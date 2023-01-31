ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, RI

Stars of the Day: Rogers, Portsmouth girls basketball fall despite star performances

By Newport Daily News staff
The Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
 3 days ago

Danaysha Cherry did her best to get the Rogers High girls basketball team a win as did Olivia Durant and Emily Maiato for Portsmouth but both local teams came up short in their quest for victory on Monday.

Danaysha Cherry, Rogers girls basketball

After an evenly-played opening quarter, first-place North Kingston steadily pulled away from host Rogers and scored a 58-45 win on Monday. Cherry grabbed 13 rebounds, scored 24 points, including 18 in the second half, and made 11 of the Vikings 15 overall field goals as the Vikings went to 8-6 in Division I.

You make the call: Who is the Newport County Athlete of the Week for Jan. 23-29?

Olivia Durant and Emily Maiato, Portsmouth girls basketball

Portsmouth suffered its second straight road setback as it bowed to South Kingstown 61-42 on Monday. Durant and Maiato combined to score all but 13 Portsmouth points as Durant had a team-high 17 points and Maiato chipped in with 12. The results left the Patriots with an 8-5 Division I record while the Rebels climbed to 8-6.

The Newport Daily News

The Newport Daily News

