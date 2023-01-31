Read full article on original website
Apple Insider
Daily Deals Feb. 3: M2 Mac mini $549, $230 off Roborock S7 Plus, $99 Beats Studio Buds, 44% off Apple Smart Keyboard & more
The hottest deals we found today include 50% off JBL Tour Pro+ TWS wireless Bluetooth earbuds, $400 off a Canon USM Lens, 58% off a 6-pack of iPhone Lightning cable chargers, and 40% off a 75" Samsung QLED Smart TV.
Apple Insider
Jony Ive redesigns Comic Relief's iconic red nose
UK charity Comic Relief has revealed that its 2023 Red Nose Day event features a brand new red nose byiPhone designer Jony Ive. Comic Relief centers on an evening of fundraising comedy on the...
Apple Insider
Strides 15.2.1 Review: Visual habit tracking at its best
Whether you are trying to build a good habit or quit a bad one, the Strides app is a habit-tracking app that can motivate you to stay accountable and reach your goals. Changing habits...
Apple Insider
16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Max review: Newfound performance, in same great design
The 16-inch MacBook Pro is the powerhouse in the portableMac range. Its position as the largest notebook in the catalog and its ability to be configured with a powerful chip makes it a desirable item for both creators and power users.
Apple Insider
Daily Deals Feb. 1: $500 off MacBook Pro 13", $400 off LG UltraWide Monitor, 47% off Apple Watch Series 7 & more
Today's hottest deals include $85 off an Apple TV 4K, 57% off Beats Studio wireless buds, 22% off a 2021 14" MacBook Pro and more. The AppleInsider team searches for unbeatable deals at online...
Apple Insider
White House calls Apple and Google 'harmful' in bid to cut app store fees
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration wants Apple and Google to be forced to have third-party app stores, saying that as-is, the model inflates prices and reduces innovation. As Apple prepares to raise App...
Apple Insider
Samsung releases flagship Galaxy S23 smartphone lineup
Samsung has launched its newest smartphones, the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, designed to compete with theiPhone 14 lineup and other smartphones. The company announced the new devices at its Unpacked...
Apple Insider
Apple says 2 billion of its devices are in active use
In a bright spot in Thursday's earnings report, Apple has disclosed that it has two billion active devices, including theiPhone, Mac, Apple Watch, and other products. The figure, announced as part of Apple's latest...
Apple Insider
Apple stock on wild ride after earnings
Apple's stock saw an immediate and sharp decline as the company reported earnings that didn't live up to Wall Street's expectations, but as Tim Cook talked about it a strange recovery happened. The stock...
Apple Insider
Jeff Williams has taken control of Apple's industrial design team
Apple has decided to eliminate the role of industrial design chief after Evans Hankey announced her departure from the position, and the team will start reporting to Jeff Williams. Hankey, the replacement for vice...
Apple Insider
Netflix says strict new password sharing rules were posted in error
New Netflix rules that would have enforced a limitation on users' sharing passwords are reportedly a mistake and don't apply in the US — for now. Netflix has long been planning to cut...
Apple Insider
Aqara begins rollout of Matter firmware for M2 hubs
Aqara has officially begun its rollout of new firmware for its M2 hub to enable Matter compatibility with more than 40 Zigbee accessories, though it won't be available to everyone initially. Starting today, users...
Apple Insider
South Korea lawmakers pave the way for Apple Pay launch
South Korea's Financial Supervisory Service has approved the introduction ofApple Pay support for local credit card firms, following months of delays. Apple Pay had been expected to launch in South Korea on November 30,...
Apple Insider
Who predicted Apple's Christmas quarter right & who was wrong?
Stock analysts get paid to have opinions — and they're not always great. Here's who was right about Apple's Christmas quarter — and who was wrong. The company reported $117.15 billion in...
Apple Insider
Grab Apple's MacBook Pro 16-inch M1 Max with 32GB RAM for $2,899 ($600 off)
While supplies last, save $600 on a loaded MacBook Pro 16-inch with Apple's M1 Max 32-core GPU, 32GB of memory and a 1TB SSD. Plus, get $80 off AppleCare with coupon. Are you looking...
Apple Insider
Tim Cook: iPhone manufacturing shortfall main reason for earnings miss
After Apple's warning in November about COVID issues, CEO Tim Cook still mainly blames manufacturing problems in China for why Apple sold "significantly less" of theiPhone 14 range than expected. Speaking in an earnings...
Apple Insider
Fraudsters beat App Store vetting by swapping out app data
Con artists involved in a so-called "pig butchering" scam sneaked apps into Apple'sApp Store and Google Play Store by temporarily presenting innocuous functionality. The App Store includes an option for users to report fraud...
Apple Insider
Apple's iPhone is boiling oil resistant — briefly
Malaysian cook, Zaiem posted aTikTok video in which he explained to viewers how to tell when deep-fried chicken has been cooked and is ready to remove from the oil. However, an unknown iPhone model accidentally falls into the boiling oil during recording.
Apple Insider
Netflix bringing spatial audio to 700 titles for Premium subscribers
Spatial audio on Netflix, not to be confused with Apple's audio feature, has been added to over 700 titles for Premium subscribers. Netflix is rolling out spatial audio to hundreds of titles for users...
Apple Insider
Apple Services revenue hit an all-time high of $20.8 billion
Amidst a downturn in most hardware categories, Apple set a new record for itsApple Services business, beating Wall Street's expectations for the segment. Apple's first quarter of 2023 ended on December 31, 2022, posting...
