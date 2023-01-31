ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Early Addition: In New Jersey, you can now bring a gun to Sunday school

By James Ramsay
Gothamist
Gothamist
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WEyBf_0kXOv4ZM00

Good Tuesday morning in New York City, where the mayor's first podcast episode is out . Here's what else is happening:

  • A federal judge in New Jersey issued a temporary restraining order on Monday blocking parts of the state's gun ban, meaning people can now carry firearms to parks, beaches, Sunday schools and casinos.
  • "The arches were created as a strategy to make Chinatowns less intimidating to the western visitor": Younger residents of Manhattan's Chinatown told Curbed they wish the neighborhood could use the $2.5 million state grant for a decorative arch for other purposes.
  • The decade between 2010 and 2020 saw a spike in Black families leaving New York City for the South because it's too expensive to raise a family here.
  • A trial is underway in the Queens Supreme Court for a dominatrix accused of trying to kill her doppelgänger with poisoned cheesecake as part of an identity theft scheme.
  • The MTA said its plan to bring Metro-North service to Penn Station is now facing six-to-nine-month construction delays, though they still hope to begin service in 2027.
  • Donald Trump is suing Bob Woodward for $49 million, alleging that the journalist didn't have the right to release audio recordings of their phone calls in conjunction with his new book's release.
  • Some news you can use: Four staffers from the New York Times food section taste-tested high-end frozen pizzas .
  • Scientists are trying to bring back the dodo bird from extinction.
  • Ira Born, the New York City-born, MIT-educated confectioner who brought Peeps marshmallow chicks to the masses, has died at the age of 98.
  • More and more, theme parks are banning people with large waistlines from riding certain rides.
  • Status detergent company The Laundress is facing a class-action lawsuit after its bacteria-contaminated product gave a bunch of people rashes.
  And finally, caught:
  • And finally, caught:

New York Post

Migrants turn NYC hotel into violent, drug-infested ‘free-for-all’: employee

A once-trendy Manhattan hotel has become a wild “free-for-all” of sex, drugs and violence after the city began housing migrants there, an employee claimed Tuesday. Row NYC worker Felipe Rodriguez — who told The Post earlier this month that migrants were throwing away “tons” of prepared food at the hotel — said the facility has now descended into anarchy. “Chaos, total chaos,” Rodriguez told “Fox & Friends” when asked to describe conditions at the hotel. “There’s no accountability. “There is no daily supervision to show these people that … ‘You don’t destroy your hotel. You are only there temporarily. This is not...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The New York Times

New Jersey Councilwoman Is Fatally Shot, Officials Say

Eunice K. Dwumfour, a 30-year-old councilwoman serving her first term in Sayreville, New Jersey, was fatally shot on Wednesday, officials said. Victoria Kilpatrick, the mayor of Sayreville, confirmed that Dwumfour was killed, saying in a statement that “the fact that she was taken from us by a despicable criminal act makes this incident all the more horrifying.”
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Reason.com

Brickbat: It Will Be Vacant Soon Enough

Last year, New York City Mayor Eric Adams pledged to use $1 million in federal funds to transform vacant newsstands into places where bicycle delivery riders can rest, repair their bikes and recharge e-bikes. But one of the first newsstands targeted for the program is still currently in use. Ullah and Mostack Bhuiyan have owned…
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RadarOnline

Disgraced Ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Spotted Powerboat Shopping After Making $5.1M From His COVID Book

As the daily virus deaths at nursing homes and adult-care facilities were piling up, Andrew Cuomo was earning $5.1 million in a COVID-19 book deal and now it looks like he might be using some of that money, as the ex-governor was spotted luxury-boat shopping, RadarOnline.com has learned.The scandal-clad ex-governor from New York was seen browsing the expensive powerboats in Manhattan last week, which was posted to his YouTube channel.In the video, Cuomo, 65, is at the New York Boat Show at the Javits Center while looking over the expensive water toys, the New York Post stated.Cuomo is dressed in...
NEW YORK STATE
TheDailyBeast

Victoria Gotti’s Long Island Mansion Goes to the Bank

Victoria Gotti’s abandoned 7,000-square-foot columned mansion has a new owner: the bank, Page Six reports. Real estate records show JP Morgan Chase National Bank paid $2.65 million for the spread in Westbury, Long Island, in an auction last year after it was subject to foreclosure. The opulent home was featured prominently on the reality show Growing Up Gotti, but the family moved out after the feds raided, reportedly as part of a tax investigation, in 2016. Victoria Gotti, the daughter of “Teflon Don” John Gotti, had no immediate comment.Read it at Page Six
WESTBURY, NY
NY1

Migrants clash with NYC hotel staff over use of hot plates

Tensions are running high at a Manhattan hotel that is housing hundreds of migrants. Cellphone video obtained by NY1 shows migrants clashing with staff at The Row NYC Hotel last month. This happened after hotel workers allegedly tried to enter their room, accusing them of using a hot plate. What...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

Pink pigeon rescued in New York City park

A pink pigeon found in a New York City park drew attention this week, but for the wrong reasons. The bird, identified as a domestic king pigeon by the Wild Bird Fund, was dyed and released into the wild — something the fund says should never happen.The pigeon was deliberately dyed pink and released, possibly as part of a gender reveal, the fund said on Twitter. The New York City-based organization, a wildlife rehabilitation and education center, is now caring for the bird.Domestic birds have difficulty finding food in the wild, and also aren't the best a flying. This makes...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Gothamist

Gothamist is a website about New York City and everything that happens in it.

 http://www.gothamist.com

