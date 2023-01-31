Officer shoots ex-boyfriend as he attacks her on the job, Georgia cops say

An Atlanta transit officer is on the mend after she got into a fight with her former boyfriend and shot him after he attacked her at work, Georgia outlets reported, citing Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority officials.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, near the Five Points MARTA station downtown, according to WXIA. The police sergeant, who wasn’t named, called for help when the dispute with her ex turned physical.

“In the middle of the argument, a fight ensued and he began to beat her in her face and hands,” MARTA Police Chief Scott Kreher told the news station. “She ended up shooting him, striking him twice.”

The sergeant was also knocked to the ground, strangled and dragged during the attack, according to Georgia Bureau of Investigation officials. At one point, authorities said her ex-boyfriend grabbed her gun while it was in the holster, and she shot him after he let go.

The 38-year-old man drove from the scene but crashed his car and was arrested a short time later, investigators said. It’s unclear what charges he could face.

The police sergeant was taken to a hospital with cuts and bruises but is expected to be OK, according to WSB-TV. Her ex-boyfriend was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

“She was on duty and in uniform,” Kreher told WAGA. “That’s another surprising aspect of this — that he’d instigate a fight like this knowing that she was in her uniform and on duty.”

McClatchy News reached out to the MARTA Police Department on Jan. 31 and was awaiting a response.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will investigate the shooting,MARTA officials told news outlets.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

