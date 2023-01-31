ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Woodbury teen missing for one week, police report

WOODBURY, NJ – A 15-year-old male, who police say may have run away from home, was reported missing on January 27th. The Woodbury City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Ayden Collins who was last seen leaving his residence at 8 am on Lafayette Ave. Ayden is described as a light skinned black male with a thin build with a moustache and curly or braided hair. If you have any information on Ayden’s whereabouts please contact Gloucester County Dispatch @856-845-0064. The post Woodbury teen missing for one week, police report appeared first on Shore News Network.
WOODBURY, NJ
Daily Voice

Pair Arrested After Holding Woman Against Her Will In Atlantic City

A man and a woman were arrested after allegedly holding a female acquaintance against her will after an argument, authorities said. At approximately 12:36 p.m., on Monday, Jan. 30, Atlantic City patrol were dispatched to the first block of north Missouri Avenue after police communications received a 911 call from a female reporting that she was being chased by a male with a gun who was driving a silver Chevy Equinox.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

US Marshals Arrest Fugitive In Winslow Shooting

A Gloucester County man has been arrested by U.S. Marshals in connection with a fall shooting in Camden County, authorities said. Khadafy Jones, 35, of Sicklerville was charged with the shooting of a man on Nov. 4, 2022, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Winslow Township Police Chief Donald Lemons.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Camden County man paid $20k in bitcoin to have 14-year-old murdered

CAMDEN, N.J. – Federal officials today revealed that a Camden man had paid $20,000 in bitcoin to have a 14-year-old New York boy killed after the boys parents found out about his inappropriate contact with the juvenile. The child was 13 at the time of the alleged activity. John Michael Musbach, 31, of Haddonfield, pleaded guilty in federal court to an indictment charging him with one count of knowingly and intentionally using international commerce and the internet for a contracted murder. The Department of Justice’s case claimed that in the summer of 2015, Musbach exchanged explicit photographs and videos with The post Camden County man paid $20k in bitcoin to have 14-year-old murdered appeared first on Shore News Network.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

16-year-old reported missing in Pleasantville

PLEASANTVILLE, NJ – Police in Pleasantville are asking the public for assistance in located a 16-year-old girl who went missing on Wednesday. Yaneli Sanchez-Ruiz-16 years old, was reported missing by her mother on Thursday. She was last seen on the day before at her home in Pleasantville. Please contact the Pleasantville Police Department at 609-641-6100 or supervisor@pleasantvillepd.org. Help us find other missing individuals: The post 16-year-old reported missing in Pleasantville appeared first on Shore News Network.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
Shore News Network

94-year-old driver killed in crash at Garden State Parkway toll plaza

BARNEGAT TWP, NJ – A 94-year-old man was killed while driving his vehicle into a toll plaza on the Garden State Parkway on Thursday. The New Jersey State Police reported that Mario Medici, of Howell, drove his vehicle onto the median and barrier between toll plaza lanes at the Barnegat toll plaza at around 3:00 pm. Police do not know what caused the man to lose control. He was pronounced dead at the scene. More New Jersey News: The post 94-year-old driver killed in crash at Garden State Parkway toll plaza appeared first on Shore News Network.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

2 victims airlifted after shooting in South Jersey

Two men are hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a shooting Wednesday night in Bridgeton. Officers responded to a residence on Bank Street around 9:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found two Bridgeton men, ages 33 and 39, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police. Both were airlifted...
BRIDGETON, NJ
Delaware LIVE News

Troopers Arrest Man on Drug Dealing Charges

The Delaware State Police arrested 61-year-old Tyler Sutton of Lewes, Delaware yesterday afternoon on drug dealing charges following a traffic stop that occurred in Lewes. On February 2, 2023, at […] The post Troopers Arrest Man on Drug Dealing Charges appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
LEWES, DE
Shore News Network

Somers Point police warn of increase in burglaries

SOMERS POINT, NJ – Police in Somers Point are warning residents to take extra precaution to protect their home, vehicle and outdoor structures from burglars operating in the area. “The Somers Point Police have recently handled multiple calls for service regarding burglaries and thefts from motor vehicles and other structures. These incidents primarily occurred during the overnight hours to vehicles, sheds, and garages that are unlocked. We remind all citizens to remain vigilant, and secure their property,” the department said. At this time, no suspects have been identified or arrested. Police are asking residents to check their home security camera The post Somers Point police warn of increase in burglaries appeared first on Shore News Network.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
WGMD Radio

UPDATED: GOLD ALERT CANCELED for Kent County Man

UPDATED – 02/02/23 – The Gold Alert issued on January 12, 2023, by Delaware State Police Troop 9 for Andrew Parsons has been canceled. Parsons has been located. ================================================================. Delaware State Police Troop 9 is issuing a Gold Alert for 31-year-old, Andrew Parsons. Parsons was last seen on...
KENT COUNTY, DE
Daily Voice

Jersey Shore Man Indicted In Wife's Killing: Prosecutor

A Monmouth County Grand Jury has indicted an Ocean County man in connection with the killing of his wife and leaving her body on the side of the road, authorities said. Jeremy B. Cruz, 51, of Forked River, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 51-year-old Dawn C. Cruz, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

126K+
Followers
61K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy