Vote for The State’s girls high school basketball player of the week

By Lou Bezjak
 3 days ago

It’s time to vote for The State’s high school girls basketball Player of the Week from Midlands-area schools and games played Jan. 23-28. Voting ends this Friday at noon. The winner will be announced on Lou Bezjak’s Twitter page.

Coaches can send future nominations to Lou Bezjak by 10 a.m. Tuesdays.

The nominees are listed below. Please note that these polls are not scientific and are meant to be just for fun.

Congrats to all the nominees. Cast your vote below the bios

Korletta Daniels, Sr., Westwood: Senior averaged 13.5 points, 3 rebounds and 3 steals in two Redhawks wins last week.

Joyce Edwards, Jr., Camden: Junior scored a season-high 40 points against Charlotte Catholic and averaged 31.3 points and 9.6 rebounds in three games last week.

Terriana Gray, Jr., AC Flora: Junior averaged 19 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3 steals in two games last week.

Hayley Hightower, Fr., Blythewood: Freshman averaged 17 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 assists in Bengals’ two games last week.

Lauren Jacobs, So., Heathwood Hall: Sophomore averaged 25 points in Highlanders’ two games last week.

Dazejah Lanham, Sr., Swansea: Senior had 27 points, 16 rebounds and 8 steals in win over Gilbert and averaged 19 points in Tigers’ two games this week.

Hillary Offing, Sr., Dutch Fork: Senior had 26 points and 10 rebounds in DF’s lone game last week, a win over region-leading Lexington.

