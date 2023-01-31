ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vote for The State’s boys high school basketball player of the week

By Lou Bezjak
 3 days ago

It’s time to vote for The State’s high school boys basketball Player of the Week from Midlands-area schools and games played Jan. 23-28. Voting ends this Friday at noon. The winner will be announced on Lou Bezjak’s Twitter page.

Coaches can send future nominations to Lou Bezjak by 10 a.m. Tuesdays.

The nominees are listed below. Please note that these polls are not scientific and are meant to be just for fun.

Congrats to all the nominees. Cast your vote below the bios

Omari Caldwell, Sr., River Bluff: Senior has a season-high 21 points against White Knoll and averaged 14 points, 7 rebounds in Gators’ two games last week.

Jordan Frazer, Sr., Cardinal Newman: Senior averaged 17 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists in three games last week.

Nick Goings, Sr., Lugoff-Elgin: Senior averaged 20 points, 6 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and shot 85% in Demons’ two games last week.

Chrisean Oree, Sr., Keenan: Senior averaged 18 points in the Raiders’ two wins last week.

CP Parker, Sr., AC Flora : Senior averaged 19 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists in Falcons’ two games, both wins, last week.

Braysen Stockman, Fr., Ben Lippen: Freshman averaged 16 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists in two Falcons games last week.

Quandre Wilson, Sr., Camden: Senior had a season-high 37 points against Lakewood and averaged 25.5 points per game in two Bulldogs games last week.

