Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.
16-year-old victim identified in Midland Park house fire
MIDLAND PARK, NJ – Police announced that a 16-year-old male died inside a home during a fire Thursday night. Police and firefighters responded to the fire on Franklin Avenue at around 6:32 pm. “During fire suppression, first responders located 16-year-old Alexander Lopez-Pena deceased on the first floor of the residence,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said, “Additional occupants of the home were transported to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood for treatment of unspecified injuries.” The investigation is being conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Midland Park Police Department. Police confirmed that the fatality was The post 16-year-old victim identified in Midland Park house fire appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man shot and killed in broad daylight in Asbury Park
ASBURY PARK, NJ – A male victim was shot and killed in broad daylight on Tuesday in the area of Ridge and Springfield Avenues in Asbury Park. Police are continuing the investigation in conjunction with the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office. At around 2:15 pm, two Asbury Park police officers responded to the sound of gunfire in their vicinity to find an adult male was shot one time. The victim was transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center where he was pronounced dead thirty minutes later. A fatal shooting that took place in Asbury Park yesterday is under active investigation, Monmouth County The post Man shot and killed in broad daylight in Asbury Park appeared first on Shore News Network.
15-year-old leads New Jersey cops in vehicle pursuit before crashing
Clifton police reported that CLIFTON, NJ – A 15-year-old with a previous arrest for leading police in a pursuit in Paterson was at it again this week, this time in Clifton. On Tuesday, police identified a stolen 2010 Accura on Lexington Avenue and initiated a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle accelerated and attempted to flee. According to police, the pursuit took place through the eastside streets of Clifton and eventually into the Passaic. “During the chase, the driver of the stolen vehicle was driving so recklessly, he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into an unoccupied (parked) The post 15-year-old leads New Jersey cops in vehicle pursuit before crashing appeared first on Shore News Network.
15-year-old slashed in face, police searching for suspects
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is searching for two suspects wanted for slashing a 15-year-old male victim in the face in the Bronx. On January 22, the two men approached the boy while he was walking in front of 1750 East 172nd Street. In an unprovoked attack, they slashed the victim in the face with an unidentified cutting instrument, according to police. They fled the scene in a white sedan. The victim was taken to Jacobi Hospital where he was treated for facial lacerations. The post 15-year-old slashed in face, police searching for suspects appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shelter in place, arrest made after unauthorized individual entered Montville High School
MONTVILLE, NJ – Montville High School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after an unauthorized individual was spotted in the building. Police said the individual was confronted and left without incident. “As a precaution, the school was ordered into a shelter-in-place situation. There was no threat to students or staff,” the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office said. After investigating the incident by the Montville Police Department, Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, and Morris County Sheriff’s Office, charges will be filed against the alleged intruder. The suspect is currently in custody. The suspect’s name was not released at this time. The MCPO said The post Shelter in place, arrest made after unauthorized individual entered Montville High School appeared first on Shore News Network.
90-year-old man assaulted with rock in Lower Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – A 90-year-old man was treated on scene by EMS after being assaulted by an unknown male suspect in Lower Manhattan early Tuesday morning. Police said the suspect approached the victim while carrying a package and asked the 90-year-old man if he was interested in purchasing it. When the elderly man asked the suspect what was in the package, police said the suspect asked another individual to hold the package so that he could kill the 90-year-old man. At that point, the suspect swung a belt with a heavy rock at the end of it at the The post 90-year-old man assaulted with rock in Lower Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
13-year-old victim of groping incident aboard NYC bus
NEW YORK, NY- Police are investigating a groping incident involving a middle-aged man and a 13-year-old girl on a New York City MTA bus Thursday morning. At around 7:45 am, on her way to school, the girl was approached by the man on the M101 bus traveling westbound toward 125th Street and Lennox. According to police, the unidentified male individual touched the victim’s buttocks. The individual then exited the bus at 125th Street and Lenox Avenue and entered the 125th Street subway station, where he boarded a southbound #2 train. The individual is described as a male, dark complexion, 5’7” The post 13-year-old victim of groping incident aboard NYC bus appeared first on Shore News Network.
Six arrested, including three teens in Linden gun bust
LINDEN, NJ – Police officers conducting a routine traffic stop ended up finding multiple guns, hollow point bullets and a large capacity magazine in a car occupied three adults and three juveniles. On Friday, police made the traffic stop on Summit Terrace at around 11:00 pm. “During the stop, Officers observed a handgun lying on the floorboard of the vehicle. A second handgun was also recovered from the vehicle,” the Linden Police Department said. “One of the occupants, a 17-year-old male from Linden, ran from the scene. The other occupants were arrested without incident.” THe suspect was chased by police The post Six arrested, including three teens in Linden gun bust appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man slashed multiple times inside Midtown subway station
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are searching for a subway slashing suspect who attacked a 37-year-old man inside a subway station in Midtown on Tuesday. Police said the attack occurred at around 3:30 pm on Tuesday when an unknown suspect approached the victim on the platform inside the 5th Avenue and 53rd Street subway station. The man was found by police with several lacerations on his body, head and leg. Police said the weapon used appeared to be a pocket knife. The victim refused medical treatment. The suspect fled the scene. No arrests have been made, The post Man slashed multiple times inside Midtown subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
94-year-old driver killed in crash at Garden State Parkway toll plaza
BARNEGAT TWP, NJ – A 94-year-old man was killed while driving his vehicle into a toll plaza on the Garden State Parkway on Thursday. The New Jersey State Police reported that Mario Medici, of Howell, drove his vehicle onto the median and barrier between toll plaza lanes at the Barnegat toll plaza at around 3:00 pm. Police do not know what caused the man to lose control. He was pronounced dead at the scene. More New Jersey News: The post 94-year-old driver killed in crash at Garden State Parkway toll plaza appeared first on Shore News Network.
Hammer-wielding suspect sought in Queens
NEW YORK, NY – A man armed with a hammer is wanted in connection to two incidents that took place in Queens on Wednesday. At around 3:30 am, a 65-year-old man was attacked while standing on the southbound platform of the Northern Boulevard subway station. He was approached by an unknown male individual who proceeded to grab the victim’s glasses, causing scratches to his face. The individual then pulled out a hammer from his jacket pocket and swung it at the victim, striking him in the left shoulder. The victim suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment on scene. The The post Hammer-wielding suspect sought in Queens appeared first on Shore News Network.
16-year-old New Yorker charged with murder of 15-year-old
NEW YORK – A 16-year-old male suspect has been charged with murder for the shooting of 15-year-old Unique Smith on September 7. Smith was shot in the chest once and killed inside a park in Brooklyn. On Wednesday, September 7 at around 1:45 pm, New York City police officers responded to a 911 call of shots fired inside of McLaughlin Park located at Tillary Street and Jay Street. “Upon arrival, officers observed a 15-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the chest. EMS responded and transported the aided male to New York Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital where he was pronounced The post 16-year-old New Yorker charged with murder of 15-year-old appeared first on Shore News Network.
Secaucus police warn of police impersonation phone scam
SECAUCUS, NJ – Residents in Secaucus have reported a phone scam this week involving the Secaucus Police Department. At least, that’s what the caller claims. Police said an unknown actor has been making calls to residents claiming to be a representative of the Secaucus Police Department, notifying residents of an outstanding warrant. They go on to tell residents that if they do not pay the warrant, they will be arrested. It is, of course, a lie. “We have received reports that residents have received phone calls where the caller identifies himself as a Secaucus Police Detective. This impersonator then threatens The post Secaucus police warn of police impersonation phone scam appeared first on Shore News Network.
16-year-old reported missing in Newark
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are searching for a teenage girl reported missing Since Thursday evening. Adrianna Rebaza, 16, was last seen between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at John F. Kennedy Recreation Center on 211 West Kinney Street in Newark. She was wearing a black North Face jacket, black yoga pants, brown socks, black crocs footwear, and carrying a pink purse. Detectives investigating this incident seek the public’s help in quickly locating Adrianna. She is described as 5’2” tall, 120 pounds, with a medium brown complexion, black hair, and brown eyes. Director Fragé urges anyone with information about The post 16-year-old reported missing in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police continue search for suspect in New Year’s Eve Midtown stabbing
NEW YORK, NY – Police in Midtown Manhattan are still searching for a suspect wanted for a stabbing that took place just blocks from Times Square on New Year’s Eve day. At around 11 am, a 41-year-old man got into an altercation with an unknown individual in the area of 556 7th Avenue near the Times Square area McDonald’s restaurant. At some point during the altercation, the individual displayed a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times. The suspect fled the scene and headed into a nearby subway station. FDNY EMS transported the man to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue in The post Police continue search for suspect in New Year’s Eve Midtown stabbing appeared first on Shore News Network.
14-year-old charged for shooting incident aboard MTA bus
NEW YORK, NY – A 14-year-old male suspect was charged for the near fatal shooting that took place on an MTA bus in the Bronx. On January 21, at around 6 pm, police were dispatched to the area of the Clason Point New York City Housing Authority development after reported 911 calls regarding a shooting. Upon their arrival in the area of Story and Metcalf Avenues, police found a 17-year-old male victim with a single gunshot wound to the chest aboard the Bx5 bus. He was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi where he was listed in critical, but stable The post 14-year-old charged for shooting incident aboard MTA bus appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police tie suspect to five strong-arm robberies in New York City
The New York City Police Department has identified a suspect in five different robberies that occurred in December and January throughout the city. Typically, the suspect approaches an unsuspecting victim and forcibly removes their belongings. In connection with the five robberies, the police are asking the public for assistance in identifying the male suspect. In the early evening of Friday, December 9, at approximately 7:20 pm, an unknown male individual forcedfully removed the victim’s wallet, containing cash, from her hand and fled. At approximately 5 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, the victim, a 76-year-old woman, was walking down the subway The post Police tie suspect to five strong-arm robberies in New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
Montville High School intruder identified
MONTVILLE, NJ – A Bloomfield man was arrested and charged today for trespassing at Montville High School on Thursday. An alleged intruder was arrested at Montville High School on Thursday by police. The crime of unlicensed entry into a structure, a fourth-degree offense, was charged against Charles Banaciski III, 19, of Bloomfield, New Jersey. The surveillance footage shows an unknown adult male arriving at Montville High School on February 2, approximately 6:30 a.m., walking around the building with a backpack on. The school staff discovered Banaciski. The staff member confronted Banaciski, who claimed to be a student. Upon further questioning, The post Montville High School intruder identified appeared first on Shore News Network.
