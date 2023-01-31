ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Lost Lantern Leading Strong Industry Trend Toward Independent Whiskey Bottlers

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZF508_0kXOvUBl00

BURLINGTON, Vt.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 31, 2023--

A decade ago, there were close to 300 active distilleries in the United States; that number has since increased exponentially. Today, according to the American Craft Spirits Association, there are almost 2700 distilleries across the U.S., most of them producing whiskies or planning to in the future.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005382/en/

Adam Polonski and Nora Ganley-Roper, co-founders of Lost Lantern, an independent bottler of American Whiskey. (Photo: Business Wire)

That’s a lot of whiskey.

With so many distilleries, how do you know who’s producing great whiskey, who’s doing something interesting, and how you can actually get hold of that whiskey from smaller or regionally focused producers?

Several years back, industry insiders Nora Ganley-Roper and Adam Polonski realized that this was a challenge they wanted to tackle. In October 2020, they launched Lost Lantern, modeled on Scotland’s long tradition of Independent Bottlers. As a new American Whiskey Independent Bottler, their purpose was clear: shine a light on the most exciting and unique whiskies being made in America and release them as single casks and blends with complete transparency.

Since debuting less than 3 years ago, Lost Lantern has released 36 single casks and one blend, working with 20 different distillery partners across 17 states.

In the past year, Lost Lantern releases have been recognized by some of the most respected critics, publications, and competitions in the whiskey industry, thus acknowledging their expertise at identifying top-notch whiskies and distillery partners and their skill in creating collaborative blends.

Lost Lantern Boulder Distillery Colorado Straight Bourbon was the top rated Bourbon in the Wine Enthusiast Top 100 Spirits of 2022, earning 98 points , while Lost Lantern Watershed Distillery Ohio Straight Bourbon was the fourth highest rated Bourbon in the annual list with 94 points.

The 2022 Ascot Awards named the Lost Lantern Cedar Ridge Iowa Single Malt Sherry Finish a Double Platinum winner, and that same single cask earned a Double Gold Medal and was named Best Of Class Special-Barrel Finished Whiskey at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition .

2022 was a great year for Lost Lantern’s single malts. The venerable San Francisco World Spirits Competition also bestowed a Gold Medal on the Lost Lantern McCarthy’s Peated Oregon 6 Year Old Single Malt . The John Barleycorn Awards gave Lost Lantern Breuckelen Distilling 8 Year Old Malted Wheat Single Malt a Gold Medal, and Breaking Bourbon named Lost Lantern Balcones Distilling Texas Single Malt Aged in a Tequila Barrel one of their Best Finished Whiskey selections for the year. That whiskey was also Lost Lantern’s fastest selling whiskey of the year, selling out in under 2 hours.

Not to be outdone, Lost Lantern’s flagship blend, American Vatted Malt Edition No. 1 received several stellar awards from top competitions in 2022 including Best American Blended Malt at the World Whiskies Awards , and Best Blended Malt and a Platinum medal at the Ascot Awards. The Ultimate Spirits Challenge gave the selection 92 Points with an “Excellent/Highly Recommended” designation.

Lost Lantern whiskies are the result of a rigorous selection process by the Lost Lantern Tasting Panel, which consists of Nora and Adam. Both came to the company with significant industry experience: Nora previously ran the sales floor at Astor Wines & Spirits, one of New York’s top whiskey retailers, and Adam had served as a Senior Whisky Specialist, editor, and whiskey reviewer at Whisky Advocate magazine.

Lost Lantern has committed to visiting every single distillery they work with—both for single casks and blends. The co-founders believe the visits allow them to get to know the whiskies on a deeper level. “We look for distilleries that have a unique point of view and are making whiskies with a real sense of place. We want to release whiskies that reflect where they’re made, how they’re made, and who made them,” said Nora. “The whiskey must be good, obviously, but it also has to be interesting or distinctive in some way. We research every distillery extensively and do not even begin our selection process until after we’ve visited.” The team has visited more than 100 distilleries since founding the company.

In addition, the single cask selection process is never completed on-site. Whiskies go through a rigorous multi-flight, multi-day tasting process, and ultimately both Nora and Adam must agree on the final selections ensuring the single cask fits the Lost Lantern palate and purpose.

Lost Lantern’s flagship blend, American Vatted Malt, was the product of a collaborative process with hands-on involvement from all six distilleries involved. “We are excited to be part of the growing movement of American blenders. For so long, the focus in American whiskey has been on the distiller but we think blending can be equally as important,” commented Adam.

For 2023, Lost Lantern expects to continue to release unique single casks, as well as new multi-distillery blends and other new forms of collaborations with its distillery partners. “The world of American whiskey is rapidly transforming,” said Adam. “New and innovative whiskies and distilleries are emerging all the time, and projects that were impossible just two years ago are now coming to fruition. The future of American whiskey, and the role of independent bottlers as part of it, is very bright.”

Subscribe to Lost Lantern’s newsletter to learn about new offerings as they become available. Lost Lantern Whiskey is available for purchase at LostLanternWhiskey.com, at Seelbachs.com, and at select retailers in California and Canada.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005382/en/

CONTACT: Amy Mironov

Ten27 Communications

amy@ten27inc.com

KEYWORD: VERMONT UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL CONSUMER RESTAURANT/BAR WINE & SPIRITS MEN FOOD/BEVERAGE

SOURCE: Lost Lantern

PUB: 01/31/2023 10:08 AM/DISC: 01/31/2023 10:08 AM

Comments / 0

Related
Retro 102.5

This Small Town Has Been Named the Ugliest City In Colorado

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and that's good news for the folks who live in Colorado's ugliest city. Colorado has a lot of beautiful towns like Breckenridge, Estes Park, and Crested Butte that the state can be extremely proud of. However, if we are being honest, our colorful state has its share of towns that leave a lot to be desired. I could name a few, but I certainly don't want to offend people that live in one of those awful places.
COLORADO STATE
WNCT

These are the richest models in the world

GREENVILLE, NC. (Stacker.com) — Being a successful model—getting paid to look glamorous, traveling the world, and receiving adoration from fans—can feel like the ultimate dream, but setting such a high bar for beauty comes with an expensive toll. Fashion is known as a cutthroat industry rife with incidents of emotional and physical abuse, to say […]
Anthony James

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
HOUSTON, TX
Benzinga

Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
COLORADO STATE
AccuWeather

Weather pattern outlook through February

A major surge of Arctic air is expected to expand southward through Canada into the United States late this week and through the weekend, then it will expand east and west through the first week of February. Based on what I am seeing now, I think the first 12 days...
a-z-animals.com

The Mississippi River Is Drying Out… And Just Revealed a 100-Year-Old Shipwreck

The Mississippi River Is Drying Out... And Just Revealed a 100-Year-Old Shipwreck. ​​In some places, the Mississippi River’s water levels are at a record low, which frequently causes ships to become stranded and results in millions of dollars worth of destruction and lost jobs. The bad that low water levels bring also bring something positive: hidden treasure!
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS Denver

Small CO town was one of the coldest places in America Tuesday morning

While it was bitterly cold across all of Colorado Tuesday morning, a small town in Moffat County was one of the coldest places anywhere in the country.The town of Maybell has just 76 people and is located along Highway 40 about 25 miles west of Craig. The coldest air temperature ever recorded in the state of Colorado was in Maybell on February 1, 1985 when the thermometer dropped to -61 degrees.It wasn't quite that cold Tuesday morning but Maybell was the coldest location in Colorado with -42 degrees. Only a handful of remote areas in Utah and Wyoming were colder than Maybell.Nearby Craig was also extremely cold with -41 degrees which makes Denver's official low of -6 degrees seem mild.After the frigid start on Tuesday, high temperatures will reach the 20s across much of the state. The Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will finally reach above freezing on Wednesday followed by 40s developing on Thursday and Friday. It will also remain dry across Colorado through Friday with sunny skies each day and clear skies each night.
MOFFAT COUNTY, CO
iheart.com

What State in America Drinks The Most Beer?

A new study by Learning to Homebrew examined criteria including population density, gallons of beer consumed per capita, barrel production and revenue, and the number of breweries. In at #1, the data found that the state that chugs down the most beer is Montana, which drinks 40.8 units of beer...
WISCONSIN STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Mississippi Drought Explained: Why Is the River Drying Up?

The Mississippi Drought Explained: Why Is the River Drying Up?. The Mississippi River is currently going through a historic drought, with multiple parts experiencing record-low water levels. On top of that, riverbeds are drying up one by one under the eyes of more than 20 million people who use daily drinking water supplied with the help of the Mississippi River.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
633K+
Post
672M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy