ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinton County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Two men arrested for drug trafficking following traffic stop in Hocking Co.

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — Two Ohio men were arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine following a traffic stop by Hocking County Sheriff’s Interdiction Unit. On Wednesday, February 1st, the detectives pulled over a vehicle on Route 33 for multiple traffic violations and found probable cause to search the car. During the search, they uncovered over 4 pounds of suspected methamphetamine.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Search continues for driver in a high-speed chase in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Law enforcement in Pickaway County was involved in a high-speed pursuit Friday afternoon. According to officials, what started as a standard traffic stop ended in a multi-county chase. The driver of an older Mitsubishi Eclipse was stopped by the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office for marked...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Detectives find 3 wanted people in Ohio backyard tent

CHAUNCEY, Ohio (WOWK) — Three people were arrested on Tuesday after detectives found drugs and drug trafficking materials in a tent in the backyard of a Chauncey, Ohio home. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says that the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force received information that several people staying in the tent were involved in alleged […]
CHAUNCEY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Name of suspect in deadly officer-involved shooting released by Jackson Co. officials

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — New details have been released in the deadly officer-involved shooting in Jackson County. According to the sheriff’s office, On Tuesday, January 31, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence at 1818 Jisco West Road for a man who had barricaded himself inside. The suspect, identified as 31-year-old William E. Beach, was shot and killed after deputies, with the assistance of the Ohio Highway Patrol, made entry into the residence.
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
iheart.com

Ross County Grand Jury: Hammer Assault

The Ross County Grand Jury returned all 17 of their cases Friday, with only one open. In it, according to the Ross County Prosecutor's Office:. On October 10th, Chillicothe Police Officers responded to a call in the 700 block of East 4th Street. Two victims reported they got into an argument with 57-year-old Jefferson L. Coy. He had then assaulted them with a hammer, telling them to leave...then he himself left.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WSAZ

Part of U.S. 23 shut down after trooper-involved shooting

Interstate 64 West is back open Friday night after a two-vehicle crash between the Hal Greer Boulevard and 29th Street exits, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say. U.S. 60 crash victims hospitalized with serious injuries. Updated: 4 hours ago. Two drivers remain hospitalized with serious injuries after a head-on crash late...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
Portsmouth Times

Portsmouth man arrested after shooting

PORTSMOUTH-Scioto County Sheriff, David Thoroughman, states that his Office received a 9-1-1 call at 3:09 am on Friday, January 27th, from 2090 Riddlebarger Road, from a female reporting that her daughter had been shot. Sheriff Thoroughman stated that deputies, along with emergency medical, responded to this location. Upon deputy’s arrival,...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police search for suspects following a high-speed chase in Circleville

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — A high-speed chase took place in the city of Circleville Wednesday morning, involving local police and a suspect driver. The pursuit began after police attempted to stop the driver of a Chevrolet truck for no plates and possible theft. According to reports, the driver accelerated at...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Deputies responded to a reported drive-by shooting in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported drive-by shooting Tuesday evening. It was shortly after 8:30 p.m. when dispatchers received a call from a resident in the 1400 block of Normal Hill Road. According to the caller, an SUV (described as a...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Investigation continues into fatal officer-involved shooting in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) has assumed control of an investigation into a fatal shooting incident in Jackson County. The officer-involved shooting took place after a standoff between law enforcement and a suspect on Jisco West Road. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was...
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Ross County – Drive-By Shooting Reported in Frankfort

Frankfort – Ross County sheriff’s office responded to a drive-by shooting report around 10:30 pm on 1/31/23. According to early reports, Ross County Deputies were dispatched to 1400 Block of Norman Hill Rd. in reference to a firearm being discharged from a vehicle. The caller stated that he...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Suspect in Portsmouth shooting taken into custody

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — In a shocking turn of events, a local woman was shot by her live-in boyfriend on January 27th, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred after a heated argument, during which the suspect threatened the victim with a firearm. The victim, 34-year-old, Sara Swallows, was rushed to a nearby hospital following the shooting.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
thepostathens.com

Police Blotter: Barking dog reported in Glouster; car abandoned for two months

The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Beech Road in The Plains regarding an in-progress breaking and entering report. The report stated items from the residence were seen being placed into a vehicle. When deputies arrived, they discovered no one at the residence. Upon further investigation, deputies spoke with the...
GLOUSTER, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Prosecutor’s Office responds to former Chillicothe principal’s motion to overturn conviction

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Prosecutor’s Office responds to former Chillicothe principal Jeff Fisher’s motion to vacate his plea and overturn his conviction. In December of last year, Former Chillicothe High School principal Jeffrey Fisher filed a nearly 400-page motion to the Ross County Court of Common Pleas asking to vacate his plea and have his case dismissed, saying that new evidence proves his innocence.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WOWK 13 News

2 taken to hospital after Barboursville, West Virginia crash

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Rt. 60 in the Barboursville area. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the two-vehicle, head-on crash happened at around 11 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Rt. 60 and Shawnee Dr. The Barboursville Fire Department says that the two people had […]
BARBOURSVILLE, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy