NAMI St. Louis trains local law enforcement to identify and understand mental illness
Here’s a look at NAMI’s (the National Alliance on Mental Health) Crisis Intervention Training Program. It’s a course designed to equip law enforcement and first responders with tools to serve people with mental illness.
You can donate to support NAMI’s resources like the CIT Program and find help if you are struggling with mental health at namistl.org .
