on the scene and a lockdown and sweep occurred inside...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police search for suspects following a high-speed chase in Circleville
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — A high-speed chase took place in the city of Circleville Wednesday morning, involving local police and a suspect driver. The pursuit began after police attempted to stop the driver of a Chevrolet truck for no plates and possible theft. According to reports, the driver accelerated at...
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Man Lies to Officer When Drug Trafficking Items Found in Vehicle after Traffic Stop
Pickaway – A man was stopped on February 1, 2023, on US-23 and attempted to lie his way out of the drugs and trafficking items he had in his car, acting dumbfounded that they were inside. According to Pickaway County sheriff’s office K9 Officer SGT. Harger performed a traffic...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Deputies responded to a reported drive-by shooting in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported drive-by shooting Tuesday evening. It was shortly after 8:30 p.m. when dispatchers received a call from a resident in the 1400 block of Normal Hill Road. According to the caller, an SUV (described as a...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Investigation continues into fatal officer-involved shooting in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) has assumed control of an investigation into a fatal shooting incident in Jackson County. The officer-involved shooting took place after a standoff between law enforcement and a suspect on Jisco West Road. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was...
sciotopost.com
Former Columbus Police Officer Sentenced to 9 Years for Protecting Transportation of Drugs
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A former Columbus police officer pleaded guilty in federal court and was sentenced to 9 years in prison. The charges included conspiring to distribute more than eight kilograms of fentanyl and accepting bribes to protect the transportation of cocaine. Marco R. Merino, 45, of Columbus, was...
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Drive-By Shooting Reported in Frankfort
Frankfort – Ross County sheriff’s office responded to a drive-by shooting report around 10:30 pm on 1/31/23. According to early reports, Ross County Deputies were dispatched to 1400 Block of Norman Hill Rd. in reference to a firearm being discharged from a vehicle. The caller stated that he...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Suspect in Portsmouth shooting taken into custody
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — In a shocking turn of events, a local woman was shot by her live-in boyfriend on January 27th, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred after a heated argument, during which the suspect threatened the victim with a firearm. The victim, 34-year-old, Sara Swallows, was rushed to a nearby hospital following the shooting.
thepostathens.com
Police Blotter: Barking dog reported in Glouster; car abandoned for two months
The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Beech Road in The Plains regarding an in-progress breaking and entering report. The report stated items from the residence were seen being placed into a vehicle. When deputies arrived, they discovered no one at the residence. Upon further investigation, deputies spoke with the...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Prosecutor’s Office responds to former Chillicothe principal’s motion to overturn conviction
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Prosecutor’s Office responds to former Chillicothe principal Jeff Fisher’s motion to vacate his plea and overturn his conviction. In December of last year, Former Chillicothe High School principal Jeffrey Fisher filed a nearly 400-page motion to the Ross County Court of Common Pleas asking to vacate his plea and have his case dismissed, saying that new evidence proves his innocence.
2 taken to hospital after Barboursville, West Virginia crash
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Rt. 60 in the Barboursville area. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the two-vehicle, head-on crash happened at around 11 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Rt. 60 and Shawnee Dr. The Barboursville Fire Department says that the two people had […]
