CAMDEN, N.J. – Federal officials today revealed that a Camden man had paid $20,000 in bitcoin to have a 14-year-old New York boy killed after the boys parents found out about his inappropriate contact with the juvenile. The child was 13 at the time of the alleged activity. John Michael Musbach, 31, of Haddonfield, pleaded guilty in federal court to an indictment charging him with one count of knowingly and intentionally using international commerce and the internet for a contracted murder. The Department of Justice’s case claimed that in the summer of 2015, Musbach exchanged explicit photographs and videos with The post Camden County man paid $20k in bitcoin to have 14-year-old murdered appeared first on Shore News Network.

CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO