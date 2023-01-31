Read full article on original website
Man shot and killed in broad daylight in Asbury Park
ASBURY PARK, NJ – A male victim was shot and killed in broad daylight on Tuesday in the area of Ridge and Springfield Avenues in Asbury Park. Police are continuing the investigation in conjunction with the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office. At around 2:15 pm, two Asbury Park police officers responded to the sound of gunfire in their vicinity to find an adult male was shot one time. The victim was transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center where he was pronounced dead thirty minutes later. A fatal shooting that took place in Asbury Park yesterday is under active investigation, Monmouth County The post Man shot and killed in broad daylight in Asbury Park appeared first on Shore News Network.
Pedestrian injured in Jersey City hit-and-run: police
A Jersey City woman crossing Monticello Avenue Wednesday evening was struck by a vehicle that then fled, authorities say. The 54-year-old victim was taken to the Jersey City Medical Center to be treated for injuries sustained in the 6:25 p.m. crash near the intersection with Communipaw Avenue, the Jersey City police crash report said. The victim reported pain in both her shoulders.
$10K reward after hit-run driver kills 5-year-old in Newark, NJ
NEWARK — A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the driver of a stolen vehicle in a hit-and-run crash that took the life of a 5-year-old girl. The girl, Fanta Sangare, her father, Ismael Sanare, and younger sister Ramata were struck by a...
16-year-old victim identified in Midland Park house fire
MIDLAND PARK, NJ – Police announced that a 16-year-old male died inside a home during a fire Thursday night. Police and firefighters responded to the fire on Franklin Avenue at around 6:32 pm. “During fire suppression, first responders located 16-year-old Alexander Lopez-Pena deceased on the first floor of the residence,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said, “Additional occupants of the home were transported to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood for treatment of unspecified injuries.” The investigation is being conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Midland Park Police Department. Police confirmed that the fatality was The post 16-year-old victim identified in Midland Park house fire appeared first on Shore News Network.
15-year-old leads New Jersey cops in vehicle pursuit before crashing
Clifton police reported that CLIFTON, NJ – A 15-year-old with a previous arrest for leading police in a pursuit in Paterson was at it again this week, this time in Clifton. On Tuesday, police identified a stolen 2010 Accura on Lexington Avenue and initiated a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle accelerated and attempted to flee. According to police, the pursuit took place through the eastside streets of Clifton and eventually into the Passaic. “During the chase, the driver of the stolen vehicle was driving so recklessly, he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into an unoccupied (parked) The post 15-year-old leads New Jersey cops in vehicle pursuit before crashing appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man, 41, stabbed during dispute in Midtown, suspect sought
Police are looking to identify a suspect accused of stabbing a man during a dispute in Midtown last December, authorities said.
Woman Dies Following Apparent Jump From Jersey City Building
JERSEY CITY, NJ - A woman is believed to have jumped to her death from a tall building on Columbus Drive on Thursday, Jan. 26. According to city spokesperson Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione members of the Jersey City Police Department were called to the area of Marin Boulevard and the Grove Street PATH station just before 10 p.m. on a report of an injured person. Upon arrival officers observed a female lying on the sidewalk. The victim was transported to Jersey City Medical Center where she was pronounced dead a short time later. The National Suicide hotline is 1-800-273-8255. Their website offers information about risk factors and how to respond.
Police tie suspect to five strong-arm robberies in New York City
The New York City Police Department has identified a suspect in five different robberies that occurred in December and January throughout the city. Typically, the suspect approaches an unsuspecting victim and forcibly removes their belongings. In connection with the five robberies, the police are asking the public for assistance in identifying the male suspect. In the early evening of Friday, December 9, at approximately 7:20 pm, an unknown male individual forcedfully removed the victim’s wallet, containing cash, from her hand and fled. At approximately 5 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, the victim, a 76-year-old woman, was walking down the subway The post Police tie suspect to five strong-arm robberies in New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City police fired 3 in 2022 for unnecessary force, cannabis use, & faking sick
The Jersey City Police Department fired three police officers in 2022 for three separate incidents involving using unnecessary force, cannabis use, and faking sick, according to their annual major discipline report. The JCPD, which had 924 active officers at the end of last year, suspended six officers and fired three...
bkreader.com
‘It Was Desecration’: Family Of Man Killed By Police On Eastern Parkway Responds To Bodycam Footage
Julie Floyd’s son called his mom last April to tell her the police were at his door with news about his uncle Anthony. Brooklyn officers Orkhan Mamedov and Evan Siegel were reportedly transporting people in a New York Police Department van when they struck and killed Ronald Anthony Smith on Eastern Parkway near Schenectady Avenue in Crown Heights. Smith was in the median when he was hit on April 7.
13-year-old victim of groping incident aboard NYC bus
NEW YORK, NY- Police are investigating a groping incident involving a middle-aged man and a 13-year-old girl on a New York City MTA bus Thursday morning. At around 7:45 am, on her way to school, the girl was approached by the man on the M101 bus traveling westbound toward 125th Street and Lennox. According to police, the unidentified male individual touched the victim’s buttocks. The individual then exited the bus at 125th Street and Lenox Avenue and entered the 125th Street subway station, where he boarded a southbound #2 train. The individual is described as a male, dark complexion, 5’7” The post 13-year-old victim of groping incident aboard NYC bus appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shots fired in Brooklyn, porch window struck by bullets
BROOKLYN, MD – A Brooklyn resident was inside their home when they thought lound bangs outside were nothing more than some early morning fireworks. But, when the occupant of a home on Brookwood Road looked outside, they noticed several bullet holes in the glass window of their enclosed porch. Police arrived on scene shortly after 6 am to find evidence of a shooting including shell casing behind in the area behind the home. “As the complainant walked out of their residence they observed bullet holes through the glass window of their enclosed porch. Officers located casings behind the victim’s residence,” The post Shots fired in Brooklyn, porch window struck by bullets appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ Councilwoman Shot Dead In Car Outside Home
A 30-year-old Sayreville councilwoman was shot dead outside of her home Wednesday, Feb. 1, authorities confirmed.Eunice Dwumfour was found in a vehicle on Samuel Circle around 7:20 p.m., Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Sayreville Police Chief Daniel Plumacker said.May…
Man fatally shot while attending family member’s funeral in Brooklyn: sources
CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man attending a family member’s funeral was gunned down outside the service in Brooklyn Wednesday night, according to law enforcement sources. Investigators believe Tyrone Johnson, 40, was the intended target when he was shot in front of Grace Funeral Chapels on North Conduit Boulevard in Cypress Hills just after […]
News 12
Police: 13-year-old hit by car in Jersey City
Police say 13-year-old boy was hit by a car in Jersey City on Wednesday. The boy was trying to cross the street near Public School 17 on Bergen Avenue when the accident occurred, police say. Authorities say the driver remained on the scene and the boy was taken to the...
Woman, man found with fatal gunshot wounds to their heads in Brooklyn
Police found a man and a woman dead with gunshot wounds to their heads in an East Flatbush home on Friday. Officers responded to a 911 call reporting an unconscious woman at a house on Beverley Road near East 48th Street.
16-year-old New Yorker charged with murder of 15-year-old
NEW YORK – A 16-year-old male suspect has been charged with murder for the shooting of 15-year-old Unique Smith on September 7. Smith was shot in the chest once and killed inside a park in Brooklyn. On Wednesday, September 7 at around 1:45 pm, New York City police officers responded to a 911 call of shots fired inside of McLaughlin Park located at Tillary Street and Jay Street. “Upon arrival, officers observed a 15-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the chest. EMS responded and transported the aided male to New York Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital where he was pronounced The post 16-year-old New Yorker charged with murder of 15-year-old appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police search for stolen pickup that ran down N.J. family in crosswalk, killing 5-year-old
Police are looking for a stolen pickup truck that slammed into a father and his two children in Newark, leaving a 5-year-old girl dead. Fanta Sangare, her 2-year-old sister and their father were crossing North 9th Street and Sixth Avenue West Tuesday when they were hit by a gray Dodge Ram 1500 TRX that had been stolen in South Jersey, authorities said.
14-Year-Old Charged In Shooting Of Son Of High-Ranking Mount Vernon Police Official
A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the shooting of the son of a high-ranking police official from Westchester County. The boy, whose name and address was not provided due to his age, was picked up on Wednesday, Feb. 1 in the Bronx, said the New York City Police Department.
Suspect sought in daytime stabbing near Times Square
Police are looking to identify a suspect accused of stabbing a man in broad daylight just blocks from Times Square on New Year’s Eve, authorities said Friday.
