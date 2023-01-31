Read full article on original website
Pair allegedly took woman from Atlantic City, held her captive in Mays Landing
A Mays Landing man with a long criminal history is accused of chasing an acquaintance with a gun in Atlantic City and then holding the woman against her will. Another woman was also charged with criminal restraint and simple assault. The victim called 911 at about 12:36 p.m. Monday, saying...
HS 'Active Shooter' Lockdown In South Jersey Results In Arrest Of Philadelphia Woman
A 29-year-old woman from Philadelphia has been arrested in connection with a false "active shooter" report last week. On Jan. 23, Cape May County Dispatch received a phone call reporting an active shooter at the Lower Cape May Regional High School. The school was locked down. An immediate multi-agency response...
Woodbury teen missing for one week, police report
WOODBURY, NJ – A 15-year-old male, who police say may have run away from home, was reported missing on January 27th. The Woodbury City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Ayden Collins who was last seen leaving his residence at 8 am on Lafayette Ave. Ayden is described as a light skinned black male with a thin build with a moustache and curly or braided hair. If you have any information on Ayden’s whereabouts please contact Gloucester County Dispatch @856-845-0064. The post Woodbury teen missing for one week, police report appeared first on Shore News Network.
Pair Arrested After Holding Woman Against Her Will In Atlantic City
A man and a woman were arrested after allegedly holding a female acquaintance against her will after an argument, authorities said. At approximately 12:36 p.m., on Monday, Jan. 30, Atlantic City patrol were dispatched to the first block of north Missouri Avenue after police communications received a 911 call from a female reporting that she was being chased by a male with a gun who was driving a silver Chevy Equinox.
US Marshals Arrest Fugitive In Winslow Shooting
A Gloucester County man has been arrested by U.S. Marshals in connection with a fall shooting in Camden County, authorities said. Khadafy Jones, 35, of Sicklerville was charged with the shooting of a man on Nov. 4, 2022, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Winslow Township Police Chief Donald Lemons.
Camden County man paid $20k in bitcoin to have 14-year-old murdered
CAMDEN, N.J. – Federal officials today revealed that a Camden man had paid $20,000 in bitcoin to have a 14-year-old New York boy killed after the boys parents found out about his inappropriate contact with the juvenile. The child was 13 at the time of the alleged activity. John Michael Musbach, 31, of Haddonfield, pleaded guilty in federal court to an indictment charging him with one count of knowingly and intentionally using international commerce and the internet for a contracted murder. The Department of Justice’s case claimed that in the summer of 2015, Musbach exchanged explicit photographs and videos with The post Camden County man paid $20k in bitcoin to have 14-year-old murdered appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect wanted in deadly Center City SEPTA station stabbing captured
The suspect accused of fatally stabbing a man at a Center City SEPTA station is now in custody, Action News has learned. The suspect was caught at the 2nd Street Station Thursday evening. Police say the victim, identified as 22-year-old Christian Rios of Gloucester City, New Jersey, was stabbed twice...
16-year-old reported missing in Pleasantville
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ – Police in Pleasantville are asking the public for assistance in located a 16-year-old girl who went missing on Wednesday. Yaneli Sanchez-Ruiz-16 years old, was reported missing by her mother on Thursday. She was last seen on the day before at her home in Pleasantville. Please contact the Pleasantville Police Department at 609-641-6100 or supervisor@pleasantvillepd.org. Help us find other missing individuals: The post 16-year-old reported missing in Pleasantville appeared first on Shore News Network.
94-year-old driver killed in crash at Garden State Parkway toll plaza
BARNEGAT TWP, NJ – A 94-year-old man was killed while driving his vehicle into a toll plaza on the Garden State Parkway on Thursday. The New Jersey State Police reported that Mario Medici, of Howell, drove his vehicle onto the median and barrier between toll plaza lanes at the Barnegat toll plaza at around 3:00 pm. Police do not know what caused the man to lose control. He was pronounced dead at the scene. More New Jersey News: The post 94-year-old driver killed in crash at Garden State Parkway toll plaza appeared first on Shore News Network.
2 victims airlifted after shooting in South Jersey
Two men are hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a shooting Wednesday night in Bridgeton. Officers responded to a residence on Bank Street around 9:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found two Bridgeton men, ages 33 and 39, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police. Both were airlifted...
Driver, 40, Struck Tree, Killed In Cape May County
A 40-year-old woman was killed when her car went off the roadway and struck a tree in Cape May County, authorities said. The crash occurred at 7:33 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 on Route 47 (North Delsea Drive) near milepost 16.8 in Dennis Township, New Jersey State Police said. Melissa DeJesus,...
Affidavit: Victim was targeted in daylight shooting blocks from Atlantic City grade school
An Atlantic City man charged in a shooting allegedly targeted his victim, according to information obtained by BreakingAC. Ivan Tinitigan, 19, was arrested Wednesday in the Jan. 13 daylight shooting that put nearby Richmond Avenue School on lockdown. No motive of the shooting was mentioned in the affidavit of probable...
Troopers Arrest Man on Drug Dealing Charges
The Delaware State Police arrested 61-year-old Tyler Sutton of Lewes, Delaware yesterday afternoon on drug dealing charges following a traffic stop that occurred in Lewes. On February 2, 2023, at […] The post Troopers Arrest Man on Drug Dealing Charges appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Somers Point police warn of increase in burglaries
SOMERS POINT, NJ – Police in Somers Point are warning residents to take extra precaution to protect their home, vehicle and outdoor structures from burglars operating in the area. “The Somers Point Police have recently handled multiple calls for service regarding burglaries and thefts from motor vehicles and other structures. These incidents primarily occurred during the overnight hours to vehicles, sheds, and garages that are unlocked. We remind all citizens to remain vigilant, and secure their property,” the department said. At this time, no suspects have been identified or arrested. Police are asking residents to check their home security camera The post Somers Point police warn of increase in burglaries appeared first on Shore News Network.
Thieves wanted for breaking into homes, stealing cars in Moorestown, NJ
Police say the thieves came back after burglarizing another home and stealing a car in another part of town.
Ocean County, NJ, Man Indicted, Left Dead Wife in the Street, Police Say
OCEAN TOWNSHIP (Monmouth) — A grand jury has returned an indictment against an Ocean County man who's charged with first-degree murder for the death of his wife. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced the formal charges on Tuesday. Shortly after the body of Dawn Cruz, 51, was located at...
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: GOLD ALERT CANCELED for Kent County Man
UPDATED – 02/02/23 – The Gold Alert issued on January 12, 2023, by Delaware State Police Troop 9 for Andrew Parsons has been canceled. Parsons has been located. ================================================================. Delaware State Police Troop 9 is issuing a Gold Alert for 31-year-old, Andrew Parsons. Parsons was last seen on...
Cumberland County, NJ, Man Found Guilty of 2019 Murder, Faces Up to Life in Prison
Authorities say a man from Cumberland County has been found guilty in connection to a fatal shooting in Fairfield Township about three and a half years ago. According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, 29-year-old Frank J. Baker of Seabrook was found guilty of the July 20th, 2019, shooting death of Jair Rennie.
Jersey Shore Man Indicted In Wife's Killing: Prosecutor
A Monmouth County Grand Jury has indicted an Ocean County man in connection with the killing of his wife and leaving her body on the side of the road, authorities said. Jeremy B. Cruz, 51, of Forked River, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 51-year-old Dawn C. Cruz, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
Atlantic City Boardwalk Fire Across From Ocean Casino Resort
There was a significant Atlantic City Boardwalk fire directly across from the Ocean Casino Resort. We are in the process of interviewing several well placed sources about the cause of this blaze. The fire was still burning in the 6:00 p.m. hour on Friday, February 3, 2023. A tip of...
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
